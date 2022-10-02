ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Titans Reveals First Look at Brother Blood in Season 4

This isn't the first time fans have seen Joseph Morgan in the role of Brother Blood, the villain from the upcoming, fourth season of HBO Max's Titans, but today, the official social media accounts for the show dropped a first look at the Brother Blood costume, complete with concept art that depicts Morgan in the suit, with a closer look at concept art and props that make up the "bone" parts of the Brother Blood costume, which looks more like its comic book counterpart than the Scarecrow-inspired version played by Lucifer star Kevin Alejandro in the second season of Arrow.
TV SERIES
dexerto.com

House of the Dragon Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

Here’s everything you should know about House of the Dragon Season 2, from its possible release date to cast, plot, and other details. We’re seven episodes into House of the Dragon, and it already feels like a glorious resurrection of Game of Thrones after its disastrous, (un)forgettable final season.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen

Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer teases big changes are coming

House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for House of the Dragon episode eight (below) has teased more shock twists and even the potential death of a major character. The series, which has not been a stranger to brutally killing off characters in a swift fashion, has hinted at the possibility of a key player dying in the upcoming episode.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Walker: Independence (Season 1 Episode 1) trailer, release date

Set in the late 1800s, this origin story follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is mu—red before her eyes while on their journey out West, as she crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Startattle.com – Walker: Independence | The CW.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Spy x Family Episode 14 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN

Spy x Family Part 2 is one of the most awaited titles in the Fall 2022 anime lineup, so it isn't surprising that many fans tuned in to Spy x Family Episode 13 last October 1, but when will the next episode drop? Here's everything about Spy x Family Episode 14, including its release date and time!
COMICS
ABC News

See 1st look of 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'

The next movie in the "Planet of the Apes" franchise now has a name. On Thursday, 20th Century Studios dropped a first look at the forthcoming film, as well its title: "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." The image released by the studio shows Owen Teague's ape Cornelius on...
MOVIES
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Star Compares Harwin Strong to Beloved Game of Thrones Character

Ser Harwin Strong didn't get a lot of screen time on House of the Dragon, but he certainly made a lasting impact with fans before his tragic death. Harwin, likely the father to Rhaenyra's children, was one of the few truly honorable people in Westeros, but his brother Larys hired some death row prisoners to kill him and their father by setting fire to Harrenhal. In the eyes of fans, Harwin left entirely too soon, which reminds everyone of beloved Game of Thrones character Oberyn Martell.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

George R.R. Martin Says “The Best Is Yet To Come” On HBO’s ‘House Of The Dragon’

With just four episodes to go until the end of the first season of HBO‘s House of the Dragon, Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has said that “the best is yet to come.” In a recent post on his blog, the writer reflected on the first half of the show’s debut season, referencing how Milly Alcock and Emily Carey have now finished playing younger versions of Rhaenyra and Alicent respectively (Emma d’Arcy and Olivia Cooke took over the roles in the most recent episode). “The show opened strong and has only been getting stronger,” Martin wrote. “Milly Alcock and Emily...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Everything to know about The White Lotus Season 2 on HBO coming this month

We’re just a few weeks away now from the return of what’s arguably the most popular HBO show at the moment that’s not named House of the Dragon. The White Lotus — the satirical Emmy-winning dark comedy from Mike White set at a posh resort — returns to HBO for its highly anticipated sophomore season on October 30. And it will do so with a new cast that includes Jennifer Coolidge, Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, and F. Murray Abraham.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead boss explains introduction of "new" zombies in final season

The Walking Dead season 11 is about to unleash a different breed of zombie horde. During her exclusive chat to Digital Spy, showrunner Angela Kang delved into the trailer's evolved flesh-munchers and specifically why they're being introduced for the final episodes. "There are some parts of the process that are...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Walking Dead EP Illuminates the 'Insidious Danger' Going for the Jugular

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Sunday’s Season 11C premiere of The Walking Dead (i.e. the first of the very last episodes). If you’ve yet to watch, you may want to before reading on. In Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead (recapped here), Daryl & Co. thought that they had put nemesis Lance in check, only to find themselves in what certainly looked like checkmate. Such is slippery brilliance of Josh Hamilton’s Big Bad. Showrunner Angela Kang, comparing the Commonwealth’s conniving deputy governor to previous antagonists like Negan and Alpha, tells TVLine, “I think that he represents a different kind of...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

TWD's Norman Reedus Reveals New Details About Daryl Spinoff

As AMC bids au revoir to The Walking Dead after eleven seasons, the cabler is saying bonjour to the Daryl Dixon spinoff series. The first series within the Walking Dead Universe to take place overseas in Paris, France, the spinoff show (currently known under the working title "Daryl Dixon") stars Norman Reedus as the crossbow-wielding zombie apocalypse survivor he's played since 2010. With production ramping up on the European-shot series reuniting Reedus and longtime Walking Dead director, executive producer, and special FX make-up designer Greg Nicotero, the actor teased what to expect from the solo show previewed in a TWDU trailer that aired during Sunday's midseason premiere of The Walking Dead.
TV SERIES

