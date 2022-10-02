ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Ysleta ISD announces schedule for 2023 graduation ceremonies

By Dave Burge
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ysleta Independent School District has announced the dates for its Class of 2023 graduation ceremonies for the district’s seven comprehensive high schools, Valle Verde Early College High School and the Young Women’s Leadership Academy.

Graduation times, dates, and locations are listed below in chronological order:

  • Thursday, June 1 — Young Women’s Leadership Academy: 10 a.m. at The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center, 125 W. Mills Ave.; and Valle Verde Early College High School: 2 p.m. at The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center, 125 W. Mills Ave.
  • Friday, June 2 — Ysleta High School: 8 p.m. at Ysleta High School’s Hutchins Stadium, 8600 Alameda Ave.
  • Monday, June 5 –Del Valle High School: 9 a.m. at the Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road; Bel Air High School: 1:30 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road; Parkland High School: 6 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road.
  • Tuesday, June 6 — Riverside High School: 9 a.m. at the Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road; J.M. Hanks High School: 1:30 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road; Eastwood High School: 6 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road.

#Ysleta Isd#Ysleta High School#J M Hanks High School
