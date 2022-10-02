ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn football mailbag: A program sinking, a program rising, and a farewell

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c0pBm_0iJGZnn800

AUBURN — If you thought the last three games were harrowing for Auburn football , just wait.

Auburn (3-2, 1-1 SEC) has lost two of its last three games, with an overtime gift providing the lone win. Now the schedule intensifies , with road matchups at No. 2 Georgia and No. 9 Ole Miss before the idle week. Auburn's most urgent question is whether second-year coach Bryan Harsin will make it to the other side.

The questions in this week's mailbag require a PSA: Whatever happens with Harsin, the second-year beat writer will not make it to November. The LSU game was my last for the Montgomery Advertiser as I depart for a new adventure. It has been a pleasure to get to know the Auburn community. As a farewell, let's get to your questions.

Q: Brian Kelly had three (at least) Saban-like conniptions in which he absolutely berated the head official during timeouts last night. What about?

Kelly's biggest blow-up was late in the first half when LSU was unable to get off a quick play near the goal line because Auburn safety Donovan Kaufman went down with an apparent injury. Kelly's profanity-laced gestures for a flag were caught on camera. (Kaufman played 75 snaps, including a forced fumble in the fourth quarter.) I also found a moment in which he took exception to an illegal formation.

But most of Kelly's yelling was directed at his players. He put backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier on blast at one point. He was also visibly frustrated after a Jayden Daniels throwaway.

Q: How long until (Auburn baseball coach) Butch Thompson wins a championship?

If Thompson can lead an Auburn baseball team picked to finish last place in the SEC West to the College World Series, imagine what he can do with his next recruiting class. It's ranked No. 6 in the country by Baseball America and No. 5 by Perfect Game.

Auburn signed four top-100 high school recruits, all of whom passed on the pros. Ike Irish, Hayden Murphy and Zach Crotchfelt were all top-200 MLB Draft prospects according to MLB.com .

Auburn has reached Omaha twice in four seasons. With the new talent crop, a return is feasible. So is a national title ceiling.

Q: Favorite single game, match or meet you covered in Auburn?

It's crazy how many cool moments I got to cover in 15 months. This job took me to national championship events in football, basketball and gymnastics. I got to shadow an Auburn star at the NBA Draft .

The craziest game I've ever covered in person, by far, was the four-overtime Iron Bowl. The most remarkable spectacle I got to watch up-close was Suni Lee scoring perfect 10s on Auburn's home floor like it was nothing. The Auburn-Florida meet stands out .

But my favorite was probably Auburn basketball's comeback win at Saint Louis, when I got to cover a game next to my dad.

HOT SEAT The Bryan Harsin way worked at Boise State, his quarterbacks attest. Is his time almost up at Auburn?

POSTGAME PRESSER Bryan Harsin increasingly grilled on future with Auburn football: What happens after LSU loss?

Q: Favorite meal in Auburn?

Auburn Drafthouse quickly became my go-to spot downtown. The Hound is classic. I enjoy their brunch as much as their dinner. I'm a creature of habit, but I've tried seven or eight different menu items from Bombay Grill on Opelika Road. The Irritable Bao climbed my power rankings recently for its brussels alone. Drafthouse will probably be my first stop whenever I visit, though.

Q: Favorite Auburn story you wrote?

The most fun I had with a story was definitely my attempt to score over shot-blocker Walker Kessler . The story that seemed to amuse fans the most involved quarterback T.J. Finley's past life as a baby pageant national champion . Profiling Suni Lee , Jabari Smith and Spirit the eagle was a privilege. And I got to collaborate with my buddy Nick Kelly from the Tuscaloosa News about coaches experiencing their first Iron Bowl .

Q: What's the story they won't let you write?

I don't think I've encountered a story I wasn't allowed to write. But before I go, I'll share this: There is one more story they did let me write. You'll see it in a few weeks. It's a project I've been working on for a few months.

Thanks for reading, and thanks in advance for reading that one.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football mailbag: A program sinking, a program rising, and a farewell

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn football: His firing seemingly imminent, Bryan Harsin was never given a chance

Auburn didn’t lose a football game on Saturday for lack of effort. The effort was there. The Tigers fought to the end. And that can be attributed to coaching. It can also be attributed to coaching that Koy Moore threw a pass on what could and should have been a game-winning drive late in the game. It was a narcissistic coaching decision to basically allow Moore to give one final middle finger to the school he transferred from. But that’s another story for another time.
AUBURN, AL
Athlon Sports

Paul Finebaum Predicts 1 SEC Coach Will Be Fired Soon

An SEC coach could be coaching his final game this Saturday, per Paul Finebaum.  Paul Finebaum is saying that the "end is nearer" for one prominent SEC coach. That coach is Auburn's Bryan Harsin.  Finebaum predicts that Auburn will move on from Harsin either at the end of this week or ...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
College Basketball
Auburn, AL
Basketball
State
Georgia State
Local
Alabama College Basketball
Local
Alabama Basketball
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cole Cubelic addresses fan base frustrations about Auburn's offense

Cole Cubelic has heard from the Auburn fan base, and as a former Auburn offensive lineman, the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host has taken time to offer an explanation. The problem is Auburn doesn’t have bread and butter-type plays like a counter or power to lean on. “I...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Former Auburn women's golf champ to open golf specialty store in Auburn

Auburn will soon get a new golf store. Moon Golf, owned by Auburn alumni Anne and Dan Moon, is scheduled to open later this month at 2006 Samglenn Drive. The new Auburn location marks the couple’s fourth store and their first outside of Florida. “The Auburn store, obviously, is...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Bryce Young injury update as shoulder evaluation continues

The question of the day should be obvious. How’s Alabama quarterback Bryce Young after leaving Saturday’s win at Arkansas with a shoulder injury?. As Alabama moves on to this week’s visit from Texas A&M, the topic of the day was addressed in his Monday news conference. Essentially,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jabari Smith
Person
Butch Thompson
Person
Jayden Daniels
AL.com

Neck injury sidelines Alabama DL, injured DB to return Tuesday

Alabama football isn’t taking any chances with an injury to a veteran defensive lineman. Justin Eboigbe was held out of the game at Arkansas with a neck injury, Nick Saban said Monday. The senior had appeared in the four previous games but was not on the field for Alabama’s 49-26 in over the Razorbacks.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Auburn Plainsman

The Thrifty Lizard opens in Auburn

The Thrifty Lizard has come to Auburn. A new thrift store opened Sept. 21 and is here to stay. Thrifty Lizard is not a retail or thrift store, but the best of both, with a selection that has the quality of a typical retail store with the prices of a thrift store.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

The wait is over: Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again

Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again. A Publix store opened at 138 Gay Street on Wednesday morning. The new 20,000-square-foot store sits adjacent to Samford Hall and Toomer’s Corner and is within easy walking distance of Auburn University. It offers a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We just...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Baseball America#College World Series#Saban#American Football#College Football#Sec#Lsu
WSFA

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

WestRock, unions preparing for possible strike at Alabama paper mill

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A potential work stoppage is looming this week at one of the largest employers in Russell County, Alabama. Talks between WestRock and its three unions have stalled. And the current agreement expires this week. The agreement between WestRock and its unions expired 11 months ago. Extensions have been issued. Contract talks […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when car strikes tree, troopers report

An Alabama man was killed early Sunday when his car left the roadway and struck a tree, state troopers said. Victor A. Buchanan, 37, of Auburn, Alabama, was killed from injuries he sustained in the wreck that occurred at approximately 12:34 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said Buchanan was not wearing a...
AUBURN, AL
Wetumpka Herald

SHERIFF'S SALE

PUBLIC NOTICE THE STATE OF ALABAMA ELMORE COUNTY NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE By virtue of Final Assessments entered by the Alabama Department of Revenue on or about June 17, 2022, for a total of $28,041.21 plus interest at the rate of $3.08 per day in which the Alabama Department of Revenue is the plaintiff and Barry O. Webster aka Barry Webster is the Defendant, I, Bill Franklin as Sheriff of Elmore County, Alabama will sell at public auction for cash between the legal hours of sale, on Monday the 24th day of October, 2022, at approximately 1 pm , in front of the Elmore County Judicial Complex located at 8935 U. S. Highway 231, North, whatever equity the Defendant(s) may possess in and to the following described realty, to wit: Lots "A" and "H" of Holton Gardens, according to plat of same as recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 73, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Elmore County, Alabama. Also, an easement of ingress and egress to the waterfront over and across a certain 20 - foot passageway shown on the above referenced plat. Being that same certain real property as described in RLPY Book 2011 at page 34343 in the office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Subject to any and all restrictions, encumbrances, mortgages, reservations, rights of way, covenants, easements, setback lines, mineral and mining rights of record which affect the subject property. The Draftsman of this document acts as scrivener only. No title search has been made nor title opinion rendered, nor may such be expected or demanded. Said property will be sold "as is" and subject to all matters of record and all matters which would be revealed by a visible inspection of the premises. Title searches and verifications of any kind, including legal descriptions, are at all times the sole and exclusive responsibility of the Purchaser. /s/Bill Franklin, Sheriff Elmore County, Alabama Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 5, 12 and 19, 2022 SHERIFF'S SALE.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
alreporter.com

Opinion | Someone, please, fix our gambling problems

Did you know that, according to the Alabama Constitution, selling alcoholic beverages in the state of Alabama is illegal?. Obviously, there’s a bit of nuance involved, but generally speaking, unless the citizens of a town or county in this state vote in favor of a constitutional amendment allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages in their specific town or county, such sales are prohibited.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created

An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
Opelika-Auburn News

These two church plants are now building permanent homes in Auburn

With church planting, the process of establishing a new Christian congregation in a community, churches often move around town quite a bit before finding a permanent home. Miles Fidell, lead pastor at Auburn Community Church, understands this well. His church has held services in many different places since first forming eight years ago.
AUBURN, AL
Alt 101.7

Alabama Beware: No Place Is Safe For Us Humans To Go

Things you expect to find in a bathroom should be toilet paper, hand soap, towels, and maybe even those paper toilet seat covers. We all have walked into a restroom to find one or more necessary items missing. This can be very inconvenient at the time. So the question remains...
ALABAMA STATE
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy