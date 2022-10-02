Bills score 20 unanswered, beat Ravens 23-20

The Buffalo Bills got to 3-1 on the season with a comeback win, needing 20 unanswered points to defeat the Baltimore Ravens, 23-20.

The Bills did not get off to a promising start. Josh Allen threw an interception on the third play of the game, as Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was the beneficiary of a tipped pass and got Baltimore the ball. The Ravens cashed in on the good fortune, as J.K. Dobbins snagged a pass from Lamar Jackson to open the scoring, 7-0.

The Bills did manage to get points on their next drive, thanks in part to a solid kick return by Isaiah McKenzie. However, Buffalo was not able to get into the end zone and settled for a Tyler Bass field goal to cut the lead to 7-3.

The Ravens offense responded with another touchdown, as Jackson and company marched down the field on a 15-play, 81 yard drive to make it 14-3 after Dobbins got his second touchdown, this time on the ground.

The Bills turnover woes continued on their next drive, as Devin Singletary fumbled on a carry to give Baltimore another short field to expand on their 14-3 lead to end the first quarter. Baltimore would only get a field goal, however, as the Bills defense held strong after that second turnover by the offense. Justin Tucker's 42-yard field goal made it 17-3, Baltimore.

Allen and the offense sputtered again on their next drive, a three-and-out featuring two runs with Zack Moss on the drive that resulted in a Sam Martin punt, giving the Ravens the ball at their 29-yard line. Baltimore's top-scoring offense got more points off of the punt, courtesy of a 51-yard field goal from Tucker.

The first half woes continued for Buffalo, as the team suffered another three-and-out thanks to a pair of drops on Allen passes. However, the Bills defense was up to the task and got the ball back for a two-minute drill.

Allen and the offense finally punched the ball into the end zone, as Isaiah McKenzie snagged the pass to get Buffalo their first touchdown of the game. That 76 yard drive was more yards than the team had all of the first half, cutting the Baltimore lead to 20-10 at halftime.

The Ravens started out with the ball in the second half, but went three-and-out. Buffalo responded with a drive to make it a one score game, as Tyler Bass connected on a 39-yard field goal to reduce Baltimore's lead to 20-13.

The Bills defense once again held serve and forced another punt, allowing the offense to tie it up. Allen rammed into the end zone from 11 yards out to mark 17 straight points for the Bills, tying the game at 20.

Jordan Poyer came to play after that, snagging two interceptions to halt a pair of promising Ravens drives with two interceptions. The first interception came off of a tip that the Bills couldn't capitalize on but pinned Baltimore down to their own 5-yard line. The Ravens responded by driving 90 yards down the field, but a desperation heave from Jackson on 4th and goal was picked off by Poyer to keep the game tied at 20.

Allen and the offense finished the job with a 4:09 minute drive, ending in a 21-yard field goal from Bass to give the Bills 20 unanswered points and the win, a 23-20 final.