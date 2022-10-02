Read full article on original website
Prep Rally Honor Roll (10/4/22)
DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
Caleb Michaels, Fossil Ridge win titles at 5A boys golf state championships
DENVER — Caleb Michaels had been here before, but this was his last shot at writing a different ending. The Monarch senior had played in the Class 5A boys golf state championships every year of his high school career, but had never captured a state title -- until now.
Bradley Weinmaster, Cheyenne Mountain win titles at 4A boys golf state championships
WINDSOR, Colo. — "I did it! I did it!" Those were the words said through happy tears as Bradley Weinmaster embraced his older brother after winning the Class 4A boys golf individual state championship. The emotional Riverdale Ridge junior won the tournament after he and three other golfers were...
VOTE | 9Preps Game of the Week: 10/7
COLORADO, USA — The 9Preps Game of the Week will be making its return this Friday night as the high school football season rolls on in Colorado!. There are three options to choose from, and the winner of our poll will be showcased on 9NEWS this Friday, October 7. Be sure to cast your vote (once daily per device) and spread the word on social media to give your school the best shot!
Broncos sign veteran running back Latavius Murray away from Saints
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — With Javonte Williams injured and Melvin Gordon III fumbling, Broncos' general manager George Paton moved quickly to acquire a top veteran running back Monday by signing Latavius Murray away from the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. Murray was elevated to the Saints' game-day roster for their...
Javonte Williams suffers season-ending knee injury
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a torn ACL among other knee damage that will require surgery to repair and end his season, a source told 9NEWS. Williams, the Broncos' leading rusher with 204 yards on 47 carries, was helped off the field following a...
After London's calling, Latavius Murray happy Broncos called, too
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — First impression of Latavius Murray: The man is huge by running back standards. He’s listed at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds. Nathaniel Hackett noticed, too. Murray and Melvin Gordon III, who is also considered a big back at 6-1, 215, give the Broncos considerable size at the running back position.
Moose relocated from Strasburg, east of Denver, to Colorado mountains
Wildlife officers moved a young moose back to the mountains on Monday from Strasburg, which is about 40 miles east of Denver and not typical or suitable moose habitat.
Broncos Country reacts after Melvin Gordon's 4th fumble in 4 games
LAS VEGAS — "In the end, you can't put the ball on the ground. It's that simple," said Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Sunday. Broncos running back fumbled the ball during the second quarter of Sunday's game. The ball was recovered by the Raiders and returned for a touchdown.
Broncos 'Abuelita' has huge collection of memorabilia dating back decades
AURORA, Colo. — Every football Sunday, Loisa Van Schoick opens up her "Broncos basement" to family and friends to watch the Denver Broncos in a longtime tradition that has become a part of her Hispanic heritage. She sits in the same spot every week – because “if I sit...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 7-9
COLORADO, USA — The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for classic Colorado events like Cedaredge's Applefest and pumpkin, fall and harvest celebrations. Autumn is here and this weekend's seasonal temperatures offer the perfect excuse to head outside and enjoy Colorado's fall colors and annual events that honor pumpkins, autumn harvests and causes close to the heart.
New $28.9M Cherry Hills listing seeks to top Russell Wilson's record-setting buy
CHERRY HILLS, Colo. — A Cherry Hills Village home hit the market on Monday with an asking price of $28,888,888 — but it's not the first time this home has been for sale in recent years. While it was still under construction in May 2021, the home at...
Top rated tacos in Denver metro, cities across Colorado
Taco Tuesday, anyone? Oct. 4 is National Taco Day. If you are looking for a place to grab a great taco, look no further. The Problem Solvers scoured Google reviews and found the top rated tacos in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 500 or more reviews.
chsaanow.com
5A boys golf: Barry, Fossil Ridge on title tracks after first day of 5A state tournament
DENVER - With the spectacular Denver skyline at his back, Austin Barry lined up on the 18th green at City Park G.C. to finish off a spectacular day Monday in the opening round of the Class 5A boys state golf tournament. The Fossil Ridge sophomore coolly sank his final putt...
UCHealth to expand the Medical Center of the Rockies
One of the quickest growing regions in Colorado is northern Colorado, to the point local hospitals are running out of space and need to expand in order to meet demand. UCHealth, one of Colorado's largest health providers, announced on Tuesday plans to drastically expand the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. "Over the past decade, northern Colorado has been an attractive place for people to move," said Kevin Unger, President, and CEO of UCHealth's northern Colorado market. "Everyone is experiencing tremendous growth because of quality of life." According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the last decade, Weld County's population...
New ski lodge and chair lift coming to Loveland Ski Area this season
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — At the Loveland Ski Area, Chief Operating Officer Rob Goodell says they’re getting ready for the upcoming ski season by finishing up work on a new lodge and chair lift. “Getting things buttoned up and ready,” said Goodell. Over the summer, Loveland...
Is This The Best BBQ Restaurant In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado loves their barbeque and we've got plenty of awesome options to get your BBQ on in the state of Colorado. One local Colorado restaurant stands out above the rest as far as barbeque restaurants go, but is this one really the best?. Is This The Best BBQ Restaurant In...
Young moose relocated from Strasburg backyard
STRASBURG, Colo. — A moose has been safely relocated from a residential backyard in eastern Colorado to a more suitable moose habitat in the mountains. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said the moose, aged between two and four years old, was spotted Monday morning in Strasburg east of Denver.
Westword
Kroenke Describes Redevelopment Plans for Ball Arena Parking Lots
On September 29, representatives from Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the City of Denver and several architecture firms presented details of KSE's plan to redevelop the 55 acres of parking lots near Ball Arena into a mixed-use neighborhood. KSE is the company through which the Kroenke family, which owns the Denver...
