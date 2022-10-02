ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

9NEWS

Prep Rally Honor Roll (10/4/22)

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

VOTE | 9Preps Game of the Week: 10/7

COLORADO, USA — The 9Preps Game of the Week will be making its return this Friday night as the high school football season rolls on in Colorado!. There are three options to choose from, and the winner of our poll will be showcased on 9NEWS this Friday, October 7. Be sure to cast your vote (once daily per device) and spread the word on social media to give your school the best shot!
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Broncos sign veteran running back Latavius Murray away from Saints

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — With Javonte Williams injured and Melvin Gordon III fumbling, Broncos' general manager George Paton moved quickly to acquire a top veteran running back Monday by signing Latavius Murray away from the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. Murray was elevated to the Saints' game-day roster for their...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Javonte Williams suffers season-ending knee injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a torn ACL among other knee damage that will require surgery to repair and end his season, a source told 9NEWS. Williams, the Broncos' leading rusher with 204 yards on 47 carries, was helped off the field following a...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

After London's calling, Latavius Murray happy Broncos called, too

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — First impression of Latavius Murray: The man is huge by running back standards. He’s listed at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds. Nathaniel Hackett noticed, too. Murray and Melvin Gordon III, who is also considered a big back at 6-1, 215, give the Broncos considerable size at the running back position.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 7-9

COLORADO, USA — The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for classic Colorado events like Cedaredge's Applefest and pumpkin, fall and harvest celebrations. Autumn is here and this weekend's seasonal temperatures offer the perfect excuse to head outside and enjoy Colorado's fall colors and annual events that honor pumpkins, autumn harvests and causes close to the heart.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Top rated tacos in Denver metro, cities across Colorado

Taco Tuesday, anyone? Oct. 4 is National Taco Day. If you are looking for a place to grab a great taco, look no further. The Problem Solvers scoured Google reviews and found the top rated tacos in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 500 or more reviews.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

UCHealth to expand the Medical Center of the Rockies

One of the quickest growing regions in Colorado is northern Colorado, to the point local hospitals are running out of space and need to expand in order to meet demand. UCHealth, one of Colorado's largest health providers, announced on Tuesday plans to drastically expand the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.  "Over the past decade, northern Colorado has been an attractive place for people to move," said Kevin Unger, President, and CEO of UCHealth's northern Colorado market. "Everyone is experiencing tremendous growth because of quality of life." According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the last decade, Weld County's population...
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Young moose relocated from Strasburg backyard

STRASBURG, Colo. — A moose has been safely relocated from a residential backyard in eastern Colorado to a more suitable moose habitat in the mountains. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said the moose, aged between two and four years old, was spotted Monday morning in Strasburg east of Denver.
STRASBURG, CO
Westword

Kroenke Describes Redevelopment Plans for Ball Arena Parking Lots

On September 29, representatives from Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the City of Denver and several architecture firms presented details of KSE's plan to redevelop the 55 acres of parking lots near Ball Arena into a mixed-use neighborhood. KSE is the company through which the Kroenke family, which owns the Denver...
DENVER, CO
Comments / 0

