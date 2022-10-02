Read full article on original website
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this FallTravel MavenPaxton, MA
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in BostonThe Daily ScoopBoston, MA
This Free Fall Harvest Celebration Promises Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
16-Year-Old High School Student Killed, 3 Other Teens Injured in Leominster Crash
A 16-year-old girl was killed and three other teens were hurt in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 190 in Leominster, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police responded to the crash shortly after 7 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway. A 2001 Ford Mustang that the four teens were riding in went off the highway, down an embankment and into the wood line, according to a preliminary investigation by state police.
Suspicious Car Fires Under Investigation in South Boston
After a couple of cars went up into flames in South Boston, police are looking into what could have caused the fires. The two cars were torched around the same time not far from each other, and police are considering both of the fires suspicious. One of the car fires...
Woman Stabbed, Seriously Hurt Overnight in Boston
A woman was stabbed overnight in Boston, leaving her with serious injuries, according to the city's police department. Officers responded to the Centre Street and Lamartine Street intersection area just after midnight Friday, according to the Boston Police Department. The stabbing possibly happened at the Jackson Square MBTA station, police said.
Double Shooting Reported in Worcester
Two people were injured in a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday night, according to police. Worcester police said they were called to the area of Austin and Oxford streets around 8:55 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived and searched the area, they were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital.
U.S. Coast Guard Searching for Missing Sailor Who Left From Salem
The United States Coast Guard is looking for a man who sailed out of Salem, Massachusetts and has not been heard from in a week. Matthew Dennis, 22, was headed toward Florida in a white, 28-foot fiberglass sailboat when he left Salem on Sept. 22, USCG said. He was last heard from on Sept. 29. off the coast of Long Island, New York.
‘Fire Department Activity' Delays MBTA Commuter Rail Train in Hanson
The MBTA Commuter Rail says a train on the Kingston Line is delayed "due to fire department activity" in Hanson, Massachusetts. The train that left South Station at 3:33 p.m. was about an hour behind schedule, according to a tweet from commuter rail officials. The one that left an hour...
Woman Punched in Face During Armed Robbery in South Boston, Police Say
Police need help identifying a man accused of robbing a woman with a knife earlier this week in South Boston. The man allegedly followed a woman out of a convenience store at the corner of K Street and East 7th Street Tuesday evening and tried to grab her bag. The man flashed a knife during the alleged robbery, and punched the woman in the face, before getting away on foot toward H Street, according to Boston police.
Man Who Claims to be Inspiration for Ben Affleck's Character in ‘The Town' Charged With Bank Robbery
A Providence man who claims he's robbed at least 100 banks and that Ben Affleck's character in "The Town" was based on him was held without bail Thursday on charges of robbing two Boston banks and attempting to rob a third, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office said. William Sequeira,...
Days After Release Off Block Island, Shoebert the Seal Is Back on North Shore
A beloved seal who made his home at Shoe Pond in Beverly, Massachusetts, is back on the North Shore just days after he was released into the ocean south of mainland New England. Shoebert was first spotted swimming in Beverly last month. Despite being a little out of place, he...
Some Orange Line Slow Zones Still in Place Two Weeks After Shutdown
Frustrations on the Orange Line remain with slowdowns still in place two weeks after the historic shutdown ended with promises of faster, more efficient services. “It’s slightly been improved. I mean there are parts where it goes slower and it can get annoying. You can miss your bus or get late to class or work,” one passenger said.
Salem's Haunted Happenings Parade Is Thursday, Kicking Off Halloween Season
The 25th annual Haunted Happenings Grand Parade is set to get underway at 6:30 Thursday night in Salem, Massachusetts, kicking the Halloween season into high gear in the Witch City. This year, the parade is reverting to its original route, which will start at Shetland Park on Congress Street and...
Boston Officials Report Elevated Virus Levels in Wastewater
Boston health officials said Friday they’re concerned about elevated levels of the coronavirus in the city’s wastewater. The concentration of the virus increased by 3.1% over the past week and by nearly 100% over the past two weeks, according to the Boston Public Health Commission. New COVID-19 cases...
Judge Says She Intends to Dismiss North End Restaurants' Lawsuit Against Boston
A group of restaurant owners in Boston's North End appear close to losing their federal lawsuit against the city of Boston, after the judge said Thursday she intends to dismiss it. The restaurant owners had sued over Mayor Michelle Wu's policy that eateries in the historic neighborhood had to pay...
Brawl Follows High School Football Game in Boston's South End
A large fight broke out after a high school football game in Boston Friday, spilling into the streets of the South End. Dozens of officers with the Boston Police Department responded to the fight at Carter Park. They could be seen forming lines, blocking the streets surrounding the park. Video...
Doctors Expect Severe Flu Season, Urge People to Get Vaccinated
There is growing concern that this year's flu season has the potential to be severe. Health experts said it is hard to predict just how bad it could be, but they are worried more people are skipping the flu shot. According to a survey conducted by the National Foundation for...
The Opioid Crisis is Leaving Grandparents to Raise Their Grandchildren
A heartbreaking side effect of the opioid crisis is young kids growing up without their parents – either because they died of an overdose, or their dependency makes them no longer fit for child-rearing. When this happens, the child’s grandparents are often called upon to fill the void, even though it brings hardship – emotionally and financially.
A Three-Story Penthouse in Beacon Hill Is on the Market for $16M
This Beacon Hill penthouse is spacious, well-appointed and in a prime location. The jaw-dropping view from its high vantage point makes you feel like you hold everything from the Public Garden, Boston Common to the Longfellow Bridge in the palm of your hand. And it's got a price tag to...
Race For a Reason: Flutie 5k For Autism
We’re just days away from the 23rd annual Flutie 5k for Autism, which celebrates the community that’s helping to enhance the lives of those affected by autism. Each year the race and community grow larger and stronger. The Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism helps individuals, organizations, and...
