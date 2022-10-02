ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, MA

nbcboston.com

16-Year-Old High School Student Killed, 3 Other Teens Injured in Leominster Crash

A 16-year-old girl was killed and three other teens were hurt in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 190 in Leominster, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police responded to the crash shortly after 7 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway. A 2001 Ford Mustang that the four teens were riding in went off the highway, down an embankment and into the wood line, according to a preliminary investigation by state police.
LEOMINSTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Suspicious Car Fires Under Investigation in South Boston

After a couple of cars went up into flames in South Boston, police are looking into what could have caused the fires. The two cars were torched around the same time not far from each other, and police are considering both of the fires suspicious. One of the car fires...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Stabbed, Seriously Hurt Overnight in Boston

A woman was stabbed overnight in Boston, leaving her with serious injuries, according to the city's police department. Officers responded to the Centre Street and Lamartine Street intersection area just after midnight Friday, according to the Boston Police Department. The stabbing possibly happened at the Jackson Square MBTA station, police said.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Double Shooting Reported in Worcester

Two people were injured in a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday night, according to police. Worcester police said they were called to the area of Austin and Oxford streets around 8:55 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived and searched the area, they were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital.
WORCESTER, MA
Hudson, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Hudson, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
nbcboston.com

U.S. Coast Guard Searching for Missing Sailor Who Left From Salem

The United States Coast Guard is looking for a man who sailed out of Salem, Massachusetts and has not been heard from in a week. Matthew Dennis, 22, was headed toward Florida in a white, 28-foot fiberglass sailboat when he left Salem on Sept. 22, USCG said. He was last heard from on Sept. 29. off the coast of Long Island, New York.
SALEM, MA
nbcboston.com

‘Fire Department Activity' Delays MBTA Commuter Rail Train in Hanson

The MBTA Commuter Rail says a train on the Kingston Line is delayed "due to fire department activity" in Hanson, Massachusetts. The train that left South Station at 3:33 p.m. was about an hour behind schedule, according to a tweet from commuter rail officials. The one that left an hour...
HANSON, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Punched in Face During Armed Robbery in South Boston, Police Say

Police need help identifying a man accused of robbing a woman with a knife earlier this week in South Boston. The man allegedly followed a woman out of a convenience store at the corner of K Street and East 7th Street Tuesday evening and tried to grab her bag. The man flashed a knife during the alleged robbery, and punched the woman in the face, before getting away on foot toward H Street, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Some Orange Line Slow Zones Still in Place Two Weeks After Shutdown

Frustrations on the Orange Line remain with slowdowns still in place two weeks after the historic shutdown ended with promises of faster, more efficient services. “It’s slightly been improved. I mean there are parts where it goes slower and it can get annoying. You can miss your bus or get late to class or work,” one passenger said.
SOMERVILLE, MA
nbcboston.com

Salem's Haunted Happenings Parade Is Thursday, Kicking Off Halloween Season

The 25th annual Haunted Happenings Grand Parade is set to get underway at 6:30 Thursday night in Salem, Massachusetts, kicking the Halloween season into high gear in the Witch City. This year, the parade is reverting to its original route, which will start at Shetland Park on Congress Street and...
SALEM, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Officials Report Elevated Virus Levels in Wastewater

Boston health officials said Friday they’re concerned about elevated levels of the coronavirus in the city’s wastewater. The concentration of the virus increased by 3.1% over the past week and by nearly 100% over the past two weeks, according to the Boston Public Health Commission. New COVID-19 cases...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Brawl Follows High School Football Game in Boston's South End

A large fight broke out after a high school football game in Boston Friday, spilling into the streets of the South End. Dozens of officers with the Boston Police Department responded to the fight at Carter Park. They could be seen forming lines, blocking the streets surrounding the park. Video...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Doctors Expect Severe Flu Season, Urge People to Get Vaccinated

There is growing concern that this year's flu season has the potential to be severe. Health experts said it is hard to predict just how bad it could be, but they are worried more people are skipping the flu shot. According to a survey conducted by the National Foundation for...
ATTLEBORO, MA
nbcboston.com

The Opioid Crisis is Leaving Grandparents to Raise Their Grandchildren

A heartbreaking side effect of the opioid crisis is young kids growing up without their parents – either because they died of an overdose, or their dependency makes them no longer fit for child-rearing. When this happens, the child’s grandparents are often called upon to fill the void, even though it brings hardship – emotionally and financially.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

A Three-Story Penthouse in Beacon Hill Is on the Market for $16M

This Beacon Hill penthouse is spacious, well-appointed and in a prime location. The jaw-dropping view from its high vantage point makes you feel like you hold everything from the Public Garden, Boston Common to the Longfellow Bridge in the palm of your hand. And it's got a price tag to...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Race For a Reason: Flutie 5k For Autism

We’re just days away from the 23rd annual Flutie 5k for Autism, which celebrates the community that’s helping to enhance the lives of those affected by autism. Each year the race and community grow larger and stronger. The Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism helps individuals, organizations, and...
BOSTON, MA

