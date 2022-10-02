ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Will Reportedly Have Important Interview Today

After Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury on Thursday night, the NFL Players Association launched an investigation into potential wrongdoing committed by the Dolphins organization and independent medical personnel. The NFLPA will conduct an interview with Tua today, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. "#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Outsider.com

Bill Belichick Weighs in on the Tua Tagovailoa Situation

Nearly a week after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was rushed off the field with a head injury during the Cincinnati Bengals game, New England Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick is weighing in on the situation. During his appearance on The Greg Hill Show, Belichick stated he has intervened if...
NFL
CBS News

Kenny Pickett named Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers own a 1-3 record following a 24-20 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. Things could get even tougher for the black-and-gold as they prepare for a daunting stretch of games against the likes of the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, and others.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy