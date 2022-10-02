Read full article on original website
Related
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Hospitalized for Head and Neck Injuries: Everything to Know About His Health, Controversy
Football fans are still thinking of Tua Tagovailoa after he was rushed to the hospital during the Miami Dolphins game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, September 29. The 24-year-old quarterback was taken off the field on a stretcher during the second quarter after he was sacked. He was seen curling his fingers while he […]
Tua Tagovailoa Will Reportedly Have Important Interview Today
After Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury on Thursday night, the NFL Players Association launched an investigation into potential wrongdoing committed by the Dolphins organization and independent medical personnel. The NFLPA will conduct an interview with Tua today, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. "#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is...
Ex-NFL coach Rex Ryan rips Dolphins over Tua Tagovailoa injury situation: 'This is an epic fail'
Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan did not mince words when talking about the role Mike McDaniel played in Tua Tagovailoa's injuries over the last few days.
Former NFL player rips league over Tua Tagovailoa's injury: 'Humanity has to take over'
Former NFL safety Jack Brewer calls out the league for not protecting Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from repeated head trauma on 'The Story with Martha MacCallum.'
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL Week 4 coaching grades: Cowboys on top, Dolphins fail Tua Tagovailoa and Falcons lean into run
Week 4 of the NFL season was marred by the incidents surrounding multiple head injuries to Tua Tagovailoa. Here's a look at rest of coaching grades.
ESPN
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel not fretting outside criticism over team's handling of Tua Tagovailoa
MIAMI -- Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel isn't ignorant of the criticism surrounding how quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was handled following an apparent head injury against the Bills on Sept. 25; he's aware of what people's opinions are. But he says he isn't wasting thought on them. Speaking to local media Wednesday,...
Bill Belichick Weighs in on the Tua Tagovailoa Situation
Nearly a week after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was rushed off the field with a head injury during the Cincinnati Bengals game, New England Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick is weighing in on the situation. During his appearance on The Greg Hill Show, Belichick stated he has intervened if...
CBS News
Kenny Pickett named Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers own a 1-3 record following a 24-20 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. Things could get even tougher for the black-and-gold as they prepare for a daunting stretch of games against the likes of the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, and others.
Comments / 0