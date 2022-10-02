Read full article on original website
Jalen Hurts embraces Doug Pederson after the game: 'You're the reason I'm here'
Hurts, of course, was controversially drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by Howie Roseman, Pederson, and the Eagles, as Carson Wentz was expected to be the team’s franchise quarterback.
Ex-Eagles star: I’m ‘excited’ about 4-0 start but team is ‘a about a year or two away’
The Philadelphia Eagles have given their fans a lot to be happy about. For starters, they improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, the year they made it to Super Bowl XXXIX but lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Eagles injury report: Early statuses of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay revealed
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles held a closed walkthrough for Wednesday, preparing for their trip out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), kicker Jake Elliott (ankle), and linebackers Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kyron Johnson (concussion) all did not participate in the walkthrough. The team says the designations placed on Wednesday were an estimation based on the fact that it was not a full-tilt practice session.
NFL rumors: Will Eagles have all 3 of their top cornerbacks for Sunday’s game at Cardinals?
The Eagles will reportedly have one of their cornerbacks available when they travel out west to face the Arizona Cardinals. However, the status of another important defensive back is still uncertain. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, cornerback Darius Slay should be ready to play Sunday. Slay suffered and...
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars
A familiar face was on the sideline opposite the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon as Doug Pederson, their former head coach, led his new team (the Jacksonville Jaguars) into a Week 4 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. And he quickly felt back at home, with the Jags jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter.
Former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles quietly enters retirement: ‘I didn’t tell anybody I retired’
Blake Bortles quietly entered official retirement this offseason and is announcing it for the first time. "I have not touched a football since January," the former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback said on a podcast. "I have officially retired." Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, was with...
NBC Sports
Cameron Dicker will sign with the Eagles’ practice squad
Eagles kicker Jake Elliott injured his leg during Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville. He gutted it out to the finish, and special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play this week. But Elliott could miss some practice time if not Sunday’s game against the...
Behind Enemy Lines: Eagles preparing depth after injuries at LT, kicker
Behind Enemy Lines brings you the key storylines and latest news for the Arizona Cardinals’ opponents each week this season. Andre Dillard designated to return; Eagles navigating issues at LT, K. By Arizona Sports. The Philadelphia Eagles have questions at left tackle and kicker heading into a game at...
Eagles could benefit from a larger dose of Cam Jurgens
As the Philadelphia Eagles turn the page from Week 4’s win and prepare for a trip out west to face the Arizona Cardinals, it’s hard to contain the excitement that stems from a 4-0 start. There’s also a thirst for seeing some of the young guys on the field and producing, particularly the rookies. That brings us to Cam Jurgens.
Raleigh News & Observer
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Recapping Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars
The week began with talk about the return of the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson. It ended with the talk about the Eagles overcoming adversity to hang a 29-21 defeat on Pederson's team, the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Eagles fell behind 14-0 to the Jacksonville Jaguars after one quarter, They...
Postgame reaction: Eagles battle through adversity for 'ugly win'
Reaction to the Eagles’ Week 4 win over the Jaguars, including the incredible roster Howie Roseman has built, Miles Sanders’ career day, Nick Sirianni’s fourth-down aggression, and addresses team injury concerns.
Eagles 29, Jaguars 21: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
The Jaguars had some solid glimpses of high-level play on Sunday, but not enough to overcome their bad moments.
