SPOKANE, Wash. – Three new school zone safety cameras have been added outside three South Hill schools. Now, one crossing guard wants the same thing at their school. “These kids, I am concerned. It is my job to get them to school safely and that’s my goal. I am worried and nothing is being done.,” Suzanne Stamper said. Right on the corner of 22nd and Freya. “Slow down!” Stands Suzanne Stamper. “Every morning I’m here,” she said. A crossing guard for Lincoln Heights Elementary for the last 2 years, she loves helping students get to school safely. But unfortunately, it’s not the kids she has to worry about, it’s the drivers. “I usually get cussed at, flipped off, called names in front of other children and other parents,” she said. “Lots of speeders, lots of people not paying attention. Last year there was one lady actually brushing her teeth driving down the road.” Time and time again stamper says it’s the same story, drivers ignoring the speed limit, endangering lives. “Every day, every day. Last year I had one car come to a sliding stop right before hitting me, about 2 ft from my back…… It’s scary,” she said. In an effort to deter unsafe driving practices, on Monday, Spokane police installed three new school zone safety cameras on Bernard, Regal and Ray to monitor Ferris High School, Adams, and Roosevelt Elementary Schools. Operating during school hours, while the school beacons are flashing. And starting November 1st, if a driver goes over the 20-mph posted speed limit, a hefty fine will be mailed out. Sgt. Theresa Fuller with SPD’s traffic division says these cameras really do save lives. But they can’t be everywhere. “We try not to oversaturate an area because people can become immune to the cameras,” Sgt. Fuller said. Spokane Public Schools gave Spokane police a list of schools that have had issues with speeding. A survey was done of each school and while Fuller says Lincoln Heights was on that list, it didn’t meet the requirements. “The 3 sites that we picked were far and above any of the other schools like well into the need for some safety cameras and much higher rates of speeders than any of the other schools that we surveyed,” she said. Stamper said she wishes her school would’ve been chosen. “They need to come out again and do another survey,” she said. “I think it would make a huge difference if we could get one of the speeding cameras up.” Fuller said that could change in the future, especially as crash fatalities continue to skyrocket.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO