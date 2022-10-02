Read full article on original website
Spokane Valley principal loses bet to students, spends day on the roof
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The principal of Spokane Valley’s Summit School made a deal with his students and their families: raise money for school projects and he’ll spend the day on the roof. On Tuesday, Mr. Clemons held up his end of the deal. “We have a lot of things we do here that take us out of the building,...
You Can Eat Elvis Presley’s Favorite Food at This Spokane Restaurant
I watched a few movies in the theaters this summer but my favorites by far were Top Gun: Maverick and the Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis. If you didn't see either of these on the big screen, you really missed out. You've heard all the rage about Top Gun and the claims that it "saved Hollywood." In the case of Elvis, it not only re-introduced me to one of the greatest American icons, but it sent me back down the rabbit hole.
Fat Bear Week 2022 kicks off
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fat Bear Week 2022 is here, which means you get to vote on which bear you think is the fattest of them all. Fat Bear Week is a single elimination tournament that celebrates the success of bears bulking up in preparation for hibernation. The bears live...
Spokane Helpers Network: Connecting Neighbors To Emergency Needs
The last couple of years, many Spokane residents and businesses have experienced financial struggles unlike any they had seen before. Many Spokane residents had lost their jobs and had to wait for extended periods to get unemployment and other urgent benefits. Many local non-profits had exhausted their resources and combined...
Coffee with a cop events in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. – Today there will be a coffee with a cop event hosted at Christ Kitchen on Monroe Street for an opportunity to grab a cup of coffee and talk with a Spokane Police officer. The coffee with a cop event will take place at Christ Kitchen from...
Flett Middle School introduces ‘League of Four’ to help students and staff build community
SPOKANE, Wash. – Students and staff at Flett Middle School have been sorted into four houses as part of an effort to provide them a special community where they can can build relationships. The houses, known as the League of Four, are named water, fire, wind and earth. The...
‘Not going to be tolerated’: Camp Hope fencing damaged over the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — New pictures sent to the 4 News Now Facebook page shows damage to the Camp Hope fence, which occurred this past weekend. The camp also has a new curfew: people can’t come and go from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The Washington State Department of...
Spokane group looks at how 'compassionate capitalism' can help homelessness
(The Center Square) – Hello for Good, a coalition of more than 120 businesses, has made it a mission to educate Spokane County government leaders and residents about the root causes of homelessness and encourage community discussions about how to best help that growing population group. “Homelessness is a...
New fare system, free rides for youth among Spokane Transit changes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Riders with Spokane Transit now have new options to pay for a ride, or in the case of youth 18 and younger, not pay at all. New changes took effect with STA on October 1. They include a new fare collection system, a zero-fare pass for youth, and new and expanded reduced fare options.
360 Coverage: Emergency Rental Assistance in Spokane
In tonight's 360 Coverage: Sean Owsley talks with Devin Biviano from the city of Spokane about their emergency rent assistance and what it will take to continue the program. For our previous coverage, click here.
Spokane neighborhood shocked over closure of Orchard Avenue Park
SPOKANE, Wash. – Orchard Avenue Park, near the Chief Garry Park neighborhood in northeast Spokane, may be closing down for good after the county decided to not renew it’s contract with Felts Field, the owners of the property. Neighbors say they only found out because crews began disassembling...
New school zone cameras installed outside of 3 Spokane schools
SPOKANE, Wash. — New school zone safety cameras are now in place at three new locations across Spokane. The cameras are posted on Bernard, Regal and Ray streets outside of Ferris High School, Adams Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary. Cameras will operate during school zone hours when the school beacons are flashing to capture images of every car speeding in the...
Nonprofit free market think tank will provide suggested solutions to help grow the region
A new free market research center is launching in the region, with aims to offer solutions for numerous issues and promote growth throughout the region. The Mountain States Policy Center is a nonprofit, nonpartisan research center with goals of improving the lives and livelihoods of the people. As one of the fastest growing regions in the area, it will concentrate its work in Idaho, Eastern Washington, Montana, and Wyoming.
City vacates building operating as homeless shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — A building operating as a homeless shelter was vacated Thursday afternoon following a number of citations issued by the city of Spokane. The notice sent 72 homeless people staying there back out onto the streets. “We opened the door in good faith,” said Ronald Nelson, owner...
Golf tournament raises funds to provide free physical and hydrotherapy for working dogs
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – A tournament at Liberty Lake Golf Course will help raise funds for Tucker’s Canine Therapy Foundation, a group dedicated to providing free physical therapy and hydrotherapy for working dogs, including search and rescue, police, and military dogs. The event will take place on Oct....
Pride flags ripped from a Cheney woman’s home for the fourth time, thieves not caught
CHENEY, Wash. – Not once, not twice, not even three times, Rebecca Long’s pride flags have been stolen from her home four times since Memorial Day. “I think there’s more good in this world than there are these three hateful guys,” Homeowner Rebecca Long said. Each...
One crossing guard’s goal to get kids to school safely, missing one component, a safety camera
SPOKANE, Wash. – Three new school zone safety cameras have been added outside three South Hill schools. Now, one crossing guard wants the same thing at their school. “These kids, I am concerned. It is my job to get them to school safely and that’s my goal. I am worried and nothing is being done.,” Suzanne Stamper said. Right on the corner of 22nd and Freya. “Slow down!” Stands Suzanne Stamper. “Every morning I’m here,” she said. A crossing guard for Lincoln Heights Elementary for the last 2 years, she loves helping students get to school safely. But unfortunately, it’s not the kids she has to worry about, it’s the drivers. “I usually get cussed at, flipped off, called names in front of other children and other parents,” she said. “Lots of speeders, lots of people not paying attention. Last year there was one lady actually brushing her teeth driving down the road.” Time and time again stamper says it’s the same story, drivers ignoring the speed limit, endangering lives. “Every day, every day. Last year I had one car come to a sliding stop right before hitting me, about 2 ft from my back…… It’s scary,” she said. In an effort to deter unsafe driving practices, on Monday, Spokane police installed three new school zone safety cameras on Bernard, Regal and Ray to monitor Ferris High School, Adams, and Roosevelt Elementary Schools. Operating during school hours, while the school beacons are flashing. And starting November 1st, if a driver goes over the 20-mph posted speed limit, a hefty fine will be mailed out. Sgt. Theresa Fuller with SPD’s traffic division says these cameras really do save lives. But they can’t be everywhere. “We try not to oversaturate an area because people can become immune to the cameras,” Sgt. Fuller said. Spokane Public Schools gave Spokane police a list of schools that have had issues with speeding. A survey was done of each school and while Fuller says Lincoln Heights was on that list, it didn’t meet the requirements. “The 3 sites that we picked were far and above any of the other schools like well into the need for some safety cameras and much higher rates of speeders than any of the other schools that we surveyed,” she said. Stamper said she wishes her school would’ve been chosen. “They need to come out again and do another survey,” she said. “I think it would make a huge difference if we could get one of the speeding cameras up.” Fuller said that could change in the future, especially as crash fatalities continue to skyrocket.
Iron Maiden rocked fans with high-energy show at the Spokane Arena
SPOKANE, Wash. - One of the biggest acts in heavy metal delighted a near-capacity crowd in the Spokane Arena Friday evening. After Trivium warmed up the audience, a recording of UFO's "Doctor Doctor" was used to build anticipation, leading into Iron Maiden's "Senjutsu" opener. The first half of the performance...
Iced drinks and sunglasses for Monday’s warm weather – Mark
Spokane and Coeur d’Alene Forecast in a word: “GREAT”. We’re going to have some great weather in the Inland Northwest! It will be sunny and warm with light winds, along with no major changes overnight. Your 4 Things to Know:. Here are Your 4 Things to Know:
Once A Year Amazing Nature Event Happens Soon Near Tri-Cities
I grew up in the northwest. One of the coolest things my dad used to bring us to go see only happens once a year for month or two. If you want to see what I'm talking about, it is about to start but will be over before you know it.
