Read full article on original website
Related
yourdailylocal.com
PennDot Announces Maintenance Schedule in Warren County for Week of Oct. 3
OIL CITY, Pa. – Warren County Maintenance Manager Adam Elms today announced the. following county maintenance schedule for the week of Oct. 3 for roadways. maintained by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). There will be spray patching in Glade Township on Fifth Ave. and Route 59, as well...
yourdailylocal.com
Fish & Boat Commission to Stock Chapman State Park
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The summer season may be winding to a close, but some fantastic trout fishing opportunities are approaching on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall and winter. Beginning this and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock approximately 116,000 hatchery-raised adult Rainbow,...
erienewsnow.com
Sheetz Lowers Price of Unleaded Gas, Other Stations are Quick to Follow
While gas prices are slowly going back up in other parts of the country, they're holding steady here in Erie and across Pennsylvania, according to AAA. But, there's a bit of a gas price war going on in one spot here in Erie this morning. The new Sheetz at West...
Residence demolished after electrical fire in Chautauqua County
Investigators said the fire originated in the living room of the single-family residence and was caused by an electrical problem.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explorejeffersonpa.com
Bicyclist Rushed to Hospital After Being Struck by Vehicle in Falls Creek
FALLS CREEK, Pa. (EYT) – One person was injured after a vehicle struck a bicycle in Falls Creek on Sunday. DuBois-based State Police responded to a vehicle vs. bicycle crash on October 2 around 3:25 p.m. at the intersection of 1st Street and Apple Lane in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.
erienewsnow.com
Police Investigate Car and Buggy Crash in Crawford County
Police responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a horse and buggy on Route 77 in Crawford County around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning. No injuries have been reported. However, the horse died on the scene. The investigation into the cause is still ongoing, more on this story as it develops.
wnynewsnow.com
Lakefront Residence Destroyed By Fire In Bemus Point
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A lakefront residence in Bemus Point was destroyed by fire late Tuesday night. Just before 8 a.m. the Maple Springs Fire Department, along with mutual aid, responded to a residential fire at a single-family residence on Park Place in the Town of Ellery.
yourdailylocal.com
Dragon Runners Sweep Firsts Against North East
WARREN, Pa. – Despite a pair of setbacks in the team races, the Warren boys’ and girls’ cross country teams turned in a number of impressive performances against North East on Senior Night Tuesday. Sam Lindell ran a blistering time of 16:39 at Betts Park, capturing first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
Vehicle Crashes into Tree Off Route 308
CHERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to state police, a vehicle crashed into a tree off State Route 308 on Thursday night. According to Butler-based State Police, 40-year-old Shannon L. Winters, of Clintonville, was traveling north on State Route 308 (West Sunbury Road), in Cherry Township, Butler County. For unknown reasons, Winters lost control of her 2015 Nissan Rogue, and the vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway where it struck a tree with its front end. The vehicle then traveled back onto the roadway where it came to a final rest facing south in the northbound lane.
Woman found dead after house fire in Chautauqua County
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal fire that occurred in Gerry early Wednesday.
18-year-old driver dies after McKean County rollover
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An 18-year-old driver has died following an accident overnight in McKean County. His teenaged passenger was seriously injured. At about 1:03 a.m. on Oct. 3, Donovan Smith was driving north on Forest Road 173 (Fire Road). A Pennsylvania State Police report said the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed when Smith […]
Pennsylvania man killed, another seriously injured in crash in McKean County
A Pennsylvania man was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash in McKean County on Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumlocalnews.com
New battery manufacturing facility coming to Chautauqua County
ELLICOTT, N.Y. — Chautauqua County will soon be home to a new battery manufacturing facility. The governor’s office says Canadian-based Electrovaya, a lithium-ion battery company, will build in Ellicott, the company's first American location. The project is part of New Energy New York, a statewide effort...
One person injured, suspect in custody after early morning stabbing in Erie
One person is injured and another is in custody following an early morning stabbing in Erie. According to police, one person was stabbed in the 2900 block of Hazel Street just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but we […]
Lithium-ion battery plant coming to Chautauqua County
ELLICOTT, N.Y. — Governor Hochul announced Monday a green energy company has decided to plant its first U.S. factory right here in WNY. Electrovaya, Inc., a producer of lithium-ion batteries for transportation and utility storage, has picked the Town of Ellicott in Chautauqua County as the location. According to...
explore venango
Murder Charges Filed Against Mother After 2-Year-Old Ingests Fentanyl and Dies; Grandfather Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Murder charges have been filed against a local woman after her two-year-old son ingested fentanyl and died. The child’s grandfather has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. According to court documents, State Police in Franklin filed the following criminal charges against 20-year-old Stevie Nicole...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Respond to Chain-Reaction Crash in Big Run Borough
BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a chain-reaction crash that occurred in Big Run Borough on Friday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, September 30, on East Main Street, in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Woman Accused of Flashing 69-Year-Old Man in Rockland Township
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Woman Accused of Flashing 69-Year-Old Man in Rockland Township. Franklin-based State Police responded to a location along Carp Drive, in Rockland Township, Venango County, for a neighbor dispute around 12:54 a.m. on Saturday, September 10. Police say it was learned that the...
yourdailylocal.com
Watch Live: Warren at DuBois Volleyball
DUBOIS, Pa. – Watch live as Warren travels to take on DuBois in a D9/10 crossover showdown. Andy Close will be on the call. Watch the game below or on any of our social media channels.
nyspnews.com
Seeking public assistance identifying suspect
On August 17, 2022, an unknown suspect entered the Spectrum Store located at 1747 Plaza Drive in the town of Allegany. If you have any information, contact the New York State Police at 585-344-6200 reference case number 10998324.
Comments / 0