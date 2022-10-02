ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
yourdailylocal.com

Fish & Boat Commission to Stock Chapman State Park

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The summer season may be winding to a close, but some fantastic trout fishing opportunities are approaching on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall and winter. Beginning this and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock approximately 116,000 hatchery-raised adult Rainbow,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
State College, PA
County
Warren County, PA
erienewsnow.com

Police Investigate Car and Buggy Crash in Crawford County

Police responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a horse and buggy on Route 77 in Crawford County around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning. No injuries have been reported. However, the horse died on the scene. The investigation into the cause is still ongoing, more on this story as it develops.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Lakefront Residence Destroyed By Fire In Bemus Point

BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A lakefront residence in Bemus Point was destroyed by fire late Tuesday night. Just before 8 a.m. the Maple Springs Fire Department, along with mutual aid, responded to a residential fire at a single-family residence on Park Place in the Town of Ellery.
BEMUS POINT, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Dragon Runners Sweep Firsts Against North East

WARREN, Pa. – Despite a pair of setbacks in the team races, the Warren boys’ and girls’ cross country teams turned in a number of impressive performances against North East on Senior Night Tuesday. Sam Lindell ran a blistering time of 16:39 at Betts Park, capturing first...
WARREN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tires#Frost Advisory#Yourdailylocal Com#The Warren Tire Center
explore venango

Vehicle Crashes into Tree Off Route 308

CHERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to state police, a vehicle crashed into a tree off State Route 308 on Thursday night. According to Butler-based State Police, 40-year-old Shannon L. Winters, of Clintonville, was traveling north on State Route 308 (West Sunbury Road), in Cherry Township, Butler County. For unknown reasons, Winters lost control of her 2015 Nissan Rogue, and the vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway where it struck a tree with its front end. The vehicle then traveled back onto the roadway where it came to a final rest facing south in the northbound lane.
CLINTONVILLE, PA
YourErie

18-year-old driver dies after McKean County rollover

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An 18-year-old driver has died following an accident overnight in McKean County. His teenaged passenger was seriously injured. At about 1:03 a.m. on Oct. 3, Donovan Smith was driving north on Forest Road 173 (Fire Road). A Pennsylvania State Police report said the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed when Smith […]
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
spectrumlocalnews.com

New battery manufacturing facility coming to Chautauqua County

​​ELLICOTT, N.Y. — ​Chautauqua County will soon be home to a new battery manufacturing facility. The governor’s office says Canadian-based Electrovaya, a lithium-ion battery company, will build in Ellicott, the company's first American location. The project is part of New Energy New York, a statewide effort...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
explore venango

Murder Charges Filed Against Mother After 2-Year-Old Ingests Fentanyl and Dies; Grandfather Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Murder charges have been filed against a local woman after her two-year-old son ingested fentanyl and died. The child’s grandfather has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. According to court documents, State Police in Franklin filed the following criminal charges against 20-year-old Stevie Nicole...
OIL CITY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Respond to Chain-Reaction Crash in Big Run Borough

BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a chain-reaction crash that occurred in Big Run Borough on Friday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, September 30, on East Main Street, in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.
BIG RUN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Watch Live: Warren at DuBois Volleyball

DUBOIS, Pa. – Watch live as Warren travels to take on DuBois in a D9/10 crossover showdown. Andy Close will be on the call. Watch the game below or on any of our social media channels.
DUBOIS, PA
nyspnews.com

Seeking public assistance identifying suspect

On August 17, 2022, an unknown suspect entered the Spectrum Store located at 1747 Plaza Drive in the town of Allegany. If you have any information, contact the New York State Police at 585-344-6200 reference case number 10998324.
ALLEGANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy