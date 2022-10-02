Read full article on original website
Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
Another titan of the wrestling industry has taken to social media to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro Wrestling founder, Antonio Inoki sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, September 30, 2022. Now, Hulk Hogan, his former adversary and partner in NJPW during the early-mid 1980s has reacted to the news with a post on his Facebook page.
Looks Like A Major WWE Superstar Might Return At Extreme Rules
A major WWE superstar may be headed to the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, according to recent speculation.
WWE Star Knocks The Bloodline Off Their Perch as the No. 1 Merchandise Seller
Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, has been utterly dominating WWE's merchandise sales recently. But, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, a new challenger has risen up to knock the faction off its perch. Meltzer explained, "McIntyre has some momentum as two weeks ago his merch was No. 1 in the company. Bloodline these days is the perennial No. 1 and I presume coming out of the gates that the Wyatt stuff will probably sell big."
AEW Personality Confirms 'Incident' Between Andrade El Idolo And Sammy Guevara
A wealth of backstage issues have plagued AEW lately, and today looks to be no different, with Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo getting in on the action with their exchange of tense tweets. Jose the Assistant, El Idolo's right-hand man, chimed in on Twitter confirming a backstage confrontation did transpire between the two, stemming from reports that Guevara took issue with how hard he was hit in the ring by Andrade.
WWE Is Prepared For AEW Chant Hijacking DX Reunion On RAW
WWE is said to be “ready” for fans attempting to hijack next week’s DX reunion on RAW with chants of ‘Daddy Ass.’. DX will reunite on the October 10th episode of RAW to mark the 25th anniversary of forming in 1997. The reunion is expected to...
Surprising Name Rumored For Brock Lesnar’s Next Opponent
Brock Lesnar last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, but unfortunately for Brock it was The Tribal Chief who picked up the victory that night. Even though Lesnar has been sitting on the sidelines it’s expected that he will return at some point, and it looks like a big opponent could be waiting for him.
Another WWE Star Out Of Action With Injury
That could slow him down. There are few things in wrestling that are as unfortunate as an injury. Someone can be on an absolute roll and have everything slowed down all at once. One of the worst parts is having to wait awhile before the severity is known, as some injuries can keep a star on the shelf for a long time. Hopefully that isn’t the case again, as a WWE star is hurt.
WWE Teases a Heel Turn for Top Star on RAW
A top WWE star could be preparing for a heel turn. On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were defeated in a tag team match by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost because Mysterio was distracted by Dominik at ringside. Rhea Ripley was able to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match.
Bayley Turns On Izzy
On "WWE Raw" this week Bayley made it clear she thinks the WWE Universe gave up on her, and she has singled one fan out specifically on social media to make an example of, Izzy. Izzy is well known amongst the wrestling community as she used to turn up at...
Backstage News On Cody Rhodes And WWE World Title Picture
For awhile now, it's seemed like a forgone conclusion that Cody Rhodes and either the WWE Championship or WWE Universal Championship were destined to begin a beautiful friendship. After all, Rhodes revealed a big reason for him returning to WWE was so he could win one of the titles, something his father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes never did, and Rhodes seemed as logical a choice as anyone to dethrone current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns when the time arrived.
Dutch Mantell Thinks Roman Reigns Will Turn Face After Losing the Title, Critiques Today’s Heels
– During a recent interview with Sid Pullar III for Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE talent Dutch Mantell discussed the idea of Roman Reigns dropping the WWE Championship and how that will make Reigns a baby face. Below are some highlights:. On how Roman Reigns will turn face after losing the...
Watch AEW's Darby Allin Jump Off a 92-Foot Waterfall
AEW's Darby Allin is known for performing insane stunts when he's not competing in a wrestling ring. The former TNT Champion uploaded a new video on Sunday revealing he recently jumped off a 92-foot waterfall into the lake below. There's no word of Allin dealing with an injury, so it looks like he pulled this one off unscathed. Allin has recently been appearing at Nitro Circus events, performing a stunt where he does a backflip off a ramp while riding a tricycle.
Liv Morgan Seems To Take Issue With WWE Extreme Rules Poster
"SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan is currently gearing up to defend her title against Ronda Rousey this Saturday at WWE Extreme Rules, but she's taken the time to take a shot at the official poster for the upcoming premium live event. Despite the fact she is not the champion, WWE has opted to put Rousey front and center on the poster rather than Morgan, which prompted the former Riott Squad member to simply tweet, "LOL."
Saraya Threatens To Knock AEW Star 'TF' Out
Ever since Saraya debuted in AEW, tensions between her and former AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. have been on the rise. The woman formerly known as Paige engaged in a staredown with the dentist during her first appearance at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," and they exchanged words last week during Saraya's first AEW promo. However, nothing has gotten physical between them thus far; that could all change this week, according to Saraya.
Bobby Lashley Shows Respect To Fellow WWE Star Following Raw
WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley has taken to Twitter to heap praise on his opponent from last night's episode of "WWE Raw." During the broadcast at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, "The All Mighty" went one-on-one with Mustafa Ali in a non-title match, successfully defeating the former Retribution leader via referee's stoppage. As a show of respect, Lashley posted an image of himself and Ali backstage fist pumping after the bout on social media, captioning the image "You brought the fight, @AliWWE. Much respect. #WWERaw."
Liv Morgan Believes Newly Re-Signed WWE Talent Is A 'Staaaaaaaaaaaaar'
Paul "Triple H" Levesque hasn't been afraid to help bring back talent who had either been released from WWE, or chose not to re-sign. We've recently seen the returns of Johnny Gargano, Braun Strowman, Candice LeRae, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and others, and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan has high praise for a recently re-signed WWE superstar. B-Fab seems to have captured Morgan's attention, as the champion took to her Twitter account to gush over the Hit Row member's presence.
Dutch Mantel Makes Bold Prediction About What Will Happen To Roman Reigns After He Drops WWE Titles
This year marks Dutch Mantel's 50th anniversary in pro wrestling, where he has been a wrestler, manager, booker, and producer/agent. With such a storied history, Mantel has become a sage of sports entertainment, and he recently shared some of that knowledge with Sportskeeda. Mantel believes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is on the road to a babyface turn, and if that happens, Mantel said the creative team needs to establish more heel characters.
MJF Praises WWE's Newest Hire
It was revealed this week that WWE has hired writer Rob Fee for the position of Director of Longtime creative, and a surprising name has taken to Twitter in order to congratulate him on the job in the form of AEW star MJF. The three-time Dynamite Diamond ring winner took to Twitter after hearing the news to say, "@robfee is salt of the earth," clearly approving of the latest decision the company has made.
Spoiler On WWE Superstar Getting A Name Change
In recent months several WWE Superstars have undergone name changes under Triple H’s regime, and it looks like another one is coming soon. Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, Max Dupri broke away from Maximum Male Models and PWInsider reports that he will indeed be going back to using the LA Knight name.
Vince McMahon Told The Undertaker To Stop Hanging Out With WWE Hall Of Famer
The Undertaker is without a doubt one of the most iconic wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring, and now that his career is over he and his peers have been sharing some interesting stories about his life behind the scenes. When Taker joined WWE he started traveling with...
