theozone.net
My expert opinion on where OSU should rank and where the team stands
Five games into the season . And by expert I mean 50 years old , played HS Football and been a Buckeye fan all my life . So I’m not an expert . I think OSU should rank anywhere from 1-4 . I think you could make arguments for any of the the top 4 teams to be no 1 . I don’t think there is a dominating team this year. Alabama and Georgia both don’t look as good as last year . Ohio State probably is the most complete team - Offense , Defense , Special Teams - but I still think the Defense has doubters .
theozone.net
2024 top 50 SF recruit Darren Harris down to OSU, Duke, Maryland & Miami. Best shooter in class(m)
A few scouts have compared his 6’6” height, quick shot release, and great accuracy combination with Klay Thompson. No commits yet in the 2024 class yet, but Holtmann and staff are in on several top 100 players again. Link: Potential replacement for McNeil sharp shooter role for 2024.
theozone.net
Interesting, to me, feedback on the fake punt. Yahoo Sports featured large article on the incident Monday. (m)
The article put the most positive spin on the incident possible. Nothing negative about the play, the punter, or Coach Day and OSU. They called it for what it was; a spontaneous heads-up play by the punter. Also, the meeting at midfield following the game along with their favorable comments about each other at their pressers tamped down any hint of a feud. So far so good. However, when I reviewed the comments below the article maybe about half were positive in nature. However, the other half were filled with pure venomous hatred, and dripping sarcasm beyond what I have ever seen. Some suggested Micro got what he deserved, some pointed to it as another example of OSU's lack of class, and more. All this, despite the fact the article held the punter and Coach Day blameless. Conclusion, the haters are out there in force.
saturdaytradition.com
Dan Mullen includes Ohio State player in Week 5 top performers
Dan Mullen knows as well as anyone that quarterbacks get the most attention. As an ESPN analyst, Mullen likes to give the other players some love. On Tuesday, Mullen shared his top non-QB performers of Week 5. Ohio State RB Miyan Williams made the list. In his third-career start, Williams...
theozone.net
Should also add they are in on 6’9” Tyler McKinney and 6’10” Raleigh Burgess out of Cincy (m)
[In reply to "Not that we pass any Top50 talent up, but it seems we need athletic bigs to go with who we’ll have. Thoughts? *" by buck nakid, posted at 20:16:29 10/04/22]. Burgess favors OSU. A lot of B1G schools have offered. Bucks Ave good shot at McKinney as well who transferred to powerhouse Link Academy in Missouri.
theozone.net
CH has really flipped the switch on recruiting the last few years. I know there is frustration with his tourney record,
[In reply to "Good chance. We shall see though. The good thing is the number of top players OSU is getting in on in future classes*" by Barrett777, posted at 20:09:55 10/04/22]. but I think the patience is really going to pay off in these next five years. The overall...
Ohio State Football vs. Michigan State: 3 bold predictions
The Ohio State football team faces its first road test of the season as it travels to East Lansing for a matchup with Michigan State. Here are three bold predictions for the game. The Ohio State football team and coach Ryan Day travel up north on Saturday to face off...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Previews Michigan State, Says TreVeyon Henderson And Cameron Brown Could Play This Weekend And Jordan Hancock Might Return After Bye Week
Four days out from Ohio State's first road trip of the season, Ryan Day took the podium to discuss the upcoming matchup with Michigan State Tuesday. Day also talked about the fallout from the Buckeyes' 49-10 win over Rutgers and addressed lingering injury questions about several scarlet and gray starters. After Day, Buckeye defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and running backs coach Tony Alford are scheduled to answer questions from the media as well.
Ohio State coaches update on when injured Buckeyes could return
It has been a rough year when it comes to injuries for Ohio State. While football is a violent sport and injuries are part of the game, the Buckeyes seem to have more players missing time with various ailments, dating back to before the season began, than in other years.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State gaining for five-star defensive lineman
Ohio State is now 5-0 after another dominant performance when Rutgers traveled to Columbus last weekend for homecoming. The Buckeyes will hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to East Lansing for this week’s game at Michigan State. While most of the headlines surrounding Ohio State this week will focus on the team’s first road contest, the Buckeyes are also always making the recruiting headlines.
theozone.net
Sat by wall on se corner for Rutgers, could not see Scoreboard at all, only thing available were 2 little things (more)
[In reply to "hey, I know Im old and my eyesight proves it.....but does anyone else find the scoreboards at Ohio Stadium hard to read? *" by Bucket from Joe's, posted at 08:29:42 10/05/22]. at end of ribbon. Could not read, had to ask my grandson to tell me. There...
theozone.net
Felix Okpara is plenty athletic & plenty tall at 6’11”. Parks is not super athletic at 6’9”, but very skilled (m)
[In reply to "Not that we pass any Top50 talent up, but it seems we need athletic bigs to go with who we’ll have. Thoughts? *" by buck nakid, posted at 20:16:29 10/04/22]. Devin Royal can play the 3 or 4. OSU will have very good team height, length,...
Ohio State Football: Who’s the next Big Ten coach to get fired?
Two Big Ten coaches have already gotten canned this season, including one just two weeks after the Ohio State football team beat him. Who’s the next to go?. The Ohio State football team may have ended Paul Chryst’s time in Madison with a 52-21 thrashing two weeks ago in Ohio Stadium. Chryst was let go Sunday as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers after eight seasons at the helm. This follows Nebraska’s decision to fire Scott Fost earlier this season.
theozone.net
You could tell from his listless stare across the field.. Early arrivals reported the team seemed listless during (m)
[In reply to "I’m surprised Wisconsin made this move. I’m trying to think of the last time a B1G team fired a coach with a record" by Nashville, posted at 21:15:44 10/02/22]. He never seemed to communicate with his assistants, or offer encouragement to his team. The only...
Eleven Warriors
Kylan Fox Enjoyed His Visit to Ohio State, Arion Carter Picks Up an OSU Offer and Buckeyes Make an Impression on Justin Scott
While the recruiting visitor list for Saturday may not have been as extensive as the Notre Dame and Wisconsin games, there were still some notable high-caliber prospects in attendance for the Rutgers contest. One such prospect was four-star 2024 Georgia tight end Kylan Fox, who made his second trip to...
theozone.net
I think we will really see his genius in another 2 years......
[In reply to "Knowles has improved the defense, no question. Solid hire, well done, Day. Now…." by 8NCs7.5Heismans, posted at 20:52:20 10/03/22]. This year's improvement isn't really his system according to him. They have kept it basic so far. Where the improvement is at is the defense has a...
Wisconsin fires Paul Chryst eight days after blowout loss to Ohio State football
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football exposed exactly how far Wisconsin has fallen as a Big Ten power with a 52-21 victory on Sept. 24. Yet the final straw for the Badgers’ administration with coach Paul Chryst came in Saturday’s 34-10 home loss to Illinois and former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema. Chryst was fired Sunday, ending his tenure in the fifth game of his eighth season.
Ohio State football faces new kind of challenge
Home is where the heart is. That’s been the case for the Ohio State football team in the first five weeks of the season. Every game has been at home up until now. The confines of the Shoe have been friendly to them too as they have won every game thus far by double-digits.
theozone.net
In 50+ yrs of following Bucks I've never seen a more obvious time to fire a HC than after 91 season (M)
[In reply to "true he should have been gone after his 5th year *" by hmd, posted at 23:00:32 10/02/22]. 91 was Coop's 4th season at OSU. He had not beaten MI and, to make matters worse, MI had humiliated Bucks 31-3 in AA with Desmond rubbing it in with Heisman pose. The team was doing no better than Earle who was let go allegedly for losing 3 games every year which Cooper was doing also. The real stake in the heart should have been the accusations by Robt Smith (later proven false) that he was told to stop studying and concentrate on football, a charge that he claimed made him to decide to quit the team since he was pre med. That was quite a dossier to fire Cooper. Yet, he stayed and was given an extension BEFORE the MI game!!
Mel Tucker talks Ohio State matchup
The Spartans have now lost three straight games, with losses to Washington, Minnes
Comments / 0