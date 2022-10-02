Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Classic at Gino's: Rolfe McCollister draws on deep roots to start a new chapter
Rolfe McCollister didn't hesitate in selecting a restaurant for his Baton Rouge Classic lunch. He picked Gino's. Once we were there, I understood why. Not only was the food delicious, but the folks there know him well — from Gino, the owner, to Butch Smith, who has been waiting tables at Gino's since 1976.
Livingston Parish Fair returns with rides, food, music
The Livingston Parish Fair returned to the fairgrounds this week offering carnival rides, food and family entertainment. After a two-year hiatus caused by Covid-19 and Hurricane Ida, the Livingston Parish fairgrounds' gates opened Oct. 1 to crowds. The festival ends Sunday.
Oktoberfest in Baton Rouge featuring local restaurants’ German-inspired food
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Celebrate Oktoberfest in Baton Rouge at an upcoming event featuring German-inspired food and beers from local restaurants and breweries. This celebration will be the Louisiana Restaurant Association Greater Baton Rouge (LRA GBR) Chapter’s inaugural Oktoberfest fundraising event. The event will be taking place on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pointe Marie (14200 River Road).
Haunted houses, festivals, trunk-or-treats and more: Here's our Halloween events list
Some like it spooky; others prefer it sweet. Whether you want to celebrate Halloween with a frightfully fun trip through a haunted house, or something tamer like a hay maze, or an even milder trunk-or-treat outing with the kiddos, there are plenty of events in the Baton Rouge and Acadiana areas through Halloween. In case you missed it, we've also included our pumpkin patch list again.
Pho real: A new, modern Vietnamese restaurant opens in Baton Rouge
A sign that reads, “Pho 97 Vietnamese Cuisine” hangs on a beige and brown building, seemingly like other pho restaurants. However, the interior transforms into an intimate, modern dining area with dark green walls, plush bar seating, and lowlight string lights and greenery atop wooden banisters. After his...
Billboard in Livingston Parish is Catching A lot of People's Attention [PHOTO]
billboard in Livingston Parish has caught the attention of many, and now many are talking about it on social media.
Baton Rouge could gain more than 12,000 jobs over next two years; here’s why
Led by a pending industrial construction boom and the opening of a massive Amazon facility at the old Cortana Mall site, the Baton Rouge metro area is poised to gain 12,400 jobs over the next two years, according to the Louisiana Economic Forecast, an annual report published by economist Loren Scott.
More faithful couples: Shreveport, Baton Rouge or New Orleans
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – By examining relationship satisfaction, marriage, divorce and separation rates, the volume of Google searches for affair hookup websites, the number of available venues to meet for an affair and other factors, MyDatingAdvisor found that infidelity can happen in large and small cities alike. U.S. Census...
All About New Roads Harvest Festival
New Roads — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Harvest Festival on False River takes place October 14th through October 16th in New Roads. This three day festival includes a carnival, food trucks, vendors, live music, and more. The festival begins with a parade and live performances on Friday night. Admission is free on Friday.
When does Benny’s ‘Haunted Car Wash’ return in 2022?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Benny’s “Haunted Car Wash” in Baton Rouge will be back for two days at the end of the month. The Halloween-themed fundraiser will take place at Benny’s Siegen Lane location on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for the spooky car wash will be $20 per car and t-shirts will be sold for $20.
Economist: Weak Gulf of Mexico activity could hamper Lafayette economy, but job gains are on the horizon
The Lafayette area could gain 5,300 jobs over the next two years, but the region’s economy is likely to be held back by slow drilling activity in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Louisiana Economic Forecast, an annual report published by economist Loren Scott. Scott’s report was unveiled...
Around Zachary for Oct. 5, 2022
St. Patrick's Episcopal Church: 1332 Church St., Zachary. The patch will open Sunday. Hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, through Oct. 31. stpatsla.org or (225) 654-4091. Corn Maze at Burden: The fun returns...
Louisiana-based app offering auto parts delivery in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based delivery app has started offering delivery of auto parts to Baton Rouge residents. Residents can order auto items such as car batteries, windshield wipers, or tires from the nearest NAPA location through ASAP. The three NAPA locations that will be participating are Staring Lane, Florida Boulevard, and Airline Highway.
Drug ring operated in Baton Rouge mall parking lots, Lakeshore Drive home, indictment says
A crew of drug dealers that served as a major supplier of heroin and cocaine in East Baton Rouge Parish routinely exchanged dope at run-of-the mill places throughout the region, like Walmart parking lots and outside the Mall of Louisiana, prosecutors allege in a recently unsealed indictment. A federal grand...
Massive drug ring operated for years out of lavish home on University Lake
BATON ROUGE – From the outside, the home on East Lakeshore Drive appeared to be nothing more than another upscale address that fronted University Lake. Inside, though, it was a different story. Hundreds of thousands of dollars were stashed in vents and hidden inside of columns. Guns of all...
Baton Rouge creates new city task force to address growing trash problem
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The East Baton Rouge city-parish is cracking down on illegal dumping and trash. A new task force was created to make changes from the inside out and pave the way toward a brighter Baton Rouge. Local leaders say littering has become such a problem that...
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Oct. 5, 2022
The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday: Religious service. Tuesdays: Nutrition education. Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga. Thursdays: Bible study. Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
Red Stick Farmers Market returns to Goodwood Library
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For neighbors who enjoy the taste of fresh fruits and vegetables, the Red Stick Farmer’s Market is reviving its seasonal, Tuesday market at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library. Starting Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Red Stick Farmer’s Market will host a group of...
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will be in Gonzales: Here's what's going on
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will be Oct. 27 through Nov. 6 in Gonzales. The fair will open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at noon Saturday and Sunday at its new Ascension Parish location, the Lamar Dixon Expo Center, at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. It will close at 10 p.m. every night.
Where to get discounted tacos in Baton Rouge on National Taco Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – People in the U.S. consume quite a few tacos. According to one survey, nearly half of the Americans surveyed said they eat between four and 12 tacos each month. Another five percent of individuals surveyed admitted to enjoying 64 or more tacos every month.
