Port Allen, LA

theadvocate.com

Livingston Parish Fair returns with rides, food, music

The Livingston Parish Fair returned to the fairgrounds this week offering carnival rides, food and family entertainment. After a two-year hiatus caused by Covid-19 and Hurricane Ida, the Livingston Parish fairgrounds' gates opened Oct. 1 to crowds. The festival ends Sunday.
brproud.com

Oktoberfest in Baton Rouge featuring local restaurants’ German-inspired food

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Celebrate Oktoberfest in Baton Rouge at an upcoming event featuring German-inspired food and beers from local restaurants and breweries. This celebration will be the Louisiana Restaurant Association Greater Baton Rouge (LRA GBR) Chapter’s inaugural Oktoberfest fundraising event. The event will be taking place on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pointe Marie (14200 River Road).
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Haunted houses, festivals, trunk-or-treats and more: Here's our Halloween events list

Some like it spooky; others prefer it sweet. Whether you want to celebrate Halloween with a frightfully fun trip through a haunted house, or something tamer like a hay maze, or an even milder trunk-or-treat outing with the kiddos, there are plenty of events in the Baton Rouge and Acadiana areas through Halloween. In case you missed it, we've also included our pumpkin patch list again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Port Allen, LA
theadvocate.com

Pho real: A new, modern Vietnamese restaurant opens in Baton Rouge

A sign that reads, “Pho 97 Vietnamese Cuisine” hangs on a beige and brown building, seemingly like other pho restaurants. However, the interior transforms into an intimate, modern dining area with dark green walls, plush bar seating, and lowlight string lights and greenery atop wooden banisters. After his...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

More faithful couples: Shreveport, Baton Rouge or New Orleans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – By examining relationship satisfaction, marriage, divorce and separation rates, the volume of Google searches for affair hookup websites, the number of available venues to meet for an affair and other factors, MyDatingAdvisor found that infidelity can happen in large and small cities alike. U.S. Census...
SHREVEPORT, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

All About New Roads Harvest Festival

New Roads — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Harvest Festival on False River takes place October 14th through October 16th in New Roads. This three day festival includes a carnival, food trucks, vendors, live music, and more. The festival begins with a parade and live performances on Friday night. Admission is free on Friday.
NEW ROADS, LA
brproud.com

When does Benny’s ‘Haunted Car Wash’ return in 2022?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Benny’s “Haunted Car Wash” in Baton Rouge will be back for two days at the end of the month. The Halloween-themed fundraiser will take place at Benny’s Siegen Lane location on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for the spooky car wash will be $20 per car and t-shirts will be sold for $20.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Oct. 5, 2022

St. Patrick's Episcopal Church: 1332 Church St., Zachary. The patch will open Sunday. Hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, through Oct. 31. stpatsla.org or (225) 654-4091. Corn Maze at Burden: The fun returns...
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana-based app offering auto parts delivery in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based delivery app has started offering delivery of auto parts to Baton Rouge residents. Residents can order auto items such as car batteries, windshield wipers, or tires from the nearest NAPA location through ASAP. The three NAPA locations that will be participating are Staring Lane, Florida Boulevard, and Airline Highway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Oct. 5, 2022

The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday: Religious service. Tuesdays: Nutrition education. Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga. Thursdays: Bible study. Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
WAFB

Red Stick Farmers Market returns to Goodwood Library

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For neighbors who enjoy the taste of fresh fruits and vegetables, the Red Stick Farmer’s Market is reviving its seasonal, Tuesday market at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library. Starting Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Red Stick Farmer’s Market will host a group of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Where to get discounted tacos in Baton Rouge on National Taco Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – People in the U.S. consume quite a few tacos. According to one survey, nearly half of the Americans surveyed said they eat between four and 12 tacos each month. Another five percent of individuals surveyed admitted to enjoying 64 or more tacos every month.
BATON ROUGE, LA

