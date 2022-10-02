Some like it spooky; others prefer it sweet. Whether you want to celebrate Halloween with a frightfully fun trip through a haunted house, or something tamer like a hay maze, or an even milder trunk-or-treat outing with the kiddos, there are plenty of events in the Baton Rouge and Acadiana areas through Halloween. In case you missed it, we've also included our pumpkin patch list again.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO