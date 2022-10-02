Bruce Springsteen, Jake Clemons join the Killers at MSG: Why it was a rare night

Bruce Springsteen and Jake Clemons played a killers set on stage Saturday, Oct. 1, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Springsteen and Clemons joined the Killers for two Boss classics, “Badlands” and “Born to Run,“ as well as the song "Dustland" from the Las Vegas rockers.

“Everybody gets a little nervous when their Boss shows up for work, right?” said lead singer Brandon Flowers while introducing Springsteen and Clemons. “I don't know if you've noticed me and my friends have been sweating bullets all night because the Boss is here.”

The appearance was a fairly unique one for Springsteen, as it's rare for him to guest at a show with another member of the E Street Band. The last time it happened was at Paul McCartney’s Sept. 15, 2017, show at the Garden when he and Steven Van Zandt joined the Beatles legend for two renditions of "I Saw Her Standing There."

“When he came out on stage and when he took over ..., the energy level when up exponentially,” said Laura Vankin of New York City, who was at Saturday’s show. “The entire crowd was singing along with him … If you're a fan or not a fan, there's no denying, in my opinion, he is the greatest live performer ever.”

Springsteen and Clemons, nephew of the late Clarence Clemons, came out for the show's encore. A Boss buzz was triggered at the arena when Springsteen's guitar tech, Kevin Buell, was spotted on stage, Vankin said. "Dustland," the title track from the Killers' 2021 album, was recorded with Springsteen on guest vocals.

“He was proving that he was worth those ridiculous prices,” said Vankin, referring to the ticket cost of the E Street Band's upcoming U.S. arena tour. “The ushers were buzzing about it. 'Who was that old guy who got up there and took over the show?' It was amazing!”

The Springsteen appearance was surprising for Boss fans, as he's usually an unannounced performer at the annual Kristen Ann Carr Fund "A Night to Remember" show, which also took place on Saturday at the Tribeca Grill in New York City. John Mellencamp performed a set of his classics at the Carr Fund show.

Johnny Marr, former lead guitarist of the Smiths, opened the Killers show at the Garden.

Springsteen recently announced a new solo album of soul classic covers, “Only the Strong Survive,” due Nov. 11.

Chris Jordan, a Jersey Shore native, covers music and entertainment for the USA Today Network New Jersey. Contact him at @chrisfhjordan; cjordan@app.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Bruce Springsteen, Jake Clemons join the Killers at MSG: Why it was a rare night