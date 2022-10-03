Kylie Jenner Showed Off Her Bleached Eyebrows On Instagram During Paris Fashion Week

Related
Skinnygirl CEO Bethenny Frankel Called Out Kylie Cosmetics For Its $175 Birthday PR Box
The founder and CEO of Skinnygirl warned, "Girl, don't do it. It's not worth it," in reference to Kylie Jenner's trendy but overpriced birthday makeup kit.
Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Didn't Stand For Will Smith At The Oscars, And Mila Explained Why
"Not standing, to me, was a no-brainer."
Dua Lipa Broke Her Silence On Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors That She And Trevor Noah Are Dating
Last week, Dua Lipa sparked romance rumors with Trevor Noah after they were seemingly spotted on a date in New York City.
JoJo Siwa Explained The Moment She "Immediately" Knew She Was Gay While On A Date With A Boy
JoJo shared her "gay awakening story" while participating in the viral One Thing About Me challenge on TikTok.
Diddy Defended Kanye West From The Backlash Over His "White Lives Matter" Shirt
"A lot of times, what he means is misconstrued."
19 Tinder Screenshots From Recently That Show How Wild Modern Dating Is
Cold/gross world out there, y'all.
Show Us The "Gayest" Picture From Your Childhood, Like One That Screams, "Mom, The Signs Were Everywhere!!"
Dig through those photo albums and go through your Instagram grid because I want to see the cream of the crop.
A Bride Being Mad Other People Walked On "Her" Aisle Runner And 11 Other Of The "Worst Weddings" People Have Been To
"During the ceremony, he turned to my son and said, 'Do you take her as your awfully wedded wife?'"
What Horror Movie Is Absolutely Brilliant, But Too Disturbing For You To Ever Rewatch?
Midsommar was fantastic, but seeing it once was enough to freak me out for a lifetime.
This Reddit Thread Is Going Viral Because Married People Are Being Very Honest About How To Make Marriages Work
"Your single problems will be your married problems. Marriage and your spouse can't fix you. Work on yourself as much as you can before you get married."
People Are Sharing (And Debunking) The Cooking Myths That Are Outdated, Over-Exaggerated, And Just Begging To Be Demystified
"I've heard people say to avoid using your cast iron for it, but mine is perfectly fine after years of making it again and again."
I'm Dying Laughing At All These Bosses Who Got Absolutely Roasted Into Complete And Total Oblivion
Let's be honest: they had it comin'.
14 Moments In TV And Film That Were A+ Examples Of Latine Representation
Representation is important, and seeing how far we've come is important to seeing how much more we can do.
WandaVision's Emma Caulfield Just Shared That She Has Multiple Sclerosis And Has Been Keeping It A Secret For More Than A Decade
"I was very, very uncomfortable and no one knew. I said nothing. And I paid the price for that."
56 Halloween Jokes That Put The "Ha" In Hallow... Yeah, You Get It
These are guaranteed to be a real scream!
What Is Your Favorite Moment Of Blink-And-You'll-Miss-It Foreshadowing In A Movie?
Tell me the twist of the movie without telling me the twist of the movie.
Parents — Have You Had A Wild, Spooky "Imaginary Friends" Moment With Your Kid?
There's truly nothing scarier than a child asking why someone you can't see is in the room with you.
KIDS・
I Want To Know If You'd Watch Musical Versions Of These Halloween Movies
I would like Bette Midler to put a spell on me live and onstage please.
