Kylie Jenner Showed Off Her Bleached Eyebrows On Instagram During Paris Fashion Week

By larryfitzmaurice
 6 days ago

Kylie Jenner 's got a new look.

Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

While attending Paris Fashion Week events this weekend, Kylie shared a series of photos on Instagram where she sported bleached eyebrows.

@kyliejenner / Instagram / Via instagram.com

"Slay sleep repeat," she wrote in the caption for the photos, which also showed her eating some grapes on a bed.

@kyliejenner / Instagram / Via instagram.com

Of course, Kim was in the comments asking if Kylie was wearing Skims apparel.

@kyliejenner / Instagram / Via instagram.com

You might remember when Kim herself rocked blonde eyebrows last year .

@kimkardashian / Via instagram.com

Lizzo also did the bleached brow thing last year.

@lizzobeeating / Via instagram.com

Is Kylie keeping the trend going? We'll see!

@kyliejenner / Instagram / Via instagram.com

