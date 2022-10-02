ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Baker Mayfield reacts to fans booing him on Sunday

It has been a rough start to the season for the Carolina Panthers and quarterback Baker Mayfield, and things did not get any easier in their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Mayfield struggled heavily for most of the game, throwing for only 197 yards while turning the ball...
Browns claim Drew Forbes

The Browns made an addition to their offensive line on Monday. The team announced that they have claimed Drew Forbes off of waivers. The Lions cut Forbes on Saturday. Forbes entered the league as a Browns sixth-round pick in 2019 and appeared in two games for the team as a rookie. He opted out due to COVID in 2020 and returned to play one more game last season. He was waived in September and appeared in one game for Detroit after being claimed.
Allen rallies Bills to win after Ravens’ 4th-down try fails

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Bass kicked a 21-yard field goal on the game’s final play, and Josh Allen rallied the Buffalo Bills from a 17-point deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 on Sunday. With the score tied at 20 in the final quarter, the Ravens (2-2) had...
Browns’ All-Pro Garrett back practicing after car crash

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett high-stepped through a stretching drill, turned and winked at cameras chronicling his every move. Nine days after he walked away from a car crash, Garrett seemed excited to be back practicing with the Browns. Cleveland’s All-Pro defensive end returned to the field Wednesday...
Antoine Winfield Sr. honored in Akron and will be back home again to watch son face Browns

Antoine Winfield Sr. laughed about the depth his relatives provided on the banquet's seating chart. “We're deep tonight,” he quipped. Winfield's family members filled three or four tables Saturday night at Guy's Party Center, where they watched his induction into the Akron Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame. His mother and grandparents were among those in attendance.
