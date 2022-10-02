Read full article on original website
4 Buffalo Bills Players Almost Died On The Field
Seven Buffalo Bills are on this week’s list for the injury report, including Jordan Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder. It’s questionable if any of these athletes will be back before the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of these recent injuries really make you reflect on...
Buffalo Bills, Wide Receiver Have "Agreed To Part Ways"
The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Tavon Austin have reportedly agreed to "part ways." Austin signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released in training camp before joining the team's practice squad. However, the veteran speedster did not receive any playing time in the first four games of the season.
NFL・
Bills Star Not Practicing Wednesday Before Game vs. Steelers
One of the best players on the Buffalo Bills' defense won't be practicing on Wednesday. Safety Jordan Poyer, who's an absolute ballhawk, is dealing with a rib injury and won't be able to practice, per Bills head coach Sean McDermott. Cornerback Christian Benford, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, tight end Dawson Knox,...
NFL・
WATCH: Sean McDermott's Bills locker room speech post-Ravens win
Bills head coach Sean McDermott had a flare for the dramatic in his team’s locker room following their Week 4 win over the Ravens. McDermott, after the 23-20 victory, had one question for his players… after a bit of a pause. “How about those boys from Buffalo,” McDermott...
Famous Bills Fan Braved The Rain To See Buffalo Win
The amount of famous fans of the Buffalo Bills is long and full of names of people you see on TV and in the movies. Over the weekend, one of those famous Bills Mafia members put his own health on the line to see the Bills pull out the come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Pujols sits as Cards finish season with 5-3 loss to Pirates
PITTSBURGH — Miguel Andújar had three hits, Diego Castillo added two and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the playoff-bound St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 in the regular season finale. Kevin Newman, Rodolfo Castro and Ji Hwan Bae drove in runs for Pittsburgh. Manny Banuelos (2-1) picked up the win in relief.
