hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Is “Inspired” By Married Friends: “Pressure’s On Pardi”

She joked that her friends were “giving real Hot Wife sh*t.”. Their names may have been in controversies in the past, but Megan Thee Stallion and Parison Fontaine are one of the more unproblematic couples in Hip Hop. The pair have been known to share their intimate moments with fans, often joking or showing affection in photos or videos, including a recent social media post.
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Flexes Dance Skills In New TikTok Video

Fans flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to the viral clip. NBA YoungBoy’s music has always translated well on TikTok. Earlier this year, his “Whap” challenge took over the social networking site, with fans showing off their best dance skill’s to the 22-year old rapper’s hit song. Nipsey Hussel’s 13-year old daughter, Emani, took to TikTok to share her own routine to YoungBoy’s viral trend.
hotnewhiphop.com

Tory Lanez Touches On Legal Woes: “I’m Actively Facing 24 Years”

“This is not no play-play situation,” he told Akademiks of his ongoing case with Megan Thee Stallion. His recent antics have caused him to become a public spectacle once again, but Tory Lanez insists that he’s keeping out of trouble. As fans praise his latest album Sorry 4 What, Lanez is once again at the center of controversy. Just prior to being named in a lawsuit by a pregnant woman, he faced backlash for allegedly attacking August Alsina after the singer failed to greet him.
hotnewhiphop.com

YG’s “How To Rob A Rapper” Track Criticized Following PnB Rock’s Death

“Catch a n*gga lackin’, he slackin’ on IG Live / He gon’ show his whereabouts on accident, he be high,” the West Coast rapper rhymes on his new album. YG’s I Got Issues album arrived this past weekend, and while it has been receiving plenty of praise from both fans and industry icons like 50 Cent, one song, in particular, has earned the West Coast rapper a considerable amount of backlash.
hotnewhiphop.com

N.O.R.E. Admits Issa Rae Helped Him Realize “Drink Champs” Was Getting Too Messy

Issa Rae helped N.O.R.E. realize that he needed to dial back on the gossip after she nicknamed him “Messy-eaga.”. It’s not uncommon to tune into Drink Champs and watch things go all the way left. While the podcast tied Yung Miami’s Caresha Please for Best Hip-Hop Platform at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards, the premise of having guests drinking on the show and spilling tea has earned N.O.R.E some significant criticism over the years. For example, the episode with Lamar Odom nearly resulted in a scrap between the former NBA star and the “Superthug” rapper.
hotnewhiphop.com

Cory Hardrict Posts Cryptic Message Amid Tia Mowry Divorce Announcement

Fans believe the post was a subtle dig at his estranged wife. Celebrity marriages have taken a hit in recent weeks. While fans weren’t too surprised about Miguel and wife Nazanin’s pending split, many were shocked when they heard that news that Tia Mowry filed for divorce from her husband of 14 years, Corey Hardrict. The “Sister, Sister” star penned a heartfelt note to her followers on Instagram, sharing her decision split from Hardrict.
hotnewhiphop.com

Twitter Slams Lauryn Hill’s Daughter For Wearing “White Lives Matter” Shirt With Kanye West

Fans are shocked that 23-year old modeled the controversial tee. Kanye West may be known as a trendsetter, but his latest controversial fad is having the opposite effect. On Monday (October 3) the fashion designer set the Internet on fire after debuting a new T-shirt from his upcoming YZYSZN9 collection that read “White Lives Matter.” Adding fuel to the fire, far right-wing commentator Candace Owens also attended the surprise Yeezy fashion show, while rocking the problematic T-shirt alongside Ye.
hotnewhiphop.com

Swizz Beatz & Diddy Targeted In Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Controversy

Last month, Swizz and Diddy jumped into action on behalf of Ye during his Adidas drama, but people are questioning where they stand now. Exactly as he planned, Kanye West is the talk of the industry. The attention-seeking Rap icon has ruffled feathers this week after he featured “White Lives Matter” designs in his YZYSZN9 show, but it was his anti-Black Lives Matter double down that also caused a ruckus. Now, we find that it isn’t just Ye that is receiving backlash for the display as his friends Sean “Diddy” Combs and Swizz Beatz have been targeted.
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil

The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Responds To Tremaine Emory Blasting Him Over Virgil Abloh Comments

The controversial star is clapping back at the Supreme creator director. Kanye West has found himself caught in the crossfire of social media once again. Earlier this week, the famed designer caused a stir in the hip hop community, the fashion world and the Internet after wearing and designing “White Lives Matter” tees for his surprise Yeezy fashion show in Paris.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jamie Foxx Reflects On Powerful BLM Impact Amid Kanye West Drama

Foxx didn’t name his “Gold Digger” collaborator in his pro-BLM post but did say that the movement’s narrative has been “twisted.”. It’s only Tuesday (October 4) and this week is already kicking off with a bang. Last night, fans were keenly focused on Twitter after Cardi B and JT erupted in a scathing back and forth. The ladies turned the spat into disses about career statuses, and before anyone knew, the “Up” rapper’s sister joined the fray. Although that verbal chaos left some fans disheartened with the growing beef among women in Hip Hop, nothing could prepare the masses for Kanye West.
hotnewhiphop.com

Fabolous Drops “Ups & Downs” Over Jack Harlow & Drake’s “Churchill Downs”

Though no project has been announced, Fabolous’ run in the past few weeks is an indication that he might have some big plans in the pipeline. The Brooklyn rapper dished several freestyles over the past few weeks, including the Jim JOnes-assisted, “Rich Hustle,” and “Bach To Bach” ft. Dave East. In between these releases, he’s delivered to fans what they’ve frequently demanded of him — bars.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Receives Wave Of Backlash Over “White Lives Matter” Garb

Ye & Candace Owens promoted WLM as Van Lathan, Jemele Hill, Jaden Smith, and many more condemned the rapper’s message. This isn’t how we expect you thought the start of your week would go, but Kanye West knows how to shake things up. When he isn’t taking a chance at the presidency, tearing up music charts, touring the world, launching a school, recruiting for a team, or ranting on social media, Ye is storming the fashion world. Earlier today, a fire was lit under the internet when his YZYSZN9 collection made its debut. Not every piece was applauded.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jeezy & DJ Drama Announce New Gangsta Grillz Mixtape “SNOFALL”

The “Trap Or Die” collaborators join forces for a new entry in the “Gangsta Grillz” series. Jeezy is reuniting with DJ Drama and Don Cannon for another installment in the iconic Gangsta Grillz series. On Tuesday, Drama and Jeezy announced their forthcoming mixtape, SNOFALL, due out on October 21st. The two haven’t unveiled any details surrounding the tracklist but they took over a commercial slot during the BET Hip-Hop Awards on Tuesday night to announce the project.
hotnewhiphop.com

Joey Bada$$ Pays Homage To Fallen Rappers At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

The Brooklyn rapper paid tribute to PnB Rock, Pop Smoke and more. After facing several delays and backend difficulties, Joey Bada$$ finally blessed fans with his highly anticipated project “2000” back in July. Since then, the Brooklyn rapper has been flexing his acting skills in shows like Powerbook III: Raising Kanan while his loyal listeners enjoy his latest musical labor of love.
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Explains Relationship With Yung Miami: “She’s One Of My Best Friends”

Diddy detailed his relationship with Yung Miami during his recent appearance on “The Breakfast Club.”. Diddy opened up about his relationship with Yung Miami during an interview on The Breakfast Club, Wednesday, explaining that he considers the City Girls rapper one of his “best friends.” Diddy and Yung Miami have been linked for months.
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Is Dripping Hard On “Water Water”

Boosie Badazz is getting deeper into the film industry. The Baton Rouge legend released his film, My Struggle in 2018. Most recently, Badazz unveiled his new film, Water Boyz, which dives into the story behind Atlanta’s infamous Water Boys. It only made sense that Boosie would drop off music...
