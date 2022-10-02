ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk County, TX

1,500 tires burned in East Texas, causes large fire

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BLDUf_0iJGW6VZ00

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – 1,500 tires burned and created a large fire in East Texas on Thursday, said officials.

Family heirlooms destroyed in Rusk County storage building fires started by outdoor burning

The Hawkins Fire Department got called to the blaze around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of FM 2659, said John McQueen, the Wood County Precinct 3 Constable.

First responders called for more assistance because of the nature of the fire. Officials said it’s not easy to put out tires that are on fire, and they can burn for hours or days.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire after some time. The Mineola Fire Department used their dozer to plow a line around the fire.

Officials said the fire could smolder for days, and they are investigating the situation.

LIST: East Texas counties that have issued burn bans
