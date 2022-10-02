Adam Levine Supported By Behati Prinsloo In 1st Public Appearance Since DM Scandal

Image Credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA

Adam Levine, 43, was supported by pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo, 34, as he performed in Las Vegas. The Maroon 5 frontman headlined Shaquille O’Neal‘s annual foundation fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 1 — marking his first public appearance since his Instagram DM scandal with OnlyFans model Sumner Stroh. Adam and Behati were also spotted backstage at the event, seemingly proving once again there’s no drama between the two.

On Sept. 27, Behati was also seen arriving to the Nevada city with her husband, presumably to enjoy a few days in Sin City before Adam’s scheduled performance. Notably, the California-born rockstar also just booked a residency with MGM — meaning he’ll be in Vegas on a fairly regular basis.

Adam Levine is seen performing in Las Vegas on Oct. 1. (Brian Prahl/MEGA)

Adam has been making headlines since Sumner went public via TikTok with screenshots of his flirty texts, which included one asking if he could name his unborn child after her. “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby, and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious,” the Instagram DM read. Another said, “It is truly unreal how f–king hot you are. Like, it blows my mind…You are 50 times hotter in person. And so am I hahahah.”

The “She Will Be Loved” singer has since denied he had an affair with Sumner, or the other women that came forward with DMs, and apologized for his behavior. “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he said in a statement last month. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” he added.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo attend the Baby2Baby gala in Los Angeles in Nov. 2021. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together,” Adam signed off.

As for the performance, Adam got the crowd up and dancing when he performed his 2000s classic “This Love” — even prompting Shaq to get up on stage and duet with him! The for Los Angeles Laker rocked a gray suit as he unexpectedly popped up with a mic, seemingly knowing all the words to the track (albeit being a tad off-tune from Adam and the rest of the band).

The event raised over $3.2 million to benefit The Boys and Girls Club and Communities In Schools throughout Las Vegas and Atlanta, which are two of Shaq’s hometowns. Other performers at the event, which was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, included Pitbull, H.E.R, Maren Morris and John Mulaney.