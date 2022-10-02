ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Adam Levine Supported By Behati Prinsloo In 1st Public Appearance Since DM Scandal

By Cassie Gill
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABNln_0iJGW5cq00
Image Credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA

Adam Levine, 43, was supported by pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo, 34, as he performed in Las Vegas. The Maroon 5 frontman headlined Shaquille O’Neal‘s annual foundation fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 1 — marking his first public appearance since his Instagram DM scandal with OnlyFans model Sumner Stroh. Adam and Behati were also spotted backstage at the event, seemingly proving once again there’s no drama between the two.

On Sept. 27, Behati was also seen arriving to the Nevada city with her husband, presumably to enjoy a few days in Sin City before Adam’s scheduled performance. Notably, the California-born rockstar also just booked a residency with MGM — meaning he’ll be in Vegas on a fairly regular basis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DfxH7_0iJGW5cq00
Adam Levine is seen performing in Las Vegas on Oct. 1. (Brian Prahl/MEGA)

Adam has been making headlines since Sumner went public via TikTok with screenshots of his flirty texts, which included one asking if he could name his unborn child after her. “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby, and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious,” the Instagram DM read. Another said, “It is truly unreal how f–king hot you are. Like, it blows my mind…You are 50 times hotter in person. And so am I hahahah.”

The “She Will Be Loved” singer has since denied he had an affair with Sumner, or the other women that came forward with DMs, and apologized for his behavior. “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he said in a statement last month. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eQhD2_0iJGW5cq00
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo attend the Baby2Baby gala in Los Angeles in Nov. 2021. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together,” Adam signed off.

As for the performance, Adam got the crowd up and dancing when he performed his 2000s classic “This Love” — even prompting Shaq to get up on stage and duet with him! The for Los Angeles Laker rocked a gray suit as he unexpectedly popped up with a mic, seemingly knowing all the words to the track (albeit being a tad off-tune from Adam and the rest of the band).

The event raised over $3.2 million to benefit The Boys and Girls Club and Communities In Schools throughout Las Vegas and Atlanta, which are two of Shaq’s hometowns. Other performers at the event, which was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, included Pitbull, H.E.R, Maren Morris and John Mulaney.

Comments / 12

Dog Lover ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️?
3d ago

Ohhh so your defending him Babe??? Don’t be surprised when he does it again then !!! Should’ve took a page from Khloe Kardashians book. Js

Reply(4)
4
Related
RadarOnline

Instagram Model Who 'Had Affair' With Adam Levine 'Was Under The Impression His Marriage Was Over' To Behati Prinsloo

The Instagram model who had an alleged relationship with Adam Levine recently revealed she “was under the impression” the singer’s marriage was over at the time of their affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The new development came Monday night, just hours after the Instagram model – 23-year-old Sumner Stroh – released a TikTok video alleging she had an “affair” with the 43-year-old Maroon 5 singer despite his marriage to model Behati Prinsloo.Although Stroh originally claimed she was “young and naïve” and felt “exploited” by Levine at the time of their alleged affair, her second video seemingly attempted to clarify many of the...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Blake Shelton And Adam Levine No Longer Best Friends Years After Maroon 5 Singer Left 'The Voice'

Despite their very public bromance on The Voice, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine no longer talk anymore. “It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” our insider tells RadarOnline.com.“They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships,” another dished. However, others say there might be bad blood. “As we are all finding out, Adam isn’t the guy...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
State
Nevada State
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Adam Levine
Person
Behati Prinsloo
Person
Pitbull
Person
John Mulaney
Person
Maren Morris
RadarOnline

Biggest Betrayal? Ben Affleck 'Blindsided' By Jennifer Lopez After She Clears Out His Prized Motorbike Collection Without Warning

Post-honeymoon, things are quickly beginning to sour for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds are at odds and fighting nonstop over everything from Affleck's smoking to his clothing choices — and now, RadarOnline.com has learned J Lo got rid of her new husband's beloved motorbike collection.The pair bickered over his wardrobe and bad habits. "He's a jeans and T-shirt kind of guy and now Jennifer is trying to tell him what he can and can't wear," dished a source. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Ben's smoking has also become an issue. "She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," another insider disclosed. "He...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Dm#Mgm
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Touch Weekly

College Student Ashley Russell Comes Forward With Allegations Against Adam Levine Amid Cheating Scandal

A fifth woman named Ashley Russell has come forward with allegations that Adam Levine sent her flirty messages amid his current cheating scandal. Russell, who runs a health and exercise Instagram account with just over 5,700 followers, claimed to DailyMail.com that Levine, 43, began viewing her Instagram Stories in March. He then started liking her posts and sending her direct messages.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
People

Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers

Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Megan Fox Rocks Hot Pants For Beyoncé's Roller Disco, Proves She's Not Broken Up With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is one of the few actresses in Hollywood who can seemingly pull off anything. I certainly wouldn’t describe her fashion taste as classic, but she looks good wearing bright blue, see-through skirts and even pants-free blazer ensembles for events. This week, she wore hot pants and a sparkly bra top along with knee-high socks and heels for Beyoncé's big roller disco bash. She even brought along beau Machine Gun Kelly, staunchly crushing any MGK/Fox break-up rumors.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
246K+
Followers
22K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy