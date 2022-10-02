ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Buffaloes fire HC Karl Dorrell & DC Chris Wilson

By Alina Lee, ESPN
(BOULDER, Colo.) — The University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder) has fired head coach, Karl Dorrell, according to ESPN . The decision comes in wake of Colorado’s 0-5 start to the 2022 season.

TUCSON, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 01: Head coach Karl Dorrell of the Colorado Buffaloes talks into his headset during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Dorrell was in his third season at CU Boulder. He finished 4-8 after a solid 3-1 debut during the COVID-19 season od 2020. Dorrell finished his time with the Buffaloes with an 8-15 record in 23 games.

Defensive coordinator, Chris Wilson, has also been dismissed by the school, sources told ESPN. Both coaches were informed Sunday.

Offensive coordinator, Mike Sanford, will step in as interim coach, states ESPN. Sanford was the former head coach at Western Kentucky who finished 9-16 in two seasons from 2017 to 2018. The interim defensive coordinator will be Gerald Chatman, per ESPN.

The latest loss for the CU Buffs was a 43-20 defeat to Arizona on Saturday. ESPN says the 23-point loss was the closest game Colorado has played so far during the 2022 season.

“TCU trounced Colorado 38-13 in the opener, and the Buffaloes haven’t really been competitive in any games,” states ESPN.

CBS Denver

UCHealth to expand the Medical Center of the Rockies

One of the quickest growing regions in Colorado is northern Colorado, to the point local hospitals are running out of space and need to expand in order to meet demand. UCHealth, one of Colorado's largest health providers, announced on Tuesday plans to drastically expand the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.  "Over the past decade, northern Colorado has been an attractive place for people to move," said Kevin Unger, President, and CEO of UCHealth's northern Colorado market. "Everyone is experiencing tremendous growth because of quality of life." According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the last decade, Weld County's population...
LOVELAND, CO
KXRM

Jacobs, Carlson lead Raiders to 32-23 win over Broncos

LAS VEGAS (KXRM) — Josh Jacobs ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns, former TCA kicker Daniel Carlson converted all four of his field goal attempts, and the Las Vegas Raiders earned their first win of the season 32-23 over the Denver Broncos. Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton each had a touchdown reception for the […]
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Colorado Avalanche have puppy day at the rink

(DENVER) — The Colorado Avalanche had the ‘BEST DAY EVER’ with some special visitors on Friday. Some adorable puppies kept players distracted all throughout practice. The team thanked PetSmart for puppy day at the rink in a post to social media. All puppies that visited the Avs were available for adoption through Moms & Mutts […]
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CSU trades 5 acres with church to create affordable housing

Colorado State University has broken ground on a new apartment complex off-campus that will help address concerns about affordable housing for staff. The new apartments were made possible by a partnership with Timberline Church and Tetrad Real Estate.  "We want these apartments to go to the people who need it the most," said Brett Anderson, Special Assistant to the Chancellor at CSU.  The decision to build the apartment complex, which will offer 180 new units, came after a survey of CSU staff showed many had insecurities when it came to obtaining affordable housing. In an effort to retain talent, and...
FORT COLLINS, CO
KXRM

CSU Pueblo crushes Fort Lewis 75-3

PUEBLO, Colo. (CSUP Athletics) — The Colorado State University Pueblo football team celebrated Homecoming Weekend in a big way, smashing Fort Lewis 75-3 at the CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl Saturday afternoon. CSU Pueblo (2-3, 1-2 RMAC) recorded 537 yards of offense including 315 on the ground while also totaling 29 first downs and converting 7-of-8 red-zone […]
PUEBLO, CO
Westword

Where Denver-Area Rents Are Falling Fastest

The just-released October report from Apartment List documents that rents are continuing to drop in metro Denver. But the news for renters is even better this time around, with month-over-month prices down in the city as well as in all but one of the other dozen local communities the service tracks.
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

9th & Colorado Welcomes Seven New Retail Tenants

9th & Colorado (9+CO) recently welcomed a variety of new restaurants, services and retailers to the community. TARRA women’s co-working space opened on September 15, while Little Kitchen Academy, Le French, Squeeze Massage, Light Lounge, InStudio Orthodontics and Dogdrop all plan to open in Spring 2023. The 26-acre urban...
DENVER, CO
9News

First big mountain snowfall of the season possible next week

COLORADO, USA — It's early, so hold your horses. But, it might be finally time to break out those snow shovels, at least up in the mountains. Sure, we've seen a few dustings of snow at or above 11,000 feet in elevation, and perhaps a few inches of wet snow atop some of our highest peaks. But the first significant mountain snow of the season looks like a decent possibility for the middle-to-end of next week.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Kroenke Describes Redevelopment Plans for Ball Arena Parking Lots

On September 29, representatives from Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the City of Denver and several architecture firms presented details of KSE's plan to redevelop the 55 acres of parking lots near Ball Arena into a mixed-use neighborhood. KSE is the company through which the Kroenke family, which owns the Denver...
DENVER, CO
