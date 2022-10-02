Read full article on original website
Daniel Jones injury update: Giants’ QB moves well during Wednesday practice
Daniel Jones looked like a quarterback getting ready to play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers during Wednesday’s New York Giants practice. Jones, who suffered a left ankle sprain Sunday against the Chicago Bears that knocked him out of the game and seriously limited his mobility when he returned, moved well during the early portion of the workout that was open to media. He did straight drop backs, sprint outs to his right, and play-action bootlegs to his left — the play he scored two touchdowns on vs. Chicago — without any noticeable issue.
Does Daniel Jones stand a chance of succeeding as a Giant?
The 2022 NFL season was supposed to be the one in which Daniel Jones would have his last but best chance to show whether he can be a franchise quarterback for the New York Giants. Finally, offensive coaches who would bring a modern, creative, pass-oriented philosophy to MetLife Stadium. Finally, a rebuilt offensive line that would provide adequate if not good pass protection. Finally, a room of skilled and healthy wide receivers to provide multiple open targets for explosive plays. Finally, a healthy Saquon Barkley to make opposing defenses respect the run and take pressure off the passing game.
Giants news, 10/3: Reaction to Giants’ victory over Bears
The players deserve immense credit for improbably gutting out these three wins to engineer the best start to a Giants season since 2011. But the effect of the coaching early in Daboll’s tenure can’t be overstated. “I credit all of this to the coaches,” safety Xavier McKinney said....
Giants news, 10/4: Injury update, A.J. Klein signs, more headlines
The New York Giants may not be the most talented team in the NFL, with problem areas at spots like the offensive line and at wide receiver. But what the team lacks in talent compared to others, it makes up for in heart and toughness, which is why Rich Gannon says the Giants are going to be a tough out the rest of the way this season.
State of the Union
Following are some observations about the current state of the NYG. Offering observations for discussion. General Manager - Schoen has demonstrated some dexterity in the early part of his tenure. There seemed to be an established process. He generally steered clear of NYG free agents from the previous regime. Some of these guys (Carter, Hernandez) might have proved useful as they signed low FA deals for $2M & $1M respectively. But respect that he wanted to wipe the slate clean. There was no meaningful opportunities in free agency because of the dreadful cap situation but he does seem inclined to be a serious steward of the cap. Early to assess his initial draft but several of the guys are playing and contributing.The next offseason will be important as there will be multiple decisions that will determine the near term future and truly indicate his philosophy and style. DJ & Saquan. Extensions for McKinney and Dexter? How extensions and FA contracts will be structured. We'll know much more by this time next season.
Nick Gates, teammates react as Giants’ offensive lineman returns to the field
Following seven surgeries to fix his shattered left leg, 384 days and a grueling, often lonely, rehabilitation process, New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates returned to the practice field on Wednesday. “I’m just excited to be back out there. I just want to go out and just play football...
Giants injury updates: Where Giants stand after Week 4 rash of injuries
The New York Giants were beat up heading into their Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears, but those injury concerns were ratcheted up a few notches following Sunday’s rash of injuries. The story from the game is the injuries to quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, but the...
Do We Actually Have a Path to the Playoffs?
With the first month of the NFL season in the books, the New York Football Giants are 3-1. Its still early going, but after 4 games we appear to be on track for our first postseason berth since 2016. The question is, how realistic is it that we actually get there? To determine that, we need to look at the remaining games on our schedule and where we stand going into them.
Giants roster moves: Solomon Kindley signed to practice squad
The New York Giants announced Wednesday morning that they have signed offensive guard Solomon Kindley to their practice squad. The move to add Kindley to the practice squad isn’t exactly a surprise, as the Giants hosted Kindley for a workout on Monday morning, around the same time as they hosted safety Landon Collins.
Giants injury news: WR Kenny Golladay suffered sprained MCL, per report
The New York Giants will likely be without wide receiver Kenny Golladay when they make their trip to London later this week. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that the Giants’ receiver suffered a sprained MCL in the Giants’ Week 4 win over the Chicago Bears. Golladay left the filed midway through the game with what was described as a “knee injury” at the time. He played just 27 snaps before leaving the game and has just 99 offensive snaps this season (37 percent of the Giants’ offensive snaps). So far Golladay has two catches on six targets for 22 yards.
A Giants-Landon Collins reunion? Safety could be returning to New York
The New York Giants are hosting veteran safety Landon Collins, per a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. As Giants fans well remember, Collins was originally drafted out of Alabama by the Giants in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The Giants traded up from the eighth pick in the second round (40th overall) to the first pick in the round to secure Collins.
Giants’ OL Nick Gates returns to practice
Three-hundred and eighty-four days after suffering a catastrophic injury that nearly cost him his left leg, offensive lineman Nick Gates returned to practice for the New York Giants on Wednesday. And Gates did that in style. The 26-year-old former team captain and starting center was asked by the coaching staff...
Film breakdown: How the Giants sacked Justin Fields 6 times
The New York Giants were promised pressure upon hiring veteran defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. Big Blue has 64 pressures -- 15 by Dexter Lawrence — through three weeks. They‘re currently 15th in total pressures and 13th in sacks with nine. On the season, the Giants rank tenth in...
A.J. Klein signing with New York Giants
The New York Giants are continuing to re-make their linebacker group. The latest addition is veteran A.J. Klein, who has ties to both former Giants general manager Dave Gettleman and the current GM/head coach combo of Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. The 31-year-old Klein joins the team’s practice squad.
What do advanced stats tell us about Giants’ victory over Chicago?
The New York Giants came out on top Sunday against the Chicago Bears, winning a wild, and ugly, game 20-12. We were expecting an old school brawl between these two venerable and storied franchises, but nobody was expecting the game to go quite like it did. The game, which finished with the Giants out of healthy quarterbacks and the Bears still desperately keeping a play alive through MetLife’s celebratory fireworks, left many with the question “what exactly just happened?”
Quarterback news: Jake Fromm to work out for Giants [updated]
Well, at least back in the building. Former New York Giants and Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake Fromm is among the quarterbacks being hosted by the Giants on Tuesday, according to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Update. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network is reporting that the Giants are...
New York Giants place cornerback Aaron Robinson on IR
Aaron Robinson has been placed on injured reserve by the New York Giants. The second-year cornerback suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Robinson, a starting cornerback, returned to the lineup on Sunday after missing two games following an emergency appendectomy. While trying to defend a run play, Robinson appeared to slip and get his leg twisted under a block attempt by Chicago fullback Khari Blasingame.
Daniel Jones injury update: Jones suffered a sprained ankle, no fractures, per Daboll
There is “some optimism” that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones could play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, per a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Head Coach Brian Daboll confirmed on Monday afternoon that Jones suffered a sprained ankle against the Bears. He added that Jones didn’t suffer any fractures, but he also wouldn’t confirm whether or not Jones’ injury is a high ankle sprain.
Giants-Bears ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review: Dealing with adversity edition
It’s another Victory Monday for your New York Giants, following a 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears. Let’s get right to the ‘Kudos & Wet Willies.’. Brian Daboll (and staff) — I generally keep the coaches out of the ‘Kudos & Wet Willies.’ It is impossible, though, to do that after Sunday. After a game where Daboll and his staff kept their composure with both quarterbacks hurt, with more than a half-dozen players injured during the game, drew up plays on the sideline, and helped create a path for the battered Giants to win a game.
