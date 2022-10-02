ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nia Long Emerges For 1st Time After Cheating Scandal With Son Kez, 11: Photos

By Terry Zeller
 3 days ago
Image Credit: LionsShareNews / BACKGRID

Nia Long was seen for the first time in public since her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, was suspended for an alleged consensual relationship with a female on his NBA team’s staff. The beloved 45-year-old actress, who made a name for herself in such 90s classics as Love Jones and Boyz N The Hood, stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 1) for some retail therapy with her son Kez, 11, whom she shares with Ime. Nia didn’t appear to be wearing her engagement ring at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I5ed0_0iJGVeH700
Nia Long was spotted for first time since her fiance’s scandal with her son Kez in LA in October 2022. (LionsShareNews / BACKGRID)

The sighting comes just a week after the star broke her silence on the news of Ime as she released a statement thanking fans for their support amid the controversy. “The outpouring love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia said in the statement to HollywoodLife. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.” Nia also shares another son, 21-year-old Massai Dorsey II, with her ex, actor Massai Dorsey.

Ime was placed on a suspension by the Celtics for the entire 2022-2023 season after they claimed he had violated “team policies” in a statement released in late September. They added that Ime’s future with the team will be evaluated. After the news broke, Ime spoke out to ESPN. “I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” he said. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCmMI_0iJGVeH700
Nia appeared to be not wearing her engagement ring during the outing. (LionsShareNews / BACKGRID)

Last year, when Ime was moved up to head coach after being an assistant for nine years, Nia spoke about how proud she was of her beau, whom she began dating in 2010 and got engaged to in 2016. “He’s one of the most disciplined people I know. He’s worked really hard for this and now he’s got to just get to work with his players and do what he does best,” she told PopCulture.com at the time. “So, it’s an exciting time for our family to be able to sit in the stands.”

Sassafras T☕️
3d ago

Hold your head up Ms. Long.. you didn’t do anything wrong other than love a man who had his hands in too many other cookie 🍪 jars 🫙.. happens to the best of us.. 🌻

Michelle Kirkendall
2d ago

Everyone! This story is not about Nia Long or her son at all! This is about a "Cinderella" type basketball team that was brought wonderfully to the Finals! Ime Udoka's debut as Head Coach of the Boston Celtics, brought greatness to a team! Now it's been discovered that Mr. Udoka was having a consensual affair with a Celtics staffer. This has resulted in a one-year suspension. We can be sure of his eventual firing next year. People are still chiming in on Miss Long. They are talking about her relationship with Udoka for 12 years (engaged for 6). She gave nothing but love! She's not the story, though. At least 20,000 spectators watched the Celtics play great basketball this year. The story is about the head coach that did an amazing task, while courting disaster in his private life! Miss Long's role in this? After the dust settles, make sure that child support is on time for the next seven years.

catt
3d ago

She's Gonna Be Just Fine, Strong Woman She Is..🙂

