Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
Southwick Zoo Invites You to Feast Your Eyes on the Festival of IlluminationCamilo DíazMendon, MA
Community Day returns to Tufts campus after 2 yearsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
The Joyce Cummings Center welcomes three new art installations across different mediumsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Register Citizen
After hitting barrier, woman killed by tractor-trailer on I-395 in Thompson, police say
THOMPSON — Authorities are investigating after a woman was struck and killed Tuesday evening by a tractor-trailer on Interstate-395. State police said the commercial truck was heading south on the highway in the right lane when the driver saw two vehicles up ahead that were pulled over in the shoulder with their hazard lights activated.
Salem PD: Driver okay but facing charges after car plunges into Danvers River
A driver is okay after his car plunged into the Danvers River near Salem’s Kernwood Bridge Tuesday night, Salem police told Boston 25. According to police, the driver climbed out the window and on top of the vehicle. Boston 25 was first on the scene and our cameras caught...
NECN
Driver Facing Charges After Vehicle Plunges Into Water in Salem
An SUV went off a bridge and plunged into the water Tuesday night in Danvers, Massachusetts. Police said one or two people were in the vehicle that fell from Kernwood Bridge into the Danvers River, but they got out. The crash was reported around 9 p.m. The driver, whose name...
WCVB
Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town
HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police ID 69-Year-Old Woman Killed By Gardner DPS Truck
Authorities have identified the 69-year-old grandmother who was hit and killed by a Department of Public Works truck on Monday morning. Paula MacKenzie, of Gardner, was hit as she walked along Coleman Street at 8:30 a.m., the Worcester District Attorney's Office said. State police are working with Worcester County officials in Gardner to investigate the cause of the crash.
WMUR.com
1 hurt when truck speeds into Londonderry CVS parking lot, crashes into car, pole, officials say
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A truck driver is recovering after a crash in Londonderry on Monday morning. Crews said a vehicle towing a trailer crossed the median into a CVS parking lot on Mammoth Road at around 10:45 a.m. According to a witness, the truck was speeding and swerving when...
Hudson, N.H. police investigating dirt bike crash that killed one minor, hospitalized another
Hudson, New Hampshire police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one juvenile and injured another on Sunday afternoon. According to a statement from the Hudson Police Department, the two juveniles were riding a Kawasaki dirt bike on Wason Road when they collided with a Ford Ranger pick-up truck.
NECN
Woman Charged in South Boston Crash That Killed Toddler to Face Trial
Four years after a crash in South Boston killed a toddler, the trial for the woman police say is responsible is set to begin. Jury selection began in Charlene Casey's trial in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday. That process took the day, and opening arguments are expected to start around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
‘I could feel them leave my hands’: Parents of children struck by vehicle in Peabody give updates on their condition
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two young children are continuing to recover after being struck by a vehicle in Peabody last week, a healing process their parents gave updates on while the vehicle’s alleged driver appeared in court Monday. Two sisters, ages 5 and 8, were hit by a car...
Mass. woman facing drunk driving charges after crashing car into Saugus Restaurant
SAUGUS, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple charges including drunk driving after crashing her car through the front window of a restaurant in Saugus. Saugus Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 1 over the weekend after a driver hit a fire hydrant and crashed her car through the glass window of Boston Market.
whdh.com
Juvenile killed, another hospitalized after motor vehicle crash involving dirt bike in Hudson
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A teenager was killed and another seriously injured after an accident between a pickup truck and a dirt bike in Hudson. Hudson Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of 45 Wason Road around 12:15 p.m. for a report of an accident between a woman in a pickup and a teen on a dirt bike, which had another teen as a passenger.
Paula MacKenzie identified as pedestrian killed by Gardner DPW truck
Authorities have identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a Gardner Department of Public Works truck on Coleman Street in Gardner Monday. Paula MacKenzie, 69, of Gardner died after she was struck by a Gardner DPW truck on Coleman Street around 8:30 a.m. Monday, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gardner police investigating after pedestrian fatally stuck by city vehicle
Local and state police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a Gardner city vehicle Monday morning. According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office, a city of Gardner Department of Public Works truck hit the pedestrian at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Coleman Street. The pedestrian died...
Mass. police officer fatally shoots dog after he was bit multiple times, police say
A police officer responding to a 911 hang-up call at a Wayland residence late Monday morning ended with the officer being attacked by the Wayland homeowner’s dog — leading the cop to fatally shoot the animal in self-defense, Wayland Acting Police Chief Ed Burman wrote in a statement.
Erratic Driving Traffic Stop In Enfield Leads To Discovery Of Stolen Handgun, Police Say
A 51-year-old man is facing charges after police said he was found in possession of a stolen handgun during a traffic stop in Connecticut. Troopers in Hartford County received a report of an erratic vehicle on I-91 southbound near Exit 46 in Enfield at about 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to Connecticut State Police.
Man, Woman Seriously Injured In Westford Crash On I-495: Fire Officials
A man and woman were seriously injured in a car crash in Westford, authorities said. Emergency crews responded to the crash that happened on I-495 south at 9:32 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, Westford Fire said on Facebook. Initial investigation determined that one vehicle left the lane and struck a tree in the median of the highway, Westford Fire said.
WCVB
Kayaker's body recovered after extensive search at Chelmsford lake, police say
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — The body of a kayaker has been recovered after an extensive search Monday afternoon at a lake in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, police said. Chelmsford police and fire responded to Freeman Lake at about 12:22 p.m. after receiving witness reports of a kayaker in distress on the a lake.
‘Beautiful in every way’: Friend describes Millbury man found dead as suspect set to be arraigned
MILLBURY, Mass. – An investigation is underway in Millbury after a man was found dead inside a home at 303 Millbury Ave. “Dare I say he was like a big brother to me,” said Madison Adams, who stopped by the house Monday morning to leave flowers. “Amazing, musical, beautiful in every way. That was him.”
Man charged in slashing death of Millbury man
A 34-year-old man is held without bail as he faces charges in the slashing death of a Millbury man over the weekend. Kevin Donnellan is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery on a family or household member, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for the death of Ryan Anderson.
Comments / 1