Hudson, MA

NECN

Driver Facing Charges After Vehicle Plunges Into Water in Salem

An SUV went off a bridge and plunged into the water Tuesday night in Danvers, Massachusetts. Police said one or two people were in the vehicle that fell from Kernwood Bridge into the Danvers River, but they got out. The crash was reported around 9 p.m. The driver, whose name...
DANVERS, MA
WCVB

Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town

HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
HINGHAM, MA
Daily Voice

Police ID 69-Year-Old Woman Killed By Gardner DPS Truck

Authorities have identified the 69-year-old grandmother who was hit and killed by a Department of Public Works truck on Monday morning. Paula MacKenzie, of Gardner, was hit as she walked along Coleman Street at 8:30 a.m., the Worcester District Attorney's Office said. State police are working with Worcester County officials in Gardner to investigate the cause of the crash.
GARDNER, MA
NECN

Woman Charged in South Boston Crash That Killed Toddler to Face Trial

Four years after a crash in South Boston killed a toddler, the trial for the woman police say is responsible is set to begin. Jury selection began in Charlene Casey's trial in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday. That process took the day, and opening arguments are expected to start around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man charged in slashing death of Millbury man

A 34-year-old man is held without bail as he faces charges in the slashing death of a Millbury man over the weekend. Kevin Donnellan is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery on a family or household member, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for the death of Ryan Anderson.
MILLBURY, MA

