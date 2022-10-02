Big E nears record-breaking crowd numbers on final day

Read full article on original website
Another record breaking year for The Big E
Attendance records fell by the wayside during this year's edition of The Big E during it's seventeen day run that concluded on Sunday.
Excited fairgoers flock to The Big E for the final time in 2022
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Sunday marked the final day of The Big E after millions of people made their way to western Mass. for the 17 day-long event. Fairgoers told Western Mass News they come back each year looking for the traditional food and rides the fair is famous for, but one local said this year has been a little different than before.
Getting Answers: increase in pumpkin prices
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you’ve picked out your Halloween pumpkins already, you’ve probably noticed higher prices this year. Families all around western Mass. have begun pumpkin picking for Halloween, but many are seeing higher prices. “I’ve noticed about a $20 increase per bin of pumpkins,” said Andrew...
Western Mass. Football Top 20: East Longmeadow, Minnechaug climb list, three teams join rankings
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. This is the fifth installment of MassLive’s Western Massachusetts high school football rankings, which will be updated on a weekly basis through the 2022 Fall season.
Town by Town: Polish Heritage Month, Autumn Mist Farm opening, and local artists
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Agawam, and West Springfield. October is Polish Heritage Month, and one college in Chicopee is helping to preserve Polish culture right here in western Mass. The Polish Center of Discovery and Learning at Elms College is a...
Big E finishes at full force after COVID wreaks havoc on last 2 fair years
WEST SPRINGFIELD – New England’s largest fair started and finished in full force this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the past two Big E’s. The Eastern States Exposition finished Sunday having broken several records, including attracting the largest crowd in a single day - with 177,789 people attending the second Saturday.
Walk-in hiring event in Springfield every Wednesday during October
There will be a special hiring event on Wednesday at Springfield City Hall for those interested in learning more about careers with the city of Springfield.
This Massachusetts Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall Destination
Massachusetts is home to an abundance of amazing roller coasters and theme parks. But, if you're looking to take an epic ride on Massachusetts' only coaster that takes you through the mountains, you have to head to this one-of-a-kind resort in the Berkshires, keep reading to learn more.
The Big E lost and found filled with hundreds of items after fair ends
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Big E had a big year, setting an all-time record high for one day attendance on Saturday, September 24 with over 177,000 people. Now that it's over, one place that is still drawing a crowd is the lost and found department. "We've actually found all...
Crash on I-91 south in West Springfield
The two right lanes on Interstate 91 in West Springfield were closed after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Truck hits overpass in Chicopee
A truck hit a railroad bridge underpass at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday night in Chicopee. The incident took place at the intersection of Prospect and Chicopee streets.
Moose killed in crash with tractor trailer on Mass. Pike in Westfield
A moose was killed on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westfield Tuesday morning after a collision with a tractor-trailer, police said. Massachusetts State Police troopers at the Westfield Barracks said the collision occurred around 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway, near Exit 41 to Route 202. The tractor-trailer...
Getting Answers: global warming’s impact on floods and droughts in western Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers from a climatologist at UMass Amherst who is warning the public that global warming is leading to more floods and droughts in Massachusetts, adding that our infrastructure needs to adapt to withstand these weather extremes. That includes protecting something we...
Amelia Park Arena holds first annual Hocktober Fest
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was an exciting day for hockey fans in Westfield as the First Annual Hocktober Fest was held Saturday afternoon. It featured lots of local vendors, live entertainment, and food. The event raised money for the Amelia Park Arena in Westfield and will help prepare facilities...
Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform at the Big E Sunday
On the final day of the Big E, fair-goers will be treated to one final concert.
A Creature Stalks Berkshire County’s Coca-Cola Ledge?
Growing up in the Berkshires, I remember hearing a number of strange stories and legends. Depending on who you speak with, these incidents are more than just urban legend, they're true. However, that's up to you to decide. In North Adams, you have the classic incidents of the Hoosac Tunnel and the ghosts of the workers haunting the tunnel. The West Portal is on West Shaft Road while the East Portal is located in Florida near the Vermont border. The East Portal seems a bit more spooky to me, just my opinion.
EXCLUSIVE: Hartford woman gives birth to baby mid-flight
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman who lives in Hartford was traveling to the Dominican Republic last month at seven months pregnant when her water broke mid-flight. Kendria Rhoden named her son Skylen because of where he made his debut. “Everything just happened so fast, it just happened so quick,”...
Missing man found after falling down embankment in Northampton
Northampton Police found a missing man who had fallen down a 20-foot embankment.
Vehicle strikes moose on Mass Pike
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash involving a moose slowed traffic early Tuesday morning. According to police, a vehicle struck the animal in the area of exit 41 on the eastbound side of the highway. Crews are working to remove the vehicle and animal from the roadway. Police said the...
Wine Witch in Northampton closes, cites ‘financial realities’
Citing “financial realities,” the co-owners of Wine Witch announced last month that the restaurant located in the heart of Northampton’s commercial district would be closing its doors for good after six months in business. “Sadly, Wine Witch restaurant is closed permanently. We thank Northampton and The Pioneer...
