ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 8

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby's Claims About Megan Thee Stallion Get A Response From 50 Cent

Things have been rocky in DaBaby's career ever since his infamous Rolling Loud appearance, where he practically set himself up to be canceled. Not only did he get accused of being homophobic following an attempt to engage with the crowd but he also brought Tory Lanez out on stage, a year after he was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dreezy
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
POPSUGAR

Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole

When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1

There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Celebrity#Scandi Rustic
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Up to a Funeral in Style in New ‘Ungrateful’ Video

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new music video for “Ungrateful,” the Key Glock-featuring cut from her latest album, Traumazine. The Colin Tilley-directed visual follows Megan as she shows up to a funeral in style, though it’s unclear who exactly is being mourned. Right after laying a black rose on the casket and shedding a single tear, Megan suddenly switches places with an alternate version of herself, this one dressed in all white and donning a remarkably large hat. The clip ends with this Meg linking up with Key Glock and driving through a rain storm. The “Ungrateful” clip is...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Turns Heads With Blue Rhinestone Bodysuit At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Chloe Bailey loves to put on a good show. In the past, she's drawn comparisons to none other than Beyoncé, and has even gotten compliments from the legend. Bailey's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas found her showing off her talent, and looks, once more. During her set, she performed several of her biggest hits while wearing a blue rhinestone bodysuit and fishnet tights in front of a packed crowd.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post

Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Beyoncé Congratulates Solange for New York City Ballet Score

Beyoncé came out in full support of younger sister Solange Knowles as she made her debut at the New York City Ballet with an original score. The piece was composed by the younger Knowles sister for the tenth anniversary of the New York City Ballet's annual Fall Fashion Gala, originally created by vice chair Sarah Jessica Parker and held at Lincoln Center. The 36-year-old artist made history as the first African American woman to compose a score for the company in its 74-year history.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
CELEBRITIES
Scary Mommy

Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy