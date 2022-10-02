Read full article on original website
BBC
William Glendinning dies in off-road buggy collision in Bishop's Stortford
A teenager has died in a collision that is thought to have involved an off-road buggy. William Glendinning, 18, from Cheshire, sustained serious injuries on farmland off St James Way, Bishop's Stortford at about 17:15 BST on 23 September. Hertfordshire Police said it was reported that a buggy had overturned...
Police make four arrests after group of 100 'masked German fans armed with machetes and knuckle dusters' stormed pub near Wembley stadium and attacked England supporters
Police have arrested four men after a mob of 100 German hooligans - some allegedly armed with machetes and knuckle dusters - stormed a family pub near Wembley stadium. The gang of thugs descended upon the Green Man, less than a mile away from the stadium, two hours before kick-off of England's clash with old rivals, Germany.
BBC
Oldham v Wrexham: Eleven arrested over brawl before game
Eleven men have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder after a brawl before a match between Oldham Athletic and Wrexham. The trouble broke out in a "residential area where kids play" in Failsworth on Saturday afternoon, local MP Angela Rayner said. The deputy Labour leader tweeted she was "disgusted"...
Thousands march in Cardiff calling for Welsh independence
Rally by campaigners, who say Westminster government does not serve nation’s best interests, is second in a few months
BBC
Gloucester Rugby sign Argentina prop Mayco Vivas
Gloucester have signed Argentina international prop Mayco Vivas with immediate effect. The 24-year-old has 17 caps and represented his country at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. He also featured in this year's Rugby Championship and played in the Pumas' first ever win against the All Blacks on New...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
Queen Consort Camilla loses her footing as she leaves cathedral - but recovers perfectly as she battles through trip to Wales with a broken toe
People have lauded The Queen Consort after how she managed a minor slip with 'total class' in Cardiff today. Camilla was accompanying her husband King Charles III for a service of prayer at Llandaff Cathedral for the monarch's first visit to Cardiff, when she appeared to get her heel stuck and slip.
BBC
Grantham: Girl, 12, and teenage boys held after bottle attack
A 12-year-old girl and two 14-year-old boys have been arrested after a man was hit in the head with a bottle in Grantham. Lincolnshire Police said the 24-year-old man was struck while he was walking along Belton Lane at about 01:35 BST on Saturday. He suffered a serious head injury,...
Legendary Olympic Figure Has Reportedly Died At 81
Jim Redmond, who helped his injured son cross the finish line at the 1992 Olympics, died at 81 years old. British sprinter Derek Redmond tore his hamstring during the 400 meters semifinal at Barcelona. He resisted medical attention and attempted to limp his way to the end when his father rushed down from the stands.
BBC
Barry couple rape review outcome heartbreaking - victim
A victim of a paedophile couple jailed for a series of rapes on girls has said she is disappointed by a review into the case. Peter and Avril Griffiths raped and abused young girls they groomed in Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan. The review was carried out following the...
BBC
Iga Swiatek: World number one criticises schedule and will not play Billie Jean King Cup Finals
World number one Iga Swiatek has criticised the upcoming scheduling of tennis events, saying she will not be able to compete at next month's Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The world number one, 21, had planned to represent Poland in the finals, which begin in Glasgow on 8 November. However,...
BBC
'He is still a danger' - Child killer's move brings back sister's fears
Elizabeth McMonigle was just nine years old when her brother and sister were killed during a brutal robbery in their Glasgow home. John McMonigle, 13, and Irene McMonigle, 12, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Alexander Millar in 1976. He admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished...
BBC
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA
The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
The wearing of kilts and tartan was once banned in Scotland
The Dress Act of 1746 made wearing the Highland dress including the kilt illegal in Scotland. The Dress Act came to the fore because of the Jacobite uprising that occurred between 1689 and 1746.
Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash
A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
BBC
Peterborough hospital death: Christian Hobbs, 17, 'not seen by cardiologist'
A teenager who died after developing a resting pulse rate of 240bpm was not seen by a cardiologist after admission to A&E, an inquest has heard. Christian Hobbs died suddenly at Peterborough City Hospital on Boxing Day 2017. The 17-year-old had an undiagnosed heart condition. On the first day of...
BBC
Leicester boy, 13, left without school after council delays
A Leicester teenager is having to create his own lessons at home after the local authority struggled to find him a new school place. Manraj, 13, and his mother Kulljeet tried to apply in June but found the website was down for maintenance. They sent in a paper application but...
‘I’m doing this for my son’: Woman carried off Waterloo Bridge during wave of protests over environment and cost of living crisis
"I’m doing this for my son," says a woman to the camera as she is carried off Waterloo Bridge by police officers during protests on Sunday staged by campaign groups Just Stop Oil, Extinction Rebellion and others.The major civil resistance march over the weekend closed four bridges in central London, bringing parts of the capital to a standstill, while simultaneous national rail strikes crippled transport services more widely.In the video, the woman provides a remarkably clear rationale for why she is protesting, despite being forcibly carried away by the police.Speaking to the camera following her as she is marched...
Worcester players and staff set to have contracts TERMINATED after part of the club is wound up in the High Court over unpaid taxes... which is expected to lead to a mass exodus at Sixways
Steve Diamond lamented ‘the darkest day for English rugby’ as Worcester’s players and staff were all left unemployed, as the company which pays their wages was liquidated. With a player exodus already under way, the Warriors are set to be expelled from the Premiership in the coming...
BBC
Steve Bruce: 'Change is for others to decide,' says under-pressure West Brom boss
Under-pressure West Brom boss Steve Bruce says he will keep "bashing away" to try and improve results, with his side 21st in the Championship table. The Baggies have not won in their past six league games and were beaten 3-2 at home by Swansea City at the weekend. They finished...
