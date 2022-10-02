Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Woman dead after NE Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman is dead following a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night near 45th Street North and Hillside, in northeast Wichita. Police said the crash, reported a little before 8 p.m. happened after officers received reports of an erratic driver in the area. The driver eventually crashed into a median. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene.
Wichita police say crash victim may have had medical problem
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has released more information after a person was found dead in a car crash in northeast Wichita Tuesday night. Sedgwick County dispatchers said the call came in shortly before 8 p.m. of a crash shortly at the intersection of 45th Street North and Hillside. A 43-year-old woman […]
KWCH.com
Investigators search for Wichita area woman’s remains, case still cold
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The case of a young woman murdered 20 years ago has gone cold at times, but the investigation has heated up several times over the years. Factfinder 12 sat down with investigators and family who hope someone reading this will have the answer that will bring Jennifer Wilson’s killer to justice.
Police say Wichita shooting victim is not helping with case
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man is in a Wichita hospital after someone shot him early Tuesday morning. Police went to the 1400 block of North Pinecrest around 3:45 a.m. to investigate the report of a shooting. They found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body. EMS took him to the […]
KAKE TV
Man hurt in early-morning shooting in northeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a 38-year-old man is in stable condition following a shooting early Tuesday morning on the city's northeast side. Officers were dispatched at around 3:45 a.m. to a shooting in the 1400 block of North Pinecrest, near 13th and Oliver. They arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
Highway 56 reopens in McPherson County
MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A section of U.S. Highway 56 in McPherson County reopened at noon Wednesday after being closed for more than eight hours. Crews were cleaning up after a tanker truck crashed in Conway, west of McPherson. The truck crashed at Highway 56 and 10th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. McPherson Fire Chief […]
KWCH.com
Father killed, 2 others hurt in Andover house fire
The discussion comes after at least 2 incidents that involved school security using pepper-spray to disperse crowds of unruly students. National Aerobatics Championship flies in to Salina Regional Airport. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pilots are in Salina mastering their flying skills, precision and maneuvers for the Nationals Aerobatic Championship. Holiday...
Police ask for help to locate vehicle in fatal Kan. hit-and-run
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident. Shortly after 01:10 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 1900 block of East Lincoln in Wichita for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. On arrival, officers found Sedgwick County EMS...
KAKE TV
Wichita boy hit by car is awake, could transfer rehabilitation hospital soon
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An 11-year-old Wichita boy who was hit by a car while riding his bike to school last month has been awake for a short while now, and his parents hope to move him to a rehabilitation hospital soon. Nathan Veith's mother said on social media four...
Police ID victim, make arrest in fatal Kansas hit-and-run
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident have made an arrest and identified the victim as Karoti Byamungu Bertin, according to according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 1900 block of East Lincoln in Wichita for a collision...
KWCH.com
1 killed, 1 arrested in early-morning stabbing near downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 38-year-old man was arrested and faces a first-degree murder charge in a stabbing that killed 25-year-old Trebeon Golston early Monday morning near downtown Wichita. The stabbing happened at around 1:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of E. First Street. Responding officers found Golston unconscious and...
WIBW
Tanker rollover causes closure of Kansas highway
JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A tanker rollover near McPherson has caused the closure of a Kansas highway as crews upright the rig. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews responded to reports of an accident in the area of U.S. Highway 56 between 7th and 8th Ave. in McPherson Co.
KWCH.com
VIDEO: Wichita police investigate shooting caught on home surveillance
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting captured on a Ring home surveillance camera on Saturday. The shooting happened near Harry and George Washington Blvd. In the surveillance video shared with 12 News, you see people walking down the street. As they pass the home...
Newton man charged with attempted murder for violent attack
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man accused in a violent knife attack made his first court appearance in the case Monday. Julian Gonzalez, 38, Newton, was charged with attempted murder in the 1st degree, aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated endangering a child, and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Why S. Broadway drivers faced a detour during morning rush hour
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police had to close a section of South Broadway Wednesday morning as the Wichita Fire Department responded to an apartment fire. The fire was in a single-level apartment complex near Broadway and Clark Street around 8:15 a.m. Because of the fire, police shut down both south- and northbound traffic between Clark […]
kfdi.com
Wichita Police Investigating Fatal Stabbing, Suspect in Custody
The Wichita Police Department arrested a 38-year-old Wichita man on one count of first-degree murder. The arrest stems from a stabbing incident that killed 25-year old Trebeon Golston of Wichita early Monday morning. Officers responded to the 1000 block of East 1st St. around 1:45 a.m. There they found Golston...
KWCH.com
Stabbing, shots fired reported in separate Republic County incidents
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two suspects are wanted in a stabbing Sunday in Courtland, a town in Republic County. In a separate incident Sunday, the Republic County Sheriff’s Office reported shots fired, also in Courtland, with no reports of physical injuries. The Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded at 6:30...
WIBW
Woman wanted out of Saline Co. found in McPherson
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman who was on the Saline Co. most wanted list has been found in McPherson. The Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Oct. 3, Alesha Valentina Martinez-Reavis was apprehended after she was listed as one of 24 on its Most Wanted list for October.
KWCH.com
Wichita narrows police chief search to 2 finalists
It has been an ongoing issue for Kansas farmers, waiting and hoping for rainfall. Wichita Children's Home's Baby Mobile to benefit from Holiday Galleria. Profits from the Junior League of Wichita's Holiday Galleria help support a number of local nonprofit organizations. Updated: 11 hours ago. The Junior League of Wichita's...
City announces final 2 candidates for new Wichita police chief
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City announced its final two candidates in its search for a new Wichita police chief. The final two candidates are Mario Knapp and Joseph Sullivan. City Manager Robert Layton will be in charge of making the final hire. City council members say they plan to play a very active role […]
