Josh Allen, Buffalo Come Back To Stun Ravens, 23-20

"What's wrong with the Buffalo Bills?'' Nothing, though it took a while in Baltimore.

Nothing a last-minute bunch of drama couldn't fix.

The Baltimore Ravens offense is easy to define ... but difficult to stop.

The Buffalo Bills offense is supposed to be difficult to define ... and impossible to stop.

But "impossible'' occurred for a while again on Sunday in what would eventually become the Bills' Week 4 win at Baltimore by a 23-20 score.

QB Josh Allen and company stormed back from what had been a 20-3 first-half deficit, laboring to handle the ground-gaining ability of the Ravens - usually led by QB Lamar Jackson but here supplemented by a pair of early TD runs by JK Dobbins.

For a time, it looked like it might prove too much for a Buffalo team that came in ranked as the best defense in the NFL.

What happened to Buffalo's top-ranked defense? Maybe it just took a bit. ... keyed by Jordan Poyer's two late-game interceptions.

And what happened to the high-flying No. 1-passing offense that figured to take advantage of the fact that Baltimore's is the NFL's No. 32-ranked defense?

Maybe it just took a bit for the Bills to straight out and get to 3-1, as Buffalo scored 20 unanswered points after getting held to just a field goal in the first half. Allen threw for just 213 yards with a touchdown and one interception. But in the end, Jackson had just 144 yards through the air and finished with a touchdown pass and two interceptions.

All in all?

If they didn't know it before, Buffalo coach Sean McDermott's top task in the coming days is to remind the Bills that press clippings and hype and confidence and even talent aren't enough ... meaning that maybe this "scare'' is one of the best things that could've happened to them.

