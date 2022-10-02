ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Josh Allen, Buffalo Come Back To Stun Ravens, 23-20

By Mike Fisher
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AuBW0_0iJGV6Xm00

"What's wrong with the Buffalo Bills?'' Nothing, though it took a while in Baltimore.

"What's wrong with the Buffalo Bills?''

Nothing a last-minute bunch of drama couldn't fix.

The Baltimore Ravens offense is easy to define ... but difficult to stop.

The Buffalo Bills offense is supposed to be difficult to define ... and impossible to stop.

But "impossible'' occurred for a while again on Sunday in what would eventually become the Bills' Week 4 win at Baltimore by a 23-20 score.

QB Josh Allen and company stormed back from what had been a 20-3 first-half deficit, laboring to handle the ground-gaining ability of the Ravens - usually led by QB Lamar Jackson but here supplemented by a pair of early TD runs by JK Dobbins.

For a time, it looked like it might prove too much for a Buffalo team that came in ranked as the best defense in the NFL.

What happened to Buffalo's top-ranked defense? Maybe it just took a bit. ... keyed by Jordan Poyer's two late-game interceptions.

And what happened to the high-flying No. 1-passing offense that figured to take advantage of the fact that Baltimore's is the NFL's No. 32-ranked defense?

Maybe it just took a bit for the Bills to straight out and get to 3-1, as Buffalo scored 20 unanswered points after getting held to just a field goal in the first half. Allen threw for just 213 yards with a touchdown and one interception. But in the end, Jackson had just 144 yards through the air and finished with a touchdown pass and two interceptions.

All in all?

If they didn't know it before, Buffalo coach Sean McDermott's top task in the coming days is to remind the Bills that press clippings and hype and confidence and even talent aren't enough ... meaning that maybe this "scare'' is one of the best things that could've happened to them.

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Video

The Dallas Cowboys got a big home win against the rival Washington Commanders on Sunday. Dallas topped Washington, 25-10, to improve to 3-1 on the season - an impressive mark considering Dak Prescott has been out for the past three games. Following the win, the Cowboys cheerleaders went viral on...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Gisele Bundchen News

The Antonio Brown saga continues to get weirder and weirder on Sunday night. Earlier Sunday evening, Brown took to social media, sharing a photo of himself and Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen. "Put that S--- On," he captioned the photo, which has gone viral on social media. Earlier this weekend,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Buffalo, NY
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Ray Rice Back With Ravens Teammates: NFL World Reacts

On Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens honored a legendary Raven in his retirement. Longtime Raven Jimmy Smith announced his retirement and was welcomed alongside a bevy of former Ravens to celebrate. Among them was former running back Ray Rice. Despite his unceremonious exit from the Ravens organization, Rice was welcomed...
BALTIMORE, MD
Action News Jax

John Harbaugh on heated sideline exchange with Marcus Peters: 'I hope he still loves me'

Things got heated on the Ravens sideline after a collapse from a 17-point lead in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills. As time wound down ahead of Tyler Bass' game-winning field goal for the Bills, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters got into it on the sideline. A CBS camera caught Harbaugh saying something to Peters that Peters clearly didn't appreciate. Peters then slammed his helmet to the turf and had to be held back as he tried to approach the Ravens head coach.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Qb
NESN

Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Throws Major Shade At Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh didn’t end that well, and there doesn’t appear to be any love lost after the 25-year-old’s Steelers exit. Prior to the Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pro Bowl wide receiver spoke to NBC and shared his praise for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. But his comments also took shots at the Steelers, whether he meant it that way or not.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger Text Message News

Shortly after Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett finished making his NFL debut, he texted a franchise legend. Pickett decided to text Ben Roethlisberger, who was the Steelers' quarterback for the past 18 seasons before he retired earlier this year. Roethlisberger was discussing this text exchange on the latest episode...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WGRZ TV

Sports analyst challenges Bills safety with a big donation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer appeared on the Pat McAfee show and the sports analyst made him a challenge he couldn't refuse. If Jordan Poyer hits a certain number of interceptions for the season it could be a big payday for his foundation. Poyer has had...
BUFFALO, NY
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
2K+
Followers
873
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy