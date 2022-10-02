Roy Keane On 'Huge Step Back' For Manchester United Against Manchester City

Roy Keane spoke about Manchester United's "Embarrassing" 6-3 defeat in the Manchester derby.

Manchester United were beaten comfortably by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, as it finished 6-3 to the Cityzens,

The Red Devils were victims to hattricks from both Phil Foden and Erling Haaland and found themselves 4-0 down at half-time.

Roy Keane did not have many positive words to say about his old team's performance as he spoke to Sky Sports (Via The Independent ):

"A huge setback for them. We were giving them a little bit of praise over the last few weeks, but this is a huge step back.

“Four-nil down at half-time – they were 4-0 down at Brentford – and the performance in the second half, it’s no good, even as consolation. They scored a few goals, (But) the game’s over (By then).

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

“There’s nothing for Man United to take out of this game. From the players’ point of view, they really should be embarrassed. You can’t go in at half-time 4-0 down in a derby game, it’s hugely embarrassing.

“This game is brutal. When you’re not quite at it, you get hammered by your local rivals. They should be embarrassed.

He finished: "I just can’t imagine going into a dressing room at a big club like Manchester United and you’re 4-0 down at half-time. It must be bizarre – but saying that, they must be getting used to it, because they did it at Brentford."

You can watch the highlights of the game here .

