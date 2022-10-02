ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Roy Keane On 'Huge Step Back' For Manchester United Against Manchester City

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvK3z_0iJGV20s00

Roy Keane spoke about Manchester United's "Embarrassing" 6-3 defeat in the Manchester derby.

Manchester United were beaten comfortably by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, as it finished 6-3 to the Cityzens,

The Red Devils were victims to hattricks from both Phil Foden and Erling Haaland and found themselves 4-0 down at half-time.

Roy Keane did not have many positive words to say about his old team's performance as he spoke to Sky Sports (Via The Independent ):

"A huge setback for them. We were giving them a little bit of praise over the last few weeks, but this is a huge step back.

“Four-nil down at half-time – they were 4-0 down at Brentford – and the performance in the second half, it’s no good, even as consolation. They scored a few goals, (But) the game’s over (By then).

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

“There’s nothing for Man United to take out of this game. From the players’ point of view, they really should be embarrassed. You can’t go in at half-time 4-0 down in a derby game, it’s hugely embarrassing.

“This game is brutal. When you’re not quite at it, you get hammered by your local rivals. They should be embarrassed.

He finished: "I just can’t imagine going into a dressing room at a big club like Manchester United and you’re 4-0 down at half-time. It must be bizarre – but saying that, they must be getting used to it, because they did it at Brentford."

You can watch the highlights of the game here .

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Roy Keane
Person
Marcus Rashford
BBC

Man Utd v Omonia Nicosia: Key stats

Manchester United will be the third English Premier League side to face Omonia Nicosia in major Uefa competition, after Arsenal in the 1994-95 Cup Winners’ Cup and Manchester City in the 2008-09 Uefa Cup. The Cypriot side lost all four matches. This will be Manchester United’s first ever European...
UEFA
France 24

Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials

On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City
BBC

John Mikel Obi: Choosing Chelsea over United was 'best decision of my life'

Former Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi says picking Chelsea over Manchester United in a highly controversial transfer in 2006 was the "best decision" of his career. The midfielder, who retired last week at the age of 35, was the subject of a bitter dispute between the Red Devils and the Blues in 2005, before signing for the latter the following year.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: PSG’s Projected Starting 11 for the Champions League Matchup vs. Benfica

Paris Saint-Germain will square off with Benfica on matchday three of this season’s UEFA Champions League group stage. PSG is just coming off of the 2-1 Ligue 1 home win over OGC Nice, where goals from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe proved to be just enough for the reigning France top-flight champions in the contest. On the other hand, Benfica comes into this fixture in keen form, as like PSG, it is undefeated in all competitions this season.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Two European giants battling for important Juventus man

Juventus beat several clubs to the signature of Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window. The Serbian had been the leading striker in Serie A before he made the move, and it was clear Juve was signing a top man to their group. He continues to show why he is...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

RB Leipzig v Celtic in Champions League: German club searching for identity

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig Date: Wednesday, 5 October Kick-off: 17:45 BST. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sport website & app. Just 105 days after RB Leipzig lifted their first major trophy, the man who guided them to that elusive achievement, Domenico Tedesco, was sacked. The former...
UEFA
ESPN

Bayern stroll past Viktoria Plzen 5-0 for new record

Bayern Munich struck three times in the opening 21 minutes en route to a 5-0 demolition of Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Tuesday to stay top of Group C and set a record for the longest unbeaten run in group matches. The Germans have now gone 31 group...
MLS
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona score: Live Champions League Matchday 3 updates as Inzaghi's squad faces big test

Tuesday's UEFA Champions League slate features a doozy as Inter Milan host Barcelona on Matchday 3. These two sides will play each other on the following matchday next week. The next two showdowns could take one of these teams out of contention for the knockout stages with Bayern Munich expected to top the group. Both teams are dealing with a litany of injuries which means young players with limited minutes may just have to step up in a big spot. You can watch the match live at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+.
UEFA
BBC

F﻿ernandes believes 'tough words' will help United

﻿Bruno Fernandes says there were "tough words" in the dressing room after the heavy derby defeat by Manchester City on Sunday. T﻿railing 4-0 at half-time, Manchester United eventually lost 6-3 at Etihad Stadium, with boss Erik ten Hag questioning the players' "unacceptable" performance afterwards. F﻿ernandes admitted the result...
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy