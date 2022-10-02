ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians Reach Impressive Season Milestone In Win Over Royals

By Tommy Wild
ClevelandBaseballInsider
ClevelandBaseballInsider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P1Hth_0iJGV0FQ00

Cleveland won their 90th game of the season as they beat the Royals.

The Guardians continue their "prove them wrong season" as they set a massive milestone with their win over the Royals. The 7-5 victory became the team's 90th win of the season, something almost unthinkable back in April.

Cleveland kept the receipts. Most national outlets predicted the team to finish somewhere at the bottom of the division with 50 to sixty wins. Well, here we are as they are 30 games beyond that.

Their 90th win was a microcosm of what the season has been for the Guardians. Fantastic starting pitching, a good bullpen, a showcase from the rookies, and of course a little bit of drama along the way.

Shane Bieber pitched five solid innings in his final tune-up before the postseason. Then there was Will Brennan who led off the game with a triple and then at his next at-bat, he smoked his first Big League home run.

A lot of people have criticized the "weak American League Central" this season. However, the Guardians' 90-69 record is now the third best in the AL. (Before the conclusion of the rest of Sunday's games.)

Their record is better than the Blue Jays who were a popular favorite to go out and win the World Series and the Seattle Mariners who went all in the last offseason and at the deadline.

Cleveland also holds a 12-game lead over the White Sox and has 13.5 game lead over the Twins as they continue to run away with the division.

-----

-----

Comments / 3

 

