KLTV
Man accused of killing girlfriend booked into Nacogdoches County jail on murder charge
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have arrested the boyfriend of a woman whose death is being investigated as a homicide. James Edward Harris, 60, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on a felony murder charge. Police identified the victim as Rose...
East Texas man sentenced to 12 years in prison for intoxication manslaughter
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to 12 years in prison in connection to a 2021 crash that killed a woman, said law enforcement. 31-year-old Blake Partain pleaded guilty in Trinity County on Monday to intoxication manslaughter, said the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. As part of his guilty plea, Partain […]
kjas.com
Third suspect in recent game room robbery found and arrested
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on Monday announced that a third suspect in an August 16th robbery of a game room has been found and arrested. Deputies say Gregorio “Greg” Carpio, 50, of Rye, Texas was captured over the weekend in Tyler County. Investigators say Carpio, along with Colton McInnis, 23, of Silsbee, and Wendy Street, 49, of Kirbyville, were responsible for the crime that occurred at the Field House Game Room, located on Highway 96, just south of Kirbyville.
KTRE
Nacogdoches police issue warrant for man in connection with girlfriend's death
Neal had nothing but good things to say about the Queen of Country Music who died today at age 90. ‘Trying to keep her alive’: Affidavit reveals texts from Trinity County couple accused of killing 2. Updated: 6 hours ago. Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda...
Nacogdoches Police Looking for Suspected Murderer
The Nacogdoches Police Department is asking area residents to be vigilant and to be on the lookout for a black male who is a suspect in the murder of a Nacogdoches woman Monday night. According to a Facebook post on the Department's site, around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, October 3,...
mocomotive.com
Former Conroe ISD teacher receives 10-year prison sentence for inappropriate relationship with student, docs show
CONROE, Texas – A former teacher at Conroe Independent School District was sentenced to 10 years in prison after having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Bonnie Guess Mazock, 37, was found guilty after being charged with indecency with a child.
Nacogdoches Sheriff Gives Update on Fatal Auto/Pedestrian Crash
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation related to a fatal automobile-pedestrian crash that occurred Tuesday night between Appleby and Garrison in Nacogdoches County. The fatal crash is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to a report, at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, 911 dispatchers...
23-Year-Old Robert Estepp IV Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Nacogdoches (Nacogdoches, TX)
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, a pedestrian crash was reported on Tuesday. The officials stated that at around 3 a.m. the crash happened in [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KLTV
Two missing people found dead in Trinity County, two suspects in custody, Sheriff says
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two suspects are in custody after the remains of two missing people were found in Trinity County. Clayton Waters was first reported missing on September 16th after he failed to show up to work. During the investigation, it was determined Karen Waters was also missing.
Nacogdoches Man Dies in Early Morning Auto-Pedestrian Accident
Officials with the Nacogdoches Police Department are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that took place early Tuesday morning near Coy Simms Softball Park. According to a release from the Nacogdoches Police Department, officers responded to the auto-pedestrian accident around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4. The incident took place in the 800 block of Martin Luther King, Junior, Boulevard.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
RETIRED TEXAS RANGER SWORN IN AS CAPTAIN AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT ONE CONSTABLES OFFICE
After 22 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle retired last week. Doolittle had the weekend off before continuing in his new endeavor in law enforcement. Monday morning, friends, and family gathered at Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Office. Constable Phillip Cash swore Wesley Doolittle in as his new Captain with the Precinct One Constables Office. His swearing-in was witnessed by family and friends that he has been associated with in law enforcement over the years. Some included Former Montgomery County Sheriff Tommy Gage, also Commanders with Houston Police Department, and Police Chiefs from around the area including Humble Police Chief Ken Theis and his Assistant Chief Dan Zientek. Doolittle will be over the Criminal Investigation Unit. He will also be over Lake Patrol, recruiting, Internal Affairs, and watching over the children of Willis as he heads up the Precinct 1 Deputies who handle security for Willis ISD. In addition, he was tasked with being Public Information Officer and dealing with the media.
East Texas man killed after head-on crash in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Anderson County on Sunday, said DPS. The wreck happened around 6:09 a.m. on Highway 84 approximately one mile west of Palestine. A 2015 Nissan Sentra was moving east on the highway. Officials said the car was […]
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
AUTO PEDESTRIAN FATAL CRASH
Just after 8:15 Sunday night, a 32-year-old female left her job at Gringo’s Mexican Food on FM 2978 at West Lane. She attempted to cross FM 2978 from the east side to the west. It appeared she was going to the Retreat at Magnolia Apartments where she lived. A female driver in a Ford Fusion was northbound on FM 2978 in the right lane when the pedestrian stepped out and was struck. Magnolia Firefighters and MCHD Medics performed life-saving measures on the victim. She did not survive. As standard in all fatal crashes a field sobriety test or blood draw is done on the driver of the striking vehicle. DPS did field sobriety on the scene and the female showed no signs of impairment and no indications of distractions were found. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/30/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-30-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-29-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
KTRE
DPS: Driver asleep wheel nearly crashes into 18-wheeler in Cherokee County
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A driver is injured after their vehicle nearly crashed into an 18-wheeler in Cherokee County. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety deputy on-scene, a driver was traveling on State Highway 21 near County Road 220 when they apparently fell asleep at the wheel and their vehicle veered into the lane of an on-coming 18-wheeler. The driver of the truck crashed into a tree on the side of the road. The driver of the passenger vehicle has been transported with non-life threatening injuries to an area hospital.
Nacogdoches Police Agency Issuing Handicapped Parking Citations
A few years ago, as my mother was getting weaker and weaker due to her cancer treatments and mild dementia, I still vividly remember her thinking about the welfare of others above herself. When I would take her for treatments in Houston, and there was an empty parking space designated...
Lindale man dead after two-vehicle wreck in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Lindale man is dead after officials say he was struck while driving on the wrong side on the road on US Highway 84 in Anderson County. Edrey Hernandez Ramirez, 31, was traveling east in a 2015 Nissan Sentra on US 84 on the wrong side of the roadway, not passing in a curve, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
KBTX.com
Missing Madisonville woman believed to be in danger
Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - A 64-year-old Madisonville woman has been missing since Sept. 9, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen in the 3200 block of 1-45. Authorities say she could be in a dark gray 2018 Toyota Tundra, TX license plates NLM7795, that has body damage on the passenger side. The truck was last seen driving southbound on I-45 in Walker County on Sept. 12.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MOTORCYCLE CRASHES IN CURVE ON FM 149 KILLING THE DRIVER
About 5:30 pm Montgomery Fire Department was dispatched to a motorcycle crash on FM 149 near West Montgomery County Park. An off-duty firefighter reported CPR was in progress. MCHD medics arrived on the scene and determined the male who was in his 20s was deceased. According to DPS, the Honda CVR was traveling south on FM 149 at a very high rate of speed with another motorcycle. The driver entered the curve and crossed the northbound lane, the shoulder before hitting a fence. The driver was ejected. The motorcycle continued almost 100-yards into the woods. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. He ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Judge Mack said over the years he has made several fatal crashes in this curve with motorcycles. He said its a beautiful county road but not at high speeds. The curves are well marked.
fox26houston.com
Lake Conroe boat crash, at least 10 people involved
LAKE CONROE - Two 2 pontoon boats crashed on Lake Conroe injuring multiple people. Authorities say at least 10 people went into the water as a result of the crash. One person needed to receive CPR. There's no word on the severity of the injuries sustained to the boaters, but...
