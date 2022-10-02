As the Major League Baseball regular season comes to a close over the next three days, there’s still a lot to be determined in terms of playoff positioning. The Los Angeles Dodgers (110-49) have wrapped up not only the National League’s West division, but also home-field advantage throughout the postseason, as they clinched the league’s best overall record. They are one of four clubs who will have a bye for this weekend’s expanded Wild Card round (more on that below).

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO