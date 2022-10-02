Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland NeighborhoodTravel MavenEllicott City, MD
Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her NeighborhoodTom HandyTexas State
Celebrate National Taco Day with grasshopper tacos from Casa OaxacaHeather JauquetBethesda, MD
President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyWashington, DC
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Related
Former Dallas Cowboys WR Cole Beasley retires after 11 NFL seasons
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley is hanging up his cleats for good after 11 NFL seasons. The wideout made the decision on Wednesday, his agent says.
Cowboys BREAKING: 'I Was Shocked!'; Rookie Damone Clark Roster Move for Dallas
LSU rookie linebacker Damone Clark now has a chance to move off NFI and on to the Cowboys roster.
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ starter to miss rest of the season after Tuesday’s news
Dallas Cowboys long snapper Jake McQuaide is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn triceps during Sunday’s win over the Washington Commanders, Nick Eatman from DallasCowboys.com reported. In order to fill the need, the Cowboys are signing Matt Overton (126 games played) and Tucker...
atozsports.com
Cowboys pulled off feat they hadn’t in almost 50 years
Something is different about this Dallas Cowboys football team and you might’ve noticed it after four games of the regular season. And no, it’s not that they’re winning, exactly. It’s not that they’ve been able to go on a three-win streak with a backup quarterback.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eagles, Giants fans won’t like ESPN’s bold predictions for Cowboys
Love for the Dallas Cowboys keeps on pouring in. On ESPN’s Get Up on Tuesday, Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears both agreed that the Cowboys could make it to the Super Bowl this year. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Said Spears, who played for Dallas from...
Cooper Rush a surprise, but Dak Prescott is the Dallas Cowboys franchise: Jerry Jones
How long will Rush’s run last? It could be a while as Prescott has yet to throw a football with his thumb injury. [Opinion]
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Undefeated Eagles soar to No. 1; Chiefs, Cowboys also rise as Broncos, Steelers fade for Week 5
The NFL has only one undefeated team left after the first month of the 222 season. Congratulations to the Eagles for getting through almost a quarter of the schedule at 4-0. Their reward is ascending to the top of the latest Sporting News power rankings. Philadelphia has emerged as one...
NFL・
Augusta Free Press
Forget analytics: Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn’t trust his defense vs. Bills
With the most accurate kicker in NFL history in his hip pocket, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh decided to keep him on the sidelines in a 20-all ballgame against Buffalo. Faced with a fourth-and-goal at the 2-yrd line with 4:15 remaining, Harbaugh decided to throw the analytics in the can and go for it. Under extreme pressure, quarterback Lamar Jackson, eluding a sack, throwing off the wrong foot, severely underthrew receiver Devin Duvernay in the right endzone, and the pass was intercepted by Bills safety Jordon Poyer.
RELATED PEOPLE
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ unexpected skill position player is in elite company
One of the biggest bets the Dallas Cowboys’ front office made heading into the season was trusting Noah Brown to step up as a starting wide receiver. The sixth-year receiver was expected by many to be on the roster bubble, a conversation that’s surrounded him offseason after offseason. But there’s a reason why the seventh-round draft pick has stuck around the NFL this long.
Steve Sarkisian Updates Longhorns QB Situation Ahead of Red River Showdown vs. Oklahoma
Texas hopes to finally be healthy at the quarterback position for the first time in a month.
Paul Finebaum weighs in on why it hasn't worked for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M
Texas A&M’s loss this weekend to Mississippi State dropped the Aggies back down after a pair of ranked wins. A&M defeated Miami and Arkansas after being upset by Appalachian State, but the loss to the Bulldogs brings their overall record to an underwhelming 3-2. With plenty of concerns swirling around about Jimbo Fisher, Paul Finebaum knows the real issue that has caused him to underachieve in College Station.
Augusta Free Press
Best Michigan Sports Betting Apps | How To Bet On NFL Games In Michigan
Week 5 of the new NFL season is here and we’ve made this guide on how to bet on the NFL in Michigan. Along with a list of our top eight sportsbooks apps with free bets of upto $2500. Best Michigan NFL Betting Apps. How to sign-up at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘We will surprise a lot of people’: BYU ‘motivated’ after being picked third in preseason poll
First-year BYU women’s basketball coach Amber Whiting will lead the Cougars into final season in the West Coast Conference before program joins the Big 12 in 2023.
Paul Finebaum takes victory lap on Oklahoma fans ahead of Red River Rivalry vs. Texas
Few teams have watched their teams crash and burn over the last two weeks as hard as Oklahoma fans have. And ESPN personality Paul Finebaum didn’t mince words when discussing the Sooners’ 2022 season going up in flames. Oklahoma went from No. 6 in the country to unranked,...
Augusta Free Press
MLB Playoff Primer: Where things stand as the calendar flips to October
As the Major League Baseball regular season comes to a close over the next three days, there’s still a lot to be determined in terms of playoff positioning. The Los Angeles Dodgers (110-49) have wrapped up not only the National League’s West division, but also home-field advantage throughout the postseason, as they clinched the league’s best overall record. They are one of four clubs who will have a bye for this weekend’s expanded Wild Card round (more on that below).
MLB・
Four-star ATH Mikal Harrison-Pilot trending towards TCU
Texas has been targeting four-star athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot for quite some time now. The Temple native is rated the No. 12 athlete in the country and No. 30 overall prospect in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports composite rankings. Harrison-Pilot released a top five schools list of Cal, Houston,...
Comments / 0