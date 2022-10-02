ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

atozsports.com

Cowboys’ starter to miss rest of the season after Tuesday’s news

Dallas Cowboys long snapper Jake McQuaide is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn triceps during Sunday’s win over the Washington Commanders, Nick Eatman from DallasCowboys.com reported. In order to fill the need, the Cowboys are signing Matt Overton (126 games played) and Tucker...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys pulled off feat they hadn’t in almost 50 years

Something is different about this Dallas Cowboys football team and you might’ve noticed it after four games of the regular season. And no, it’s not that they’re winning, exactly. It’s not that they’ve been able to go on a three-win streak with a backup quarterback.
DALLAS, TX
Augusta Free Press

Forget analytics: Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn’t trust his defense vs. Bills

With the most accurate kicker in NFL history in his hip pocket, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh decided to keep him on the sidelines in a 20-all ballgame against Buffalo. Faced with a fourth-and-goal at the 2-yrd line with 4:15 remaining, Harbaugh decided to throw the analytics in the can and go for it. Under extreme pressure, quarterback Lamar Jackson, eluding a sack, throwing off the wrong foot, severely underthrew receiver Devin Duvernay in the right endzone, and the pass was intercepted by Bills safety Jordon Poyer.
BALTIMORE, MD
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ unexpected skill position player is in elite company

One of the biggest bets the Dallas Cowboys’ front office made heading into the season was trusting Noah Brown to step up as a starting wide receiver. The sixth-year receiver was expected by many to be on the roster bubble, a conversation that’s surrounded him offseason after offseason. But there’s a reason why the seventh-round draft pick has stuck around the NFL this long.
DALLAS, TX
On3.com

Paul Finebaum weighs in on why it hasn't worked for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s loss this weekend to Mississippi State dropped the Aggies back down after a pair of ranked wins. A&M defeated Miami and Arkansas after being upset by Appalachian State, but the loss to the Bulldogs brings their overall record to an underwhelming 3-2. With plenty of concerns swirling around about Jimbo Fisher, Paul Finebaum knows the real issue that has caused him to underachieve in College Station.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Augusta Free Press

MLB Playoff Primer: Where things stand as the calendar flips to October

As the Major League Baseball regular season comes to a close over the next three days, there’s still a lot to be determined in terms of playoff positioning. The Los Angeles Dodgers (110-49) have wrapped up not only the National League’s West division, but also home-field advantage throughout the postseason, as they clinched the league’s best overall record. They are one of four clubs who will have a bye for this weekend’s expanded Wild Card round (more on that below).
MLB

