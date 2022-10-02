Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
3 new restaurants coming to Charleston area; discount grocer Aldi adds self-checkout lanes
A trio of new dining venues are in the works across the Charleston area. In Goose Creek, an Atlanta-based restaurant chain plans to open a third Lowcountry location. Chicken Salad Chick is coming to a new building in the Planet Fitness-anchored Shannon Park retail center on St. James Avenue. The...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County rings in the opening of Fort Fair Lawn
Elected officials and community members from Moncks Corner, Goose Creek and beyond joined Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust and the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust on Sept. 23 to celebrate the grand opening of Fort Fair Lawn. The site is recognized as the most "pristine, intact" original Revolutionary War fortification in South Carolina, according to Douglas Bostick (pictured with red tie), the Executive Director of the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust. Also among the speakers at the gathering was Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb, who shared that the public opening is part of a collective effort to teach history, celebrate it and grow from it. He further cited the "positive momentum" taking place in Berkeley County in terms of enhancing local tourism and allowing visitors to sample the natural splendor of the area. Cribb added: "In Berkeley County, we have a motto or slogan we go by: 'Rich history, bright future, one Berkeley.'"
abcnews4.com
Red Cross deploys Summerville man to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Since Hurricane Ian swamped the southeast, nearly 1,500 Red Cross volunteers have been deployed to provide food, shelter, and comfort for people facing what Hurricane Ian left behind. Jeff Roediger, a Red Cross volunteer from Summerville, has been helping out in South Carolina and was...
live5news.com
Charleston Animal Society needs room in shelter for displaced dogs following Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is asking for your help. They said they’ve been over capacity with dogs throughout the summer, but are begging the public to open their homes, to even just one dog, so they can make room for displaced animals following Hurricane Ian.
WYFF4.com
Fake school shooting calls being reported across South Carolina; no confirmed shootings
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Fake calls about shootings at schools across South Carolina have prompted school lockdowns and heavy police response at several schools. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) WYFF News 4 has gotten calls about at least two schools in our area where shootings have been...
Fake calls prompt large police responses at schools across South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Prank phone calls prompted large police responses at several schools across South Carolina on Wednesday. A hoax phone call prompted a lockdown at Burke High School just before 10:00 a.m. after Inspector Michael Gillooly with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) said a call was received within the city regarding an “active […]
thepeoplesentinel.com
Palmer Reyn Graves
John and Ashley Graves of Summerville, S.C. would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Palmer Reyn Graves. She arrived at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, S.C.
abcnews4.com
Fundraiser helps community-focused Marine family fix damage to house after Ian
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry Marine Corps. veteran and his family are recovering after Ian, thanks to the love and support of their community. Dan and Nicole Ramsey have dedicated their lives and money to helping people feel healthy and happy through their two businesses- Charleston Occupation Therapy and Elite Performance Concepts.
abcnews4.com
DV survivors raising awareness at Mt. Pleasant event Thursday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — My Sister's House is hosting an event at the Wando Mount Pleasant Library on Thursday, October 6th, to raise awareness of intimate partner violence during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event starts at 10 a.m. It will feature brave domestic violence survivors who share...
live5news.com
If you live in the 29403 zip code, Charleston needs your help
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is looking for feedback from people who live in the 29403 zip code on ways to improve their community. The city’s Equitable Economic Mobility Initiative is designed to gain greater knowledge about what people in the city need as far as financial and economic resources.
N. Charleston leaders record 40 reports of damage from Hurricane Ian
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston officials are busy assessing the damage caused by Hurricane Ian throughout the city. On Tuesday, Jill Weatherford discovered damage at her Park Circle rental property caused by a fallen tree during the storm. Another tree landed directly on her neighbor’s house. Both seemed to have been rotting on […]
abcnews4.com
Community block party planned to raise money for Pattison's Academy
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A block party being held this week aims to raise money for a nonprofit organization that supports individuals with disabilities and their families. The free event will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 7 at 3417 Shelby Ray Court in Charleston.
The Post and Courier
Civic club sues city of North Charleston over alleged failure to maintain public park
NORTH CHARLESTON — A civic club is suing the city over the municipality's alleged failure to maintain a public park, demanding that North Charleston be ordered to hand over ownership of the land. The Hilldale Civic Club claims that North Charleston has allowed the park at the corner of...
Charleston City Paper
Blotter: Taking it purse-onally￼
Charleston police responded Sept. 25 to a report of a drunk woman refusing to leave a downtown restaurant. She told the officer she was staying at a nearby hotel and he offered to escort her there. She could barely stand in the lobby, and when he helped her sit down, she became irate and started hitting him with her purse. He arrested her for public intoxication.
abcnews4.com
Charleston's largest mental health awareness event Saturday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — NAMI Charleston is hosting a mental health awareness event this Saturday, October 6th, providing the community with free resources. The event will be held at the Palmetto Islands County park from 9 am. to 2 p.m. Classes, educational resources, and community support will be offered.
abcnews4.com
Press conference in response to Beaufort High School incident
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is hosting a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding an incident on Wednesday. Chief Dale McDorman will join Sheriff P.J. Tanner, and Dr. Frank Rodriguez will attend. Authorities say no gunshot victims or shooters have been found following reports of...
abcnews4.com
Charleston's "Mama" passes away at 101-years old
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Elizabeth "Mama" R. Armstrong passed away Friday, September 30th, at 101 years old. Elizabeth is a Charleston native, born on Christmas in 1920. During her lifetime, Mama enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Reception was held at the...
The Post and Courier
Reviving the Revolution in Berkeley County
Between 1770 and 1783 the battles and unrest of the Revolutionary War waged on until the United States of America was on the map. Although the year that will mark the country’s 250 birthday will be in 2026. A lot of history has passed since then. So much so,...
When will my yard debris be picked up?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Ian walloped the South Carolina coast on Friday, and in the immediate hours after the winds subsided, Lowcountry residents rushed outside to take stock of their yards. Now, after days of sawing limbs and raking leaves, residents may be wondering what to do with all that debris and when it will […]
abcnews4.com
Oyster season underway with good forecast for area roasts
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — “You all go ahead and start.” Words that Trey McMillan is happy to be saying to his team of workers at their Green Pond work site. The Lowcountry oyster farmer had concerns when last week’s rough weather hit the state, but only minor impacts on his and others on the Lowcountry side of the industry.
