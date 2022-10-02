ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

Berkeley County rings in the opening of Fort Fair Lawn

Elected officials and community members from Moncks Corner, Goose Creek and beyond joined Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust and the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust on Sept. 23 to celebrate the grand opening of Fort Fair Lawn. The site is recognized as the most "pristine, intact" original Revolutionary War fortification in South Carolina, according to Douglas Bostick (pictured with red tie), the Executive Director of the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust. Also among the speakers at the gathering was Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb, who shared that the public opening is part of a collective effort to teach history, celebrate it and grow from it. He further cited the "positive momentum" taking place in Berkeley County in terms of enhancing local tourism and allowing visitors to sample the natural splendor of the area. Cribb added: "In Berkeley County, we have a motto or slogan we go by: 'Rich history, bright future, one Berkeley.'"
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Red Cross deploys Summerville man to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Since Hurricane Ian swamped the southeast, nearly 1,500 Red Cross volunteers have been deployed to provide food, shelter, and comfort for people facing what Hurricane Ian left behind. Jeff Roediger, a Red Cross volunteer from Summerville, has been helping out in South Carolina and was...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Palmer Reyn Graves

John and Ashley Graves of Summerville, S.C. would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Palmer Reyn Graves. She arrived at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, S.C.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Fundraiser helps community-focused Marine family fix damage to house after Ian

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry Marine Corps. veteran and his family are recovering after Ian, thanks to the love and support of their community. Dan and Nicole Ramsey have dedicated their lives and money to helping people feel healthy and happy through their two businesses- Charleston Occupation Therapy and Elite Performance Concepts.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

DV survivors raising awareness at Mt. Pleasant event Thursday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — My Sister's House is hosting an event at the Wando Mount Pleasant Library on Thursday, October 6th, to raise awareness of intimate partner violence during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event starts at 10 a.m. It will feature brave domestic violence survivors who share...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

If you live in the 29403 zip code, Charleston needs your help

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is looking for feedback from people who live in the 29403 zip code on ways to improve their community. The city’s Equitable Economic Mobility Initiative is designed to gain greater knowledge about what people in the city need as far as financial and economic resources.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Community block party planned to raise money for Pattison's Academy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A block party being held this week aims to raise money for a nonprofit organization that supports individuals with disabilities and their families. The free event will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 7 at 3417 Shelby Ray Court in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
Sports
Charleston City Paper

Blotter: Taking it purse-onally￼

Charleston police responded Sept. 25 to a report of a drunk woman refusing to leave a downtown restaurant. She told the officer she was staying at a nearby hotel and he offered to escort her there. She could barely stand in the lobby, and when he helped her sit down, she became irate and started hitting him with her purse. He arrested her for public intoxication.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston's largest mental health awareness event Saturday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — NAMI Charleston is hosting a mental health awareness event this Saturday, October 6th, providing the community with free resources. The event will be held at the Palmetto Islands County park from 9 am. to 2 p.m. Classes, educational resources, and community support will be offered.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Press conference in response to Beaufort High School incident

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is hosting a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding an incident on Wednesday. Chief Dale McDorman will join Sheriff P.J. Tanner, and Dr. Frank Rodriguez will attend. Authorities say no gunshot victims or shooters have been found following reports of...
BEAUFORT, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston's "Mama" passes away at 101-years old

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Elizabeth "Mama" R. Armstrong passed away Friday, September 30th, at 101 years old. Elizabeth is a Charleston native, born on Christmas in 1920. During her lifetime, Mama enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Reception was held at the...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Reviving the Revolution in Berkeley County

Between 1770 and 1783 the battles and unrest of the Revolutionary War waged on until the United States of America was on the map. Although the year that will mark the country’s 250 birthday will be in 2026. A lot of history has passed since then. So much so,...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

When will my yard debris be picked up?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Ian walloped the South Carolina coast on Friday, and in the immediate hours after the winds subsided, Lowcountry residents rushed outside to take stock of their yards. Now, after days of sawing limbs and raking leaves, residents may be wondering what to do with all that debris and when it will […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Oyster season underway with good forecast for area roasts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — “You all go ahead and start.” Words that Trey McMillan is happy to be saying to his team of workers at their Green Pond work site. The Lowcountry oyster farmer had concerns when last week’s rough weather hit the state, but only minor impacts on his and others on the Lowcountry side of the industry.
GREEN POND, SC

