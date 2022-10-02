Read full article on original website
Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to shield documents in lawsuit over congressional redistricting plan
The requested documents range from communications related to the anti-gerrymandering “Fair Districts” constitutional amendments that voters passed in 2010.
"Vote-by-Mail" ballots going out for November 3rd General Election
MIAMI - It's almost time for voters to decide.Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties election departments are mailing out 'Vote-by-Mail' ballots for the November 8th General Election.Only voters who requested it will receive one. However, it's not too late to request one. The deadline is October 29th by 5 p.m.In Miami- Dade, more than 400 thousand 'Vote-by-Mail' ballots are on the way to voters."For us, the election is here. Tomorrow we'll already have people returning their ballots. So from our perspective, the election is here," said Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Christina White. She said those who have requested a ballot should...
floridapolitics.com
Progressive poll shows Charlie Crist within 1 point of Ron DeSantis
Is the Governor hurting the Republican brand statewide?. Polling released by progressive watchdogs shows Gov. Ron DeSantis just 1 percentage point ahead of Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. Just 47% of Florida registered voters plan to vote to re-elect the Republican Governor, while 46% intend to vote for the Democrat. That’s...
Judge Rejects Challenge to Education Law
A federal judge has rejected — at least for now — a lawsuit challenging a controversial new law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor on Thursday issued a 25-page order dismissing the case, finding that plaintiffs did...
For Ron DeSantis, what a difference a deluge makes
This is the story of a ravaging storm, severely shifting winds and gusts of hot air. I’m not talking about Hurricane Ian, but the actions of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) when Hurricane Sandy ravaged New York almost exactly 10 years ago. In 2012, my congressional district on Long Island,...
Todd Carney: Conservative Voters Shouldn’t Buy the Hype on Miami Mayor Francis Suarez
Florida has no shortage of political star power. While Gov. Ron DeSantis is receiving the most attention, many current and former Florida politicians loom large. One politician who is starting to receive more buzz is Francis Suarez, the Republican mayor of Miami. In the last month, Suarez has made the rounds on conservative media to position himself as a star in the making. His increased profile has fueled speculation about his future in Florida – and even nationally. But a closer look at Suarez’s record shows he should have no place in Republican politics, because he will sell out conservative voters.
Parents Fill School District Meeting on Marjory Stoneman Douglas Boundaries, Overcrowding
Several hundred community members joined Broward County Public Schools officials to discuss a plan for easing the high capacity at Marjory Stoneman Douglas by adjusting the boundaries. Director of Demographics and Enrollment Planning Jill Young and Demographer Specialist Joseph Beck led the meeting with School Board members Debra Hixon and...
fox13news.com
Warren v. DeSantis: Trial date set for suspended Hillsborough state attorney's lawsuit against Fla. governor
TAMPA, Fla. - Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will face off in a federal courtroom next month. Back in September, Warren appeared before U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle in Tallahassee, asking to be reinstated to his position after DeSantis suspended him for "dereliction of duty."
WSVN-TV
Broward County wants to hire poll workers for upcoming election
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is looking to hire poll workers for the Nov. 8 elections. You must be a registered voter in Broward, fill out an application and attend a four-hour training session. If you’re interested, call the Broward County Election Day Operations information line at 954-459-9911.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Fires Back At CNN On Hurricane Ian Evacuation Order Questions
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fired back at CNN after being questioned about Lee County, Florida, not having a mandatory evacuation for Hurricane Ian until the day before the storm hit the Florida Gulf coast. A reporter from CNN, Nadia Romero, questioned DeSantis on Sunday in
floridianpress.com
Claim that DeSantis Stopped Hurricane Supply Effort is Debunked
As water levels continue to rise throughout Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian, Florida Democrats have not missed any opportunity to politicize the natural disaster and push the apparent false narrative that Gov. Ron DeSantis had rescue operations paused because he was on the ground accessing the damage in Arcadia, Florida.
The big reason Florida insurance companies are failing isn't just hurricane risk – it’s fraud and lawsuits
Hurricane Ian’s widespread damage is another disaster for Florida’s already shaky insurance industry. Even though home insurance rates in Florida are nearly triple the national average, insurers have been losing money. Six have failed since January 2022. Now, insured losses from Ian are estimated to exceed US$40 billion Hurricane risk might seem like the obvious problem, but there is a more insidious driver in this financial train wreck. Finance professor Shahid Hamid, who directs the Laboratory for Insurance at Florida International University, explained how Florida’s insurance market got this bad – and how the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens...
MSNBC
Air charter company used to transport migrants has ties to DeSanits, Gaetz Florida official says
The person called “Perla,” who allegedly recruited migrants for the Martha’s Vineyard flight Ron DeSantis boasted about, has been reportedly identified by The New York Times. Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried joins Joy Reid on this and more, saying that the air charter company used to transport these migrants has ties to Ron DeSanits and Matt Gaetz.Oct. 4, 2022.
KKK Photo: Florida Officials Challenge DeSantis As GOP Quietly Replaces Disgraced Commissioner
Gadsden County officials are demanding answers from Ron DeSantis regarding a photo showing Jeffery Moore in a Ku Klux Klan hat and robe. The post KKK Photo: Florida Officials Challenge DeSantis As GOP Quietly Replaces Disgraced Commissioner appeared first on NewsOne.
7 tornadoes tore through Broward, Palm Beach counties ahead of Hurricane Ian. Kings Point residents still need help
Richard Martin, 77, thought he had wind insurance until a tornado tore his Kings Point apartment to shreds. The only thing left perfectly intact was a wall unit made of glass with decorative glass pieces on the shelves, left by the previous owner. Martin had been planning to get rid of it. When he called his insurance company, he was informed that he did not in fact have the right kind of ...
MSNBC guest blames DeSantis' COVID attitude on ‘wearing masks’ for Lee County's late evacuation order
Journalist Michael Grunwald implied that Lee County’s hesitation to order an evacuation came from Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., attitude towards COVID masks and vaccines.
DeSantis Aides Beef With Relief Workers Who Claim He Halted Operations for Photo Op
Representatives for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have vigorously denied claims that the he made relief workers pause their rescue operations for several hours on Sunday afternoon so he could have a photo op in Arcadia, despite TV interviews with those present saying otherwise. The infuriated workers told ABC Action News that they’d been leading relief mission for days since Hurricane Ian made landfall last week but a state trooper made them stop because DeSantis was en route. The trooper allegedly told the workers that his “hands were tied.” The incident has since spurred a dispute between DeSantis and Florida Democrats over what really happened. Karla Hernández, the running mate for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, accused DeSantis of calling good Samaritans liars. Christina Pushaw, rapid response director for DeSantis’ campaign, called the whole story “disinformation,” pointing to a statement from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office that said operations “stayed rolling the entire time.”Truly incredible. Watch for yourself, good samaritans who were voluntarily delivering hurricane relief supplies were forced to pause operations for a @RonDeSantisFL photo-op. Now his team is calling them liars. #FLPolitics #FLGov https://t.co/ctwhbU0bjw pic.twitter.com/hXDsjARUGV— Sam Newton (@SamNewton) October 3, 2022 Read it at ABC Action News
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis waives unemployment assistance requirements for those affected by Ian
Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass several requirements for re-employment assistance claims. Gov. Ron DeSantis has waived several requirements to receive unemployment aid for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Sunday. Now, Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass...
bdb.org
140 COMPANIES AND $1.12 BILLION SWARM INTO PALM BEACH
October 4, 2022 - Palm Beach County, FL - Palm Beach County is buzzing with new investments as 140 companies relocated or expanded to Palm Beach County with the Business Development Board’s assistance over the past five years. These companies brought $1.12 billion in capital investment and 13,110 direct jobs created/retained for local residents.
WESH
Florida Disaster Fund raises millions for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
Above: Gov. DeSantis speaks on resources for residents with hurricane damage. Gov. Ron DeSantis has been providing updates on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts and resources for Florida residents. As of Sunday, the governor's office said about 42,000 linemen have been responding to power outages across Florida and over 1.8 million...
Talk Media
