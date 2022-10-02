ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

CBS Miami

"Vote-by-Mail" ballots going out for November 3rd General Election

MIAMI - It's almost time for voters to decide.Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties election departments are mailing out 'Vote-by-Mail' ballots for the November 8th General Election.Only voters who requested it will receive one. However, it's not too late to request one. The deadline is October 29th by 5 p.m.In Miami- Dade, more than 400 thousand 'Vote-by-Mail' ballots are on the way to voters."For us, the election is here. Tomorrow we'll already have people returning their ballots. So from our perspective, the election is here," said Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Christina White.   She said those who have requested a ballot should...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Progressive poll shows Charlie Crist within 1 point of Ron DeSantis

Is the Governor hurting the Republican brand statewide?. Polling released by progressive watchdogs shows Gov. Ron DeSantis just 1 percentage point ahead of Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. Just 47% of Florida registered voters plan to vote to re-elect the Republican Governor, while 46% intend to vote for the Democrat. That’s...
FLORIDA STATE
Talk Media

Judge Rejects Challenge to Education Law

A federal judge has rejected — at least for now — a lawsuit challenging a controversial new law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor on Thursday issued a 25-page order dismissing the case, finding that plaintiffs did...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

For Ron DeSantis, what a difference a deluge makes

This is the story of a ravaging storm, severely shifting winds and gusts of hot air. I’m not talking about Hurricane Ian, but the actions of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) when Hurricane Sandy ravaged New York almost exactly 10 years ago. In 2012, my congressional district on Long Island,...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Todd Carney: Conservative Voters Shouldn’t Buy the Hype on Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

Florida has no shortage of political star power. While Gov. Ron DeSantis is receiving the most attention, many current and former Florida politicians loom large. One politician who is starting to receive more buzz is Francis Suarez, the Republican mayor of Miami. In the last month, Suarez has made the rounds on conservative media to position himself as a star in the making. His increased profile has fueled speculation about his future in Florida – and even nationally. But a closer look at Suarez’s record shows he should have no place in Republican politics, because he will sell out conservative voters.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward County wants to hire poll workers for upcoming election

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is looking to hire poll workers for the Nov. 8 elections. You must be a registered voter in Broward, fill out an application and attend a four-hour training session. If you’re interested, call the Broward County Election Day Operations information line at 954-459-9911.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
floridianpress.com

Claim that DeSantis Stopped Hurricane Supply Effort is Debunked

As water levels continue to rise throughout Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian, Florida Democrats have not missed any opportunity to politicize the natural disaster and push the apparent false narrative that Gov. Ron DeSantis had rescue operations paused because he was on the ground accessing the damage in Arcadia, Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

The big reason Florida insurance companies are failing isn't just hurricane risk – it’s fraud and lawsuits

Hurricane Ian’s widespread damage is another disaster for Florida’s already shaky insurance industry. Even though home insurance rates in Florida are nearly triple the national average, insurers have been losing money. Six have failed since January 2022. Now, insured losses from Ian are estimated to exceed US$40 billion Hurricane risk might seem like the obvious problem, but there is a more insidious driver in this financial train wreck. Finance professor Shahid Hamid, who directs the Laboratory for Insurance at Florida International University, explained how Florida’s insurance market got this bad – and how the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Air charter company used to transport migrants has ties to DeSanits, Gaetz Florida official says

The person called “Perla,” who allegedly recruited migrants for the Martha’s Vineyard flight Ron DeSantis boasted about, has been reportedly identified by The New York Times. Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried joins Joy Reid on this and more, saying that the air charter company used to transport these migrants has ties to Ron DeSanits and Matt Gaetz.Oct. 4, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

7 tornadoes tore through Broward, Palm Beach counties ahead of Hurricane Ian. Kings Point residents still need help

Richard Martin, 77, thought he had wind insurance until a tornado tore his Kings Point apartment to shreds. The only thing left perfectly intact was a wall unit made of glass with decorative glass pieces on the shelves, left by the previous owner. Martin had been planning to get rid of it. When he called his insurance company, he was informed that he did not in fact have the right kind of ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Aides Beef With Relief Workers Who Claim He Halted Operations for Photo Op

Representatives for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have vigorously denied claims that the he made relief workers pause their rescue operations for several hours on Sunday afternoon so he could have a photo op in Arcadia, despite TV interviews with those present saying otherwise. The infuriated workers told ABC Action News that they’d been leading relief mission for days since Hurricane Ian made landfall last week but a state trooper made them stop because DeSantis was en route. The trooper allegedly told the workers that his “hands were tied.” The incident has since spurred a dispute between DeSantis and Florida Democrats over what really happened. Karla Hernández, the running mate for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, accused DeSantis of calling good Samaritans liars. Christina Pushaw, rapid response director for DeSantis’ campaign, called the whole story “disinformation,” pointing to a statement from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office that said operations “stayed rolling the entire time.”Truly incredible. Watch for yourself, good samaritans who were voluntarily delivering hurricane relief supplies were forced to pause operations for a @RonDeSantisFL photo-op. Now his team is calling them liars. #FLPolitics #FLGov https://t.co/ctwhbU0bjw pic.twitter.com/hXDsjARUGV— Sam Newton (@SamNewton) October 3, 2022 Read it at ABC Action News
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis waives unemployment assistance requirements for those affected by Ian

Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass several requirements for re-employment assistance claims. Gov. Ron DeSantis has waived several requirements to receive unemployment aid for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Sunday. Now, Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass...
FLORIDA STATE
bdb.org

140 COMPANIES AND $1.12 BILLION SWARM INTO PALM BEACH

October 4, 2022 - Palm Beach County, FL - Palm Beach County is buzzing with new investments as 140 companies relocated or expanded to Palm Beach County with the Business Development Board’s assistance over the past five years. These companies brought $1.12 billion in capital investment and 13,110 direct jobs created/retained for local residents.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
