Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
Related
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, in the area, we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane it is the are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the Lower Keys. What...
'They need to be sent back to their home country': Ron DeSantis tears into 'illegal alien' looters who should not be in the US 'at all' after they were arrested for ransacking homes devastated by Hurricane Ian
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed Tuesday that three of the four looting suspects arrested in Lee County were in the United States illegally. The Republican executive made the revelation during a news conference in Fort Myers on Tuesday as he gave an update about the response to Hurricane Ian. DeSantis...
Government Technology
Florida Faces Big Questions After Hurricane Ian: Editorial
(TNS) - The stories coming out of the most hurricane-devastated areas of Florida’s Southwest coast are heart-rending: Residents leaving on foot from Fort Myers Beach, rolling small suitcases of whatever they could salvage. Pleas for food, water, propane and toilet paper posted on social media. Pine Island, Naples, Matlacha — all hit hard. Sanibel cut off by a severed causeway.
Washington Examiner
Biased media hit Florida before Ian
Were Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) not a national political juggernaut, biased journalists would not be trying to blame him for a natural disaster and its largely inevitable ill effects. And if you don’t think that’s what the journalists have been doing in the wake of Hurricane Ian, you need to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sanibel Island woman filmed her ‘goodbyes’ during Ian
"I did the video because I didn't know if the next morning they were going to find my body and I hoped I could get a message out to my parents and tell them that I loved them and the people that I cared about."
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Volunteers with Helping Hands in Naples, Florida after Hurricane Ian
NAPLES, Fla. (KUTV) — Neighbors are helping neighbors in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian that battered southwest Florida, making landfall as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 28, knocking out power to millions and...
'Could Be Months' Before Floridians Allowed Into Homes After Hurricane Ian
Search and rescue operations are still underway in the town of Fort Myers Beach, and evacuated residents have been told to stay out of the area.
tripsavvy.com
What to Know About Visiting Florida in the Aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on the Sunshine State last week when it made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Cayo Costa, Florida, leveling the small communities of Fort Myers Beach, marooning residents in Sanibel Island, and stirring up flood and wind damage in Central Florida. Ian made history, in a multi-way tie, as the fifth-largest storm in U.S. history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Fla. Woman Reunites with Dad Who Disappeared in Hurricane Ian Flood Waters and Clung to Tree for 3 Hours
Courtesy of Stephanie Downing Stan Pentz (left) with daughter Stephanie Downing (right) As flood water from Hurricane Ian rose in her Rotonda West, Florida, home around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Stephanie Downing got a text message from her father, Stan Pentz, who was over an hour away at his home in Fort Myers. He said the water was up to his shoulders, and he couldn't get out.
petapixel.com
Before and After Aerial Photos Show the Devestation of Hurricane Ian
Before and after photos taken above Florida detail Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on local infrastructure. The photos were collected by Nearmap, an aerial imagery company that uses a camera system attached to planes instead of employing satellites. The images show areas of southwest Florida that have been entirely destroyed...
Residents Praise FL Sheriff as Officials Investigate Hurricane Ian Deaths
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno is under public scrutiny after his storm response, but many residents are leaping to the sheriff's defense on social media.
Hurricane Ian: Lee County Officials Reveal How Long It’ll Take to Get Power Back
Hurricane Ian ravaged through Cuba and Florida for most of last week. Lee County officials finally shared how long it will take for residents to have power again. Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais spoke about hurricane recovery on Monday, October 3. While addressing the power outages, Desjarlais stated that it will take time, at least “30 days minimum” for power to be fully back following the hurricane.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lee County deputy rescues Galapagos tortoises on Fort Myers Beach
A deputy in Lee County rescued Galapagos tortoises on Fort Myers Beach following Hurricane Ian's devastation.
After Ian: Updates for Monday, Oct. 3
Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.
wflx.com
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday. More than 800 lineman and tree trimmers are working around the clock to get that power restored. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Survival Guide. "We...
Garden & Gun
How Ian Changed the Coastline of Southwest Florida
These before-and-after satellite images of the Fort Myers area, provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, show not only structural damage but the changing of the shoreline as a result of Hurricane Ian. Some areas sustained significant erosion of sand and dunes, while other areas were overrun with sand and debris.
cltampa.com
Photos: It’ll take months, if not years, to rebuild Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian
Last weekend, volunteers from Mutual Aid Disaster Relief (MADR) went to the areas of Southwest Florida that were hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Over the course of two days, they brought several truckloads of supplies to the hard hit areas of Englewood, North Port and Fort Myers. The common theme...
Xfinity providing free WiFi in SWFL after Hurricane Ian
Xfinity has set up four locations in SWFL to provide free WiFi and help people stay connected after Hurricane Ian.
travelawaits.com
Ft. Myers Airport Partially Reopening This Week — What You Need To Know
Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, Florida, like other airports in Florida, closed on Tuesday, September 27, in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s landfall. The next day, Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, an island just off the coast of Fort Myers, according to the National Hurricane Center. Current estimates calculate that the Category 4 hurricane, which had maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour, has caused $66 billion of damage.
gcaptain.com
Hurricane Ian Dumped Raw Sewage Into Florida Waterways
By Ari Natter (Bloomberg) Floridians reeling from widespread power outages and a deadly surge of water following Hurricane Ian are facing another problem: raw sewage swirling into the floodwaters. Untold gallons of raw and poorly treated sewage have flowed into streets and rivers as floodwaters inundate infrastructure, power failures knock...
Comments / 1