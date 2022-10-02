Read full article on original website
Oct. 23 the deadline to register your spooktacular scarecrow
Oct. 23 is the deadline to register your spooktacular scarecrow creations in the Edmonds Historical Museum’s 10th Annual Edmonds Scarecrow Festival. Register online here. This year, there are six categories, which will ensure that everyone has a chance to participate: Arts/Government/School/Civic; Financial/Insurance/Real Estate; Food/Beverage Business; Service Business; Retail Business; and of course, Residential.
Welcome to new sponsor, the Edmonds School District
We welcome as a new sponsor the Edmonds School District, now hiring for intensive support paraeducators. The school district “is committed to equity, engagement, and excellence for each and every student. We are proud to serve the communities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway and portions of unincorporated Snohomish County.”
Home + Work: Back to school isn’t just for kids
One day you’re enjoying an ice-cold lemonade on a sunny patio basking in the sunshine, and the next, you’re in the “put on a sweater in the morning and regret it by the afternoon” stage… read: FALL and all the back to school chaos it brings with it! Now that you’ve gotten the kids settled at their schools and into a routine, why not take a look at some learning options for Y-O-U?
Damaging impacts of Indian boarding schools topic of Oct. 10 meeting
Lynnwood resident Cathy Baylor, who serves as president of the Salish Sea Chapter of the Washington State Federation of Democratic Women, will speak on the damaging impacts of Indian boarding schools during a virtual program Monday, Oct. 10. Baylor will speak from the perspective of the descendant of a family...
Council nixes talk about building heights, OKs emergency ordinance regarding stepbacks
Any discussions about building height increases in downtown Edmonds are off the table — for now. A consultant report earlier this year suggested the city consider a 2- to 5-foot increase in the current 30 feet allowed in the downtown BD2 zone. But the council Tuesday night voted 4-0, with two abstentions, to approve a motion by Councilmember Diane Buckshnis that the council not consider any height increases in any downtown business zone “until we do a full review of the entire downtown master plan.”
City council scheduled Oct. 4 to discuss ‘minor’ height increase in BD2 zone
Among the items on the Tuesday, Oct. 4 Edmonds City Council agenda: Revisiting a May 24 council discussion about whether to consider a 2- to 5-foot increase in the current 30 feet of allowed building height in the BD2 zone and possibly other BD zones. That May 24 discussion occured...
Snohomish County mayors launch coalition to address public safety concerns
Mayors from 15 Snohomish County cities — including Dale Kaemingk of Brier, Mike Nelson of Edmonds and Christine Frizzell of Lynnwood — on Tuesday launched a new coalition to develop and implement policies that address ongoing community concerns about public safety in the county. The group — Mayors...
City of Edmonds offers tips for co-existing with coyotes
You may have seen more coyotes out and about in recent weeks. As young coyotes leave their birth families in fall to find territories of their own, the number of coyote sightings in our community goes up — and the City of Edmonds offers some tips for co-existing with them.
Sponsor spotlight: Shifting careers? What to look for when making a change
If you’re feeling sticker shock at the gas pump and grocery store, you’re not alone. Recent data shows that inflation in the Puget Sound region has spiked by over 10% in the past year, with the price of gas up 48.4%. And as the cost of living continues to rise, local employers have seen renewed interest in careers that offer competitive wages and paid training.
Letter to the editor: Janelle Cass will make a fine state senator
Knock knock, who is there? Well “Janelle Cass” of course. I don’t get many visitors so I was surprised. We greeted her with the usual get off my lawn kind of welcome. I was impressed she stood her ground. We had a nice chat. I found her...
US 2 reopens to traffic following wildfire-related closures
All lanes of US 2 between Grotto (milepost 45) and the 5th Street Bridge (milepost 48) near Skykomish reopened Monday following closures to remove fallen trees and for ongoing fire activity related to Bolt Creek Fire. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will continue to partner with the incident command...
