Edmonds, WA

myedmondsnews.com

Oct. 23 the deadline to register your spooktacular scarecrow

Oct. 23 is the deadline to register your spooktacular scarecrow creations in the Edmonds Historical Museum’s 10th Annual Edmonds Scarecrow Festival. Register online here. This year, there are six categories, which will ensure that everyone has a chance to participate: Arts/Government/School/Civic; Financial/Insurance/Real Estate; Food/Beverage Business; Service Business; Retail Business; and of course, Residential.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Welcome to new sponsor, the Edmonds School District

We welcome as a new sponsor the Edmonds School District, now hiring for intensive support paraeducators. The school district “is committed to equity, engagement, and excellence for each and every student. We are proud to serve the communities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway and portions of unincorporated Snohomish County.”
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Home + Work: Back to school isn’t just for kids

One day you’re enjoying an ice-cold lemonade on a sunny patio basking in the sunshine, and the next, you’re in the “put on a sweater in the morning and regret it by the afternoon” stage… read: FALL and all the back to school chaos it brings with it! Now that you’ve gotten the kids settled at their schools and into a routine, why not take a look at some learning options for Y-O-U?
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Damaging impacts of Indian boarding schools topic of Oct. 10 meeting

Lynnwood resident Cathy Baylor, who serves as president of the Salish Sea Chapter of the Washington State Federation of Democratic Women, will speak on the damaging impacts of Indian boarding schools during a virtual program Monday, Oct. 10. Baylor will speak from the perspective of the descendant of a family...
LYNNWOOD, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Council nixes talk about building heights, OKs emergency ordinance regarding stepbacks

Any discussions about building height increases in downtown Edmonds are off the table — for now. A consultant report earlier this year suggested the city consider a 2- to 5-foot increase in the current 30 feet allowed in the downtown BD2 zone. But the council Tuesday night voted 4-0, with two abstentions, to approve a motion by Councilmember Diane Buckshnis that the council not consider any height increases in any downtown business zone “until we do a full review of the entire downtown master plan.”
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

City of Edmonds offers tips for co-existing with coyotes

You may have seen more coyotes out and about in recent weeks. As young coyotes leave their birth families in fall to find territories of their own, the number of coyote sightings in our community goes up — and the City of Edmonds offers some tips for co-existing with them.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Sponsor spotlight: Shifting careers? What to look for when making a change

If you’re feeling sticker shock at the gas pump and grocery store, you’re not alone. Recent data shows that inflation in the Puget Sound region has spiked by over 10% in the past year, with the price of gas up 48.4%. And as the cost of living continues to rise, local employers have seen renewed interest in careers that offer competitive wages and paid training.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

US 2 reopens to traffic following wildfire-related closures

All lanes of US 2 between Grotto (milepost 45) and the 5th Street Bridge (milepost 48) near Skykomish reopened Monday following closures to remove fallen trees and for ongoing fire activity related to Bolt Creek Fire. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will continue to partner with the incident command...
SKYKOMISH, WA

