Chicago, IL

The Spun

Giants Announced They've Signed Notable Linebacker

The New York Giants are trying to remake their linebacking corps on the fly and they added another name to the mix Monday. The Giants announced this evening they signed veteran A.J. Klein to the practice squad. Klein, a fifth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2013, has played in 134 career games with 80 starts.
Wichita Eagle

Potential Lions Defensive Personnel Changes Explored

The Detroit Lions' defense has taken the spotlight away from the offense. Both units lead the league in points, but the Lions have allowed five more points than they’ve scored through the first four games of the season. As a result, the Lions are 1-3, with all three losses coming by four points or less.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Former Oklahoma QB Says 2022 a 'Failed Season Already'

View the original article to see embedded media. There was a fair amount of panic when Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC this past offseason and some fans are already throwing in the towel after a 3–2 start to the year. Former Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight has joined in and was critical of new coach Brent Venables during a recent podcast appearance.
NORMAN, OK
NBC Chicago

5 Plays That Led to Bears Loss to Giants in NFL Week 4

5 most pivotal plays in Bears loss to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears struggled in all three phases in their 20-12 loss to the Giants in Week 4. The passing attack remained ineffective. The run defense was porous. There were critical mistakes made at critical times. It was a bad day for Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophies, but the following plays were the most impactful in the team’s loss.
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Falcons Snap Counts: How Could Backup RBs Run vs. Bucs?

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to put their two-game win streak on the line this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To gain a better idea of how the Falcons' personnel may line up this week, let's look at last week's snap counts. Here's a look at the offense ...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Need For Speed: Patriots Rookie WR Tyquan Thornton Close To Return?

FOXBORO — For quite some time, New England Patriots fans have clamored for a wide receiver with the type of straight-line speed to take the top off a defense. The wait seemed to be over when the Patriots selected speedy wide receiver Tyquan Thornton with the 50th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
New York Giants
Green Bay Packers
Wichita Eagle

Bears View N'Keal Harry as Possible Red Zone Relief

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has worked with wide receiver N'Keal Harry only a short time but believes they have a strong enough connection to bolster the passing game. Harry was back from an ankle injury and at practice on a limited basis Wednesday as the Bears decide whether to activate the former Patriots receiver from injured reserve this week in order to face the Minnesota Vikings. They have a roster opening this week because they put guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve Wednesday following a knee injury in Sunday's game.
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Film Room: Analyzing George Pickens Breakout Performance

Shall we start with the good or bad news first? The bad news is that the Pittsburgh Steelers lost their third straight game, leaving them staring at a 1-3 record. The good news is that during their loss to the New York Jets, the Steelers were finally able to get their second round draft pick George Pickens involved on offense.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Colts Bold Predictions & Picks

The Denver Broncos are on a one-step-forward/two-steps-back trajectory early on this season. It's to be expectant on some level, with a new head coach, quarterback, and systems. But Broncos Country is alarmed at how familiar it all looks. With Russell Wilson in the fold, competence was supposed to be returning...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Finds Positives in Marcus Mariota's Rough Day

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a big win against the Cleveland Browns, but Marcus Mariota probably wasn't too thrilled with his individual performance. Mariota completed just 7 of 19 passes for 139 yards and an interception. Had the Falcons lost, the finger likely would have been pointed in his direction. However, with the win, head coach Arthur Smith had an easier time focusing on the positives from Mariota's performance.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Report: Saints Injured Players Return to Practice

John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reports that three players were back at New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday afternoon. Hendrix reports that DT Malcolm Roach was spotted at practice. Roach, in his third season with the Saints after being undrafted from Texas in 2020, was on injured reserve for the first four games.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Five Steelers Defensive Backs Dealing With Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been hit hard with the injury bug this week. As the team prepares for the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, all five of their starting defensive backs are on the injury report. Ahkello Witherspoon missed last week's game with a hamstring injury that he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Rams Ex QB Blake Bortles 'Quietly' Retires from NFL

Former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Blake Bortles revealed on a Barstool Sports podcast that he has retired from the NFL at the age of 30. Bortles, professionally best known for his time at the offensive helm of the Jacksonville Jaguars, spent two separate stints as a Rams backup in 2019 and 2020.
