Bears quarterback Justin Fields has worked with wide receiver N'Keal Harry only a short time but believes they have a strong enough connection to bolster the passing game. Harry was back from an ankle injury and at practice on a limited basis Wednesday as the Bears decide whether to activate the former Patriots receiver from injured reserve this week in order to face the Minnesota Vikings. They have a roster opening this week because they put guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve Wednesday following a knee injury in Sunday's game.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO