Lycoris Recoil Cosplay Goes Viral With Chisato
The Summer might have ended some time ago, but one cosplay has gone viral with fans for showing off why Chisato and Lycoris Recoil was such a massive hit over the last few months! The Fall 2022 anime schedule might be packed with some of the biggest new anime releases of the year overall, but it's not like the other seasons were lacking in great choices to watch. The Summer schedule had its fair share of notable new anime releases, but one original anime production surprisingly got a lot of attention from fans as the weeks went on over the season.
Did One Piece Just Punk Us With Dr. Vegapunk's Introduction?
One Piece loves a good prank, and of course, the series knows how to make fans sweat over its reveals. Over the years, Eiichiro Oda has kept dozens of secrets from his readers, and many of them are now coming to light. After all, the manga's final act has begun, and there is plenty left to do with the Straw Hat crew. And now, a new theory suggests Dr. Vegapunk and their recent debut dunked the whole fandom.
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
M&M's New Color Is Stealing The Show With Its Own Theme Song
M&M's: those little candies that melt in your mouth, not your hand. While these tiny chocolate droplets are understandably popular — Mars cranks out 400 million pieces of candy each day – M&M's are also popular for another reason: the characters. Introduced in 1954 (via CNN), the M&M's...
Details and History of The Necronomicon, The Grand Grimoire, and Codex Gigas: The Devil's Bible
Books are wonderful things that can both entertain and benefit your health. They are almost like tools for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Those who do not read cannot comprehend the joy of reading, but those who read on a regular basis understand the value of diving into a good book. The books you choose to read reflect your personal tastes, which can range from romance to non-fiction. People will frequently read magazine articles or even textbooks if they enjoy doing so. Whatever you choose to read, the numerous benefits of reading will benefit both your mind and body.
House of the Dragon Star Compares Harwin Strong to Beloved Game of Thrones Character
Ser Harwin Strong didn't get a lot of screen time on House of the Dragon, but he certainly made a lasting impact with fans before his tragic death. Harwin, likely the father to Rhaenyra's children, was one of the few truly honorable people in Westeros, but his brother Larys hired some death row prisoners to kill him and their father by setting fire to Harrenhal. In the eyes of fans, Harwin left entirely too soon, which reminds everyone of beloved Game of Thrones character Oberyn Martell.
Lord of the Rings Fans Have Legolas Trending After Galadriel's Fight Scenes in Latest Rings of Power Episode
The Rings of Power Episode 6 seems to be the one that has really struck a chord with Lord of the Rings fans – so much so that discussion of the episode and its big battle sequence has once again become of trending topic on social media. In this case, fans can't seem to get over the battle sequences with Rings of Power's central character, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who proved why she is the leader of the Elven Northern Armies.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Spotlights Blade
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K have continued to release new promotional trailers for the upcoming Marvel-branded video game despite delays. Ahead of the video game's release on December 2nd for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, a new promotional trailer has been revealed for the video game spotlighting and introducing the playable Marvel hero Blade.
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Goes Viral Thanks to Its LGBTQ Romance
Mobile Suit Gundam is back with a new TV series, and to little surprise, it is a banger. The franchise teased the release of The Witch From Mercury earlier this year with a prologue, and the show's premiere is now live. It's no surprise fans were quick to pick up the series, and now, the Internet is buzzing as Gundam just introduced its first lesbian couple.
House of the Dragon episode 7’s twist ending is a major change from the books
The episode's dramatic closing moments differ from the source material
Phaidon’s New “Turntable” Book Explores the History of Vinyl Technology
As Millennials and Gen Z’ers continue the trend of acquiring more analog music and throwback audio devices, the popularity of record players and DJ turntables has increased. As a result, Swedish House Mafia and IKEA recently collaborated on a record player release, and in the world of publishing, Phaidon’s new “Turntable” book explores the history of vinyl technology.
Rick and Morty Season 6 Releases Episode 6 Sneak Peek: Watch
Rick and Morty has finally crossed the halfway point of Season 6's run, and now we have gotten the first look at what to expect from the next big episode as Adult Swim has dropped an early sneak peek clip at Episode 6 of the series! The sixth season has been an interesting one to see develop as following some huge changes to the status quo from the season premiere, Rick has been forced to spend more time with the other members of the Smith Family. This has led to new looks into each of their personalities, and it's been using wacky episodic adventures to pull it off.
The Rings of Power: Amazon Studios Head Says Season 2 Production is "Moving Fast" Will Release "As Soon As We Can"
Amazon Studios head says that production of The Rings of Power Season 2 is "moving fast." In an interview with Variety, Jennifer Salke talked about how they were going to get the show out "as soon as possible." The executive also mentioned the ravenous response to the first salvo of episodes. Much has been made of Amazon's massive investment in the franchise. For now, that bet looks to be paying off as fans are tuning in for Rings of Power in record numbers. The idea of a Lord of the Rings prequel series made some members of the fandom very nervous. After that, some of the cast and crew had to speak up for the diverse casting decisions made on the show. But, through all of it, viewers have showed up in droves to see what people are planning in Tolkien's established sandbox. Check out what Salke had to say down below.
'Luda' isn't a book you read — it's a book you experience
Luda is a magical, multilayered, intoxicating story about identity, stardom, performance, lust, and death that could only have come from the prodigious mind of Grant Morrison.
The Simpsons: IT Tribute Episode Images Revealed
Earlier this summer The Simpsons confirmed that season 34 of the series will actually have two Halloween-centric episodes, with the series not only releasing its trademark Treehouse of Horror episode (their 33rd in a row) but also an episode that is entirely a parody of Stephen King's IT. Titled Treehouse of Horror Presents: Not IT, the episode will see Krusty will take on the role of Pennywise the Clown along with Homer, Marge, Carl, Moe, and Comic Book Guy filling in as the various kids from the story (like the novel and the adaptations, both the young and adult versions of the characters will be depicted). The first official photos from the IT special have been released which you can find below!
Significant Other Filmmakers Explore Venturing Into the Unknown for New Thriller
In the new film Significant Other, a young couple embarks on a seemingly innocuous hike, but thanks to writers/directors Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, this excursion quickly goes from tense to stressful to completely horrifying. The trajectory of the film ends up mirroring the experience of embarking on an unpredictable journey, as each time the viewer rounds a corner, we're treated to a frightening new discovery. Helping immerse the audience and characters in the spirit of the unknown is the lush forest in which the film takes place, as the trees of the Pacific Northwest give an otherworldly vibe to the experience. Significant Other premieres on Paramount+ on October 7th.
5 new books to read this week
New releases range from gripping thrillers to heart-wrenching YA novels…Fiction1. The Tattoo Murder by Akimitsu Takagi, translated by Deborah Boehm, is published in paperback by Pushkin Vertigo, priced £8.99 (ebook £6.99). Available October 6Agatha Christie was the queen of the locked room mystery – but now we have the opportunity to enjoy The Tattoo Murder. The novel is set after the Second World War, as Japan is starting to pick up the pieces of life after the bombs fell. Kinue Nomura managed to survive the war, but she doesn’t live for long after she displays her full back tattoo at...
House of the Dragon: Bloody Brawl Sets the Stage for a Devastating War
While Game of Thrones followed the stories of several prominent houses in Westeros, House of the Dragon is much more focused, honing in on just one important family and how their decisions affect the rest of the realm. The series is all about House Targaryen and a portion of their time on the Iron Throne, beginning at the end of a long era of peace. Rhaenyra, Daemon, Alicent, Viserys, and their children will ultimately lead Westeros into a bloody war. In Sunday night's new episode, a conflict between a couple of key characters let fans know that war is rapidly approaching.
Author Gitte Tamar’s New Illustration Book, “A Shadow” Challenges the Mold of Traditional Children’s Books With a Uniquely Spooky Twist
Just in time for Halloween, the new illustration book, A Shadow, teaches new generations that it is okay to be different in a world that can be not so accepting. Author Gitte Tamar’s New Illustration Book, “A Shadow” Challenges the Mold of Traditional Children’s Books With a Uniquely Spooky Twist.
