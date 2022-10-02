Read full article on original website
Spy x Family Unveils The Forger Family's Dark Future
Spy x Family is getting ready to add a new member to its nuclear family, with Bond Forger just so happening to be a dog that can see into the future. With Loid, Yor, and Anya all harboring unique pasts and abilities that they are keeping close to their chest, the latest installment has arrived via the anime adaptation and hints at a dark future for the popular anime clan. Luckily, Anya and Bond are on the case, fighting against some ruthless revolutionaries.
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Official Images Released
This Sunday, the eighth episode of House of the Dragon airs on HBO, bringing the series even closer to the conclusion of its first season. The preview for the episode, which was released last week, teased a major dispute involving the Throne of Driftmark, which could be left vacant as Corlys Velaryon suffered a devastating wound in battle. Between Rhaenyra's son and Corlys' brother, there's obviously some conflict as to who should inherit the throne.
The Rings of Power Reveals A Major Lord of the Rings Villain in Episode 8
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has kept fans playing hide-and-go-seek with Sauron, the overarching evil villain from the lore of Middle-earth. However, while fans were so busy trying to discern where (or in what skin) the evil overlord is hiding during the Second Age of Middle-earth, the penultimate episode of Rings of Power Season 1 teases the coming of a different major villain from Tolkien's Lord of the Rings saga...
Blade's Daughter to Star in Upcoming Marvel Series
Blade's daughter is about headline her own Marvel series. Announced today at New York Comic Con, Bloodline: Daughter of Blade, from writer Danny Lore and artist Karen S. Darboe, follows Brielle Brooks, daughter of Eric Brooks, a.k.a. Blade. Marvel Comics introduced Brielle Brooks into the Marvel Universe earlier this year in the pages of Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men. Now, it's time for Brielle to discover her parentage and enter an entirely new world on the darker side of the Marvel Universe. You can see the cover of Bloodline: Daughter of Blade#1 below. Here's the synopsis for the series, provided by Marvel Comics in a press release:
First Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Trailer Revealed
During today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated adaptation. As expected, the teaser gives viewers their first look at the film's animated style, but little in the way of the film's plot. Of course, the trailer's biggest reveal is the voice of Chris Pratt as Nintendo's mustachioed mascot, which sounds a bit similar to Mario's voice from The Super Mario Bros. Super Show. The film also now has an official title: The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be found at the top of this page.
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Trailer Released, Reveals New Cast
Paramount+ has released a new trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Season 5. Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green introduced the trailer during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con. She joined the panel virtually from the set of Star Trek: Discovery in Toronto, where the streaming series is still filming its fifth season. The trailer reveals the first looks at Rayner, played by Callum Keith Rennie (The Umbrella Academy, Jessica Jones) and the team of Moll and L'ak, played by Eve Harlow (The 100, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Elias Toufexis (Shadowhunters, Blood of Zeus), respectively.
Marvel's Werewolf By Night Characters Appear at Avengers Campus in Disneyland
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone into some fascinating territory, allowing each singular story to stand on its own while still teasing some epic things on the horizon. The latest entry in the franchise is Werewolf by Night, a Disney+ exclusive special that helped tell the stories of some pretty compelling Marvel Comics characters. While Werewolf by Night only just made its debut on Disney+ on Friday, its main characters are already making a stamp on the Marvel world — including appearing at Avengers Campus, the Marvel-themed park at California's Disneyland theme park. In social media posts from park attendees on Friday, it was revealed that both Jack Russell / Werewolf by Night and Elsa Bloodstone have already been immortalized at Avengers Campus.
She-Hulk Showrunner Breaks Down Their Hilarious Take on the Daredevil Hallway Fight
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finally delivered on one of its most-anticipated elements in this week's penultimate episode, with Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) making a cameo appearance. In addition to playing off of the newfound dynamic between Matt and Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the series found ways to be a trip down memory lane for fans of the formerly-Netflix-exclusive Daredevil series. Spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Ribbit and Rip it", below! Only look if you want to know! Those nods to Daredevil included She-Hulk's own take on the show's hallway fight scenes something that became an iconic staple of the Netflix series' run. As Jen and Matt worked to free Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) from being kidnapped by Eugene Patillio / Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley), Matt ends up fighting some of Eugene's goons in a dimly lit hallway. Of course, Jen ultimately intervenes by smashing through the roof of the hallway, taking out some of the guards in the process.
Nintendo's New Legend of Zelda Promo Reignites Theories About Tears of the Kingdom Gameplay
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom made a promotional appearance at the Nintendo Live event in Japan this week, and after seeing an exceptionally detailed statue of Link, Zelda fans are once again abuzz with theories about new gameplay mechanics that might be present in the Breath of the Wild sequel. The statue in question (which looks like a Zelda collector's dream) shows Link with his arm outstretched alongside a light-up feature with that particular arm being a key focus of most of the gameplay theories thus far.
Teen Wolf: The Movie Teaser Confirms January 2023 Premiere Date
It's time to reunite with your wolf pack, because we now know when Teen Wolf: The Movie will be making its debut. On Friday, during the franchise's panel at New York Comic Con, a new teaser trailer was released for the upcoming Paramount+ exclusive movie. The teaser provides a new look at the highly-anticipated continuation of the MTV series, as well as Teen Wolf: The Movie's release date — Thursday, January 26, 2023 in the U.S. and Canada, followed by a premiere on Friday, January 27, 2023 in the U.K., Latin America, and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.
The Rings of Power: Who Is Sauron? All Suspects Ranked
There's just one episode left in season one of Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and the elusive villain Sauron is STILL not officially on the table as a character. Hinted at since the opening minutes of the series, the hunt for the character has largely been a huge part of the first season's storyline, and we could very well be headed for a season finale reveal. Knowing there's just one episode left in the show however our investigation into who the real Sauron is has taken a major turn after the latest episode. Check out our list of suspects for the big bad below. Spoilers for all six episodes follow!
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Michaela Coel Reveals Why Her Midnight Angel Hero Is Important
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally hitting theatres next month, and it will feature some returning favorites from the first film as well as some exciting newcomers. When the trailer was released during San Diego Comic-Con this summer, it featured the first look at I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel's character, Aneka. She will be playing a member of the Midnight Angels, a strike force composed of some of the best Dora Milaje. During a recent interview with Vogue Magazine, Coel confirmed her character was queer and in love with fellow warrior Ayo (Florence Kasumba), which is a romance that was created by Ta-Nehisi Coates and Roxane Gay in the comics. Coel is from East London, but both of her parents are from Ghana. She spoke to the outlet about the country's anti-LGBTQ laws and why she believes her role in the movie is important.
Who is Marvel's Werewolf By Night? Explained
Today sees the release of Disney+'s newest Marvel offering, Werewolf By Night. Just in time for spooky season, Werewolf By Night tells the story of an antihero who is, essentially just a werewolf character who can keep his intellect and his self-control. The character is one of a number of traditional "monster" characters Marvel has had during its 80+ years of publishing history, many of whom ended up having their destinies tied in with the fortunes of Blade, the vampire hunter. In the case of Werewolf by Night, the character also has ties to Moon Knight, in whose comic he first appeared, and a character who already got his shot at a Disney+ series, that one starring Oscar Isaac.
Autechre review – a bombardment of singular sounds to combat the dark
Over the past decade, British experimental electronic duo Autechre have been playing live shows in the dark. Not the darkness of a night-time bedroom but a pitch-black void, ridden of space or structure, from which they unfurl their fractal sounds to a waiting audience. Like the pulsating dark matter we...
Star Trek: Defiant Series Announced
Star Trek: Defiant has been announced, offering a darker, edgier Star Trek story with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant during its Star Trek comics panel on Saturday at New York Comic Con. Christopher Cantwell writes the series, with Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the upcoming flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
Why Blade and Moon Knight Don't Appear in Werewolf by Night Revealed (Exclusive)
Werewolf by Night is gearing up to hit Disney+ tomorrow, and all signs point to Marvel Studios having a horrific hit. The film is releasing on Disney+ and will be a special presentation which is a first for the studio and it's technically their first horror film if you don't count Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The character has major ties to Blade and Moon Knight, so you'd expect to see either of the two appear in the film, but apparently they do not. Director Michael Giacchino and Executive Producer Brian Gay have revealed the reason why the two characters don't appear in Werewolf by Night. During a new interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, the two told us why it didn't happen.
Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New N64 Game Release Date
Nintendo has announced that the latest and greatest Nintendo 64 video game to join the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription will officially arrive next week. Previously revealed during a Nintendo Direct in early September as joining the lineup of N64 titles available on the service, Pilotwings 64 will officially arrive on Nintendo Switch Online on October 13th for subscribers to the Expansion Pack tier.
Wonder Woman 3: Patty Jenkins Gives Surprising Script Update
It's been several months since there's been an update about the third Wonder Woman movie and little is known about the film, short of Gal Gadot is set to return and Patty Jenkins will once again be behind the camera. Now, however, Jenkins is offering a surprising update about the film, particularly the script. While at the Matera Film Festival in Italy (via The Direct), Jenkins explained that she recently finished writing the final scene for the film — and that while she planned a trilogy, she is thinking about what could happen next.
The Mean One: Horror Parody of the Grinch Debuting in December
The joyful nature of winter holidays means that audiences get quite the contradiction when a horror film takes place during those festivities, though the upcoming film The Mean One from XYZ Films looks to be diving even further into that juxtaposition, as it's inspired by Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Despite not directly name-checking that narrative, its title comes from the song "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," popularized in the 1966 animated special. To make for an even more special experience, the film will be made available for free on December 15th.
Marvel Reveals New X-Men Team
Marvel will introduce a new X-Men team this February under the guidance of Lucas Bishop, Captain Commander of Krakoa. The new series Bishop: War College puts Bishop from and center with TV writer J. Holtham -- who has written for Marvel shows Cloak and Dagger and Jessica Jones -- and artist Sean Damien Hill at the helm. The series sees Bishop assembling a new X-Men team that includes young mutants Armor and Surge, who were both among the losers of the second annual X-Men fan vote. There are also some newcomers to the franchise, or characters relatively underdeveloped until now. Check out Ken Lashley's cover for the first issue below. Here's the synopsis for the series, provided by Marvel Comics in a press release:
