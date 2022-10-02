Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What’s Going On With The Wall At Blue Sky In Amarillo?
A couple of weeks ago, I was driving along the access road at Bell St to get on to I-40 as I was leaving work. Normally, I'd hop on the highway right there and start my journey home. Unfortunately, they had the on-ramp there closed as they were doing some construction (of course they were).
Missing the Fair Turkey Legs? New Place Coming to Amarillo
The fair has only been gone a couple of weeks but missing the food is a real thing. Grabbing one of those turkey legs and chomping down on it as you walk down the fairway is still in the back of your mind. Man, you want to go back. Well,...
abc7amarillo.com
Scattered showers and cool weather for the rest of the week
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - It's time to cut off that AC and save a little money on this month's electric bill! Temperatures through the rest of the week will be on the cool side especially Wednesday and Friday. With abundant cloud cover inundating the area, highs will be limited to the 60s across a large part of the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles and Eastern New Mexico Wednesday and Thursday.
It’s a Good Day! New Burritos Coming to the Oscar’s Building
Well, it happened. Oscar's finally closed the doors of that happy yellow building on 45th. This wasn't the first time Oscar's closed, it has closed and opened multiple times over the years. This is why I was hoping it would open again. Rise from the ashes like a phoenix. However, it's not. The sign has been changed, the Oscar's has been removed from the side of the building, and the menu has been removed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?
Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
The Legend of ‘Baby Graves’ in a Ghost Town near Amarillo, Texas
Texas is littered with ghost towns and old homesteads. One of those has a strange, sad story that ends with you never going there. Plemons, as it is now, is unreachable by almost all accounts. What used to be a bustling hub on the high plains is now private property. Most of the buildings are gone. But the history left behind is the stuff of Texas legend.
The Amarillo Pioneer
Fairly vs The City of Amarillo: What to Know Before the Trial Begins
If the gubernatorial debate between Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke last week was any indication, property taxes will be a key issue when voters head to the polls in November. However, while there are important differences between each of the gubernatorial candidates, the biggest decision regarding property tax bills across the state this fall probably won’t be made at the ballot box in November. Instead, it will likely be made in Potter County District this week.
The Big Yellow Eyesore On Buchanan Street Wasn’t Always One
Amarillo has a long, rich history. And there's numerous buildings and homes that tell the stories of that history. There are some historic buildings in Amarillo that have held strong and true against the passage of Time--like The Nat Ballroom. There are some buildings that seemed doomed for demolition, until the right buyer came along--like the shocking revival of The Barfield. And then there are some historic, treasured buildings that are gone in the blink of an eye, reduced to rubble--like the beautiful green stone bank on Wolflin.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lawyer: Amarillo Buc-ee’s location to be built next year
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An update from the Buc-ee’s Ltd. legal team confirmed on Tuesday that after closing on a local property, construction for an Amarillo location is expected to begin next year. This announcement follows the court case out of the 108th District Court in Potter County regarding an easement dispute between two landowners […]
The Amarillo Pioneer
Fairly vs The City of Amarillo Trial Live Blog: Day 2
Welcome to The Amarillo Pioneer live blog for the second day of the trial in the lawsuit between local businessman Alex Fairly and The City of Amarillo over the city’s use of anticipation tax notes to fund civic center renovations. To read more about the background of the trial...
abc7amarillo.com
Growth fuels Power Church's relocation in Barrio
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Power Church in east Amarillo is planning to move from its current location to SE 27th Ave. next to the Amarillo East Branch Library and open its doors for worship in 2023. Despite a national trend of fewer people attending Sunday services, Power Church’s move...
Craving Tacos? Here’s Some National Taco Day Deals In Amarillo.
You've heard the term, used it, heck, even participated in it more than once. It's so big that even the Sod Poodles introduced it this season at HODGETOWN during home games on Tuesday. So it's only fitting that National Taco Day would happen on Taco Tuesday, right? That's precisely what...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc7amarillo.com
Carpet Tech teams up with Meals on Wheels of Amarillo to feed homebound elderly
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Carpet Tech has teamed up with Meals on Wheels of Amarillo to collect soup cans for senior citizens. Meals on Wheels delivers hot, nutritious meals to the homebound elderly and severely disabled who cannot prepare adequate meals for themselves. “When Meals on Wheels began asking...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Alex Fairly Involved in Arkansas Bicycle Accident
Local businessman Alex Fairly was involved in a bicycle crash on Thursday in Arkansas. According to Fairly’s Inspire Amarillo Facebook account, the local business leader was involved in a bicycle crash over the weekend in Bentonville, Arkansas. As a result of the accident, Fairly’s team says he suffered eight fractured ribs and a punctured, partially-collapsed lung.
Bomb Threats? Amarillo’s New Favorite Pastime.
The state of the world today is a scary one. Violent crimes such as murder, assault, etc. seem to rule the news headlines these days. School shootings are at the top of a heightened worry list. There is one thing that seems to kind of fly under the radar for...
Rental in Amarillo A Lot to Say But Nothing to Show – Red Flag
When you are trying to sell a home or even get one rented out the ad is everything. You have to talk about the property. You need to actually show off the place. Nobody wants to rent a place that you have no idea what it looks like inside. That...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fantastic Journey At Wonderland Cost How Much To Build?
One of the things I always find fascinating is how much things cost to build. I'm not talking about houses or random buildings. I'm talking about off-the-wall things, such as amusement parks. You know all that stuff can't be cheap to put together. All the metal/wood for roller coasters, the...
West Texas Estate Up for Sale Is a Real-Life Dollhouse [Photos]
Do you ever see a property, and immediately start dreaming of what it could become?. When I saw this Amarillo estate up for sale, I immediately thought it would make an amazing Airbnb and venue space for fairy tale weddings and more. In fact, this property is the former Maddox Manor House and event venue. It was built in the 1920s but has an aesthetic that's even older. This house is a "real-life" Victorian dollhouse.
Amarillo expects improvement project to impact traffic
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said a road improvement project, part of the city’s FY 2017-2021 Community Investment Program, will have an impact on traffic as the project begins Wednesday. According to the City, traffic on Port Lane will be impacted as crews begin work on Port Lane from Amarillo Blvd, to […]
Comments / 0