Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention
Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
Urgent alert for ALL Android users – change three settings now to stay safe
ANDROID is full of useful settings to keep your smartphone safe. The Google-owned operating system is the biggest in the world - yes, even bigger than Apple's iOS, because it's not locked to one type of smartphone. One of the major differences it has versus the iPhone's operating system is...
Android warning for BILLIONS – three types of data stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users are being urged to delete apps that may be stealing their data. Last month, cybersecurity firm Trend Micro released a new report that outlined several malware-laden apps for Android. These apps have been dropping malware on Android devices that can steal banking information, text messages, and other forms...
How to clear cache on Android
Caches are bits of files and data that apps save on your phone for speedy performance. So the next time you open the app, the cached data is preloaded instead of re-downloading it. But the problem with cached data is that it accumulates over time. And when cache data accumulates,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
Although Android users have probably grown accustomed of late to hearing about all kinds of threats to their mobile security and data privacy, learning not to panic whenever a new virus is discovered, there are definitely different levels of danger associated with different malware-spreading campaigns. And as scary as it sounds, the latest such campaign identified by Trend Micro arguably reaches the highest level.
Every Android phone owner urged to turn on new setting – ignoring it could cost you
ANDROID users can now turn on a clever feature that protects some of your most private activity. It's a simple hack that takes seconds to activate – but could be very valuable. The trick is linked to Incognito Mode, a Google Chrome browser setting that stops your web history...
9to5Mac
iOS 16 can instantly remove the background from any image, here’s how
IOS 16 is full of headline-grabbing new features like a customizable Lock Screen, upgrades to Messages, and a refreshed design for notifications. iOS 16 also brings some smaller changes – and sometimes the smaller changes are even more notable than the tentpole features. This year, one of my favorite...
9to5Mac
iPhone haptic keyboard: How to tap into it in iOS 16
One of the upgrades with iOS 16 that’s a bit under the radar is the ability to use haptic feedback with the native keyboard. Here’s how to turn on the iPhone haptic keyboard and why it’s preferable to third-party keyboards. While we’ve seen third-party keyboards like Google’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android vs. iPhone: Android fans reveal why they’ll never switch
For as long as there are only two major mobile operating systems to choose from, users will have strong opinions about them. Every few months, we like to check in on the war between iPhone and Android fans. Each OS has features and functionality that the other can’t match. As such, some will always prefer one over the other.
ohmymag.co.uk
Android users: Never ignore this alert on your phone when browsing
If you are one of the 2.5 billion Android users, Google is warning you to never ignore an important alert when browsing. You may have come across a cautionary message when you try opening certain sites on your phone suggesting that the site you are trying to visit was unsafe. This is called Google Safe Browsing and was designed to protect users like you from your personal and banking information being stolen.
Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, blocking downgrades from iOS 16.0.2
IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has released two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the company has stopped signing both iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which means users can no longer downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
8 hidden iOS 16 features you need to check out ASAP
IPhone owners have now had over a week to explore iOS 16 and all the new features that it brings to the table. iOS 16 might not be a total redesign, but Apple did pack the update with significant changes. Apple highlighted many of those changes at WWDC 2022 and on its site, but you might have missed a few. If you are looking for some of the best hidden features in iOS 16, we put together a list below that you might want to check out.
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
How to mass delete emails in Gmail
It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
TechRadar
Here are 5 reasons why it's time to switch from Android to an iPhone 14
In the world of rivalries, everyone seems to pick a side: Beatles vs Stones, Xbox vs PlayStation, red sports team vs blue sports team – and the rivalry between Android users and iOS fans can be just as fevered. Both OSes have their pros and cons – but with...
TechCrunch
Google begins rolling out its iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets
Google’s set of iOS 16 widgets are now becoming available, following rollouts that began last week with updates to the Chrome and Drive apps. With the latest set of app updates, Google users can add Lock Screen widgets for popular apps like Gmail and Google News, as well. However, the two most in-demand widget releases — Search and Maps — are still pending. And Google has yet to announce plans to launch a Google Calendar widget, for some reason, despite the fact that easy access to your daily schedule is one of the better use cases for iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets.
CNET
These iOS 16 Features on the iPhone Are Annoying. How to Turn Them Off
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iOS 16 software comes with great features including the return of the battery percentage icon and the ability to edit and unsend text messages. However, there are also several features that you'll be less excited about. For instance, there's the new search button on the home screen that's a little too easy to accidentally tap, or the unexpected personal photo pop-ups that might just be a little too personal.
Phone Arena
Google Pixel Watch: The anti-Apple Watch I've been waiting for? A new default for Android users?
Welcome to Techtober! Coming up – big daddy Google with its Pixel 7 event, starting October 6 at 10am ET. Although the Pixel 7 smartphone series will steal the show, we're also getting something else exciting – Google's first smartwatch – the aptly named Google Pixel Watch!
5 simple ways to create a burner phone number in seconds
Did you buy one of the best new Android phones, but you don't want to give your phone number to just anybody? Consider getting your hands on a burner phone number. A burner phone number is an expendable, cheaply-obtained phone number that is different from your personal phone number. You can use this number to remain anonymous or to keep certain communications separate from your main phone number.
9to5Mac
Apple-backed Matter smart home standard officially launches as iOS 16.1 adds support
The long-running push for the launch of the new smart home standard Matter is taking a big step forward. The Connectivity Standards Alliance announced today that it, along with members of the alliance, are formally releasing the Matter 1.0 standard and certification program. This opens the door to official product...
Comments / 0