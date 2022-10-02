ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Phone Arena

Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention

Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
BGR.com

How to clear cache on Android

Caches are bits of files and data that apps save on your phone for speedy performance. So the next time you open the app, the cached data is preloaded instead of re-downloading it. But the problem with cached data is that it accumulates over time. And when cache data accumulates,...
Phone Arena

Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money

Although Android users have probably grown accustomed of late to hearing about all kinds of threats to their mobile security and data privacy, learning not to panic whenever a new virus is discovered, there are definitely different levels of danger associated with different malware-spreading campaigns. And as scary as it sounds, the latest such campaign identified by Trend Micro arguably reaches the highest level.
9to5Mac

iOS 16 can instantly remove the background from any image, here’s how

IOS 16 is full of headline-grabbing new features like a customizable Lock Screen, upgrades to Messages, and a refreshed design for notifications. iOS 16 also brings some smaller changes – and sometimes the smaller changes are even more notable than the tentpole features. This year, one of my favorite...
9to5Mac

iPhone haptic keyboard: How to tap into it in iOS 16

One of the upgrades with iOS 16 that’s a bit under the radar is the ability to use haptic feedback with the native keyboard. Here’s how to turn on the iPhone haptic keyboard and why it’s preferable to third-party keyboards. While we’ve seen third-party keyboards like Google’s...
BGR.com

Android vs. iPhone: Android fans reveal why they’ll never switch

For as long as there are only two major mobile operating systems to choose from, users will have strong opinions about them. Every few months, we like to check in on the war between iPhone and Android fans. Each OS has features and functionality that the other can’t match. As such, some will always prefer one over the other.
ohmymag.co.uk

Android users: Never ignore this alert on your phone when browsing

If you are one of the 2.5 billion Android users, Google is warning you to never ignore an important alert when browsing. You may have come across a cautionary message when you try opening certain sites on your phone suggesting that the site you are trying to visit was unsafe. This is called Google Safe Browsing and was designed to protect users like you from your personal and banking information being stolen.
BGR.com

8 hidden iOS 16 features you need to check out ASAP

IPhone owners have now had over a week to explore iOS 16 and all the new features that it brings to the table. iOS 16 might not be a total redesign, but Apple did pack the update with significant changes. Apple highlighted many of those changes at WWDC 2022 and on its site, but you might have missed a few. If you are looking for some of the best hidden features in iOS 16, we put together a list below that you might want to check out.
Android Police

How to delete cookies on Android

Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
Android Police

How to mass delete emails in Gmail

It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
TechCrunch

Google begins rolling out its iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets

Google’s set of iOS 16 widgets are now becoming available, following rollouts that began last week with updates to the Chrome and Drive apps. With the latest set of app updates, Google users can add Lock Screen widgets for popular apps like Gmail and Google News, as well. However, the two most in-demand widget releases — Search and Maps — are still pending. And Google has yet to announce plans to launch a Google Calendar widget, for some reason, despite the fact that easy access to your daily schedule is one of the better use cases for iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets.
CNET

These iOS 16 Features on the iPhone Are Annoying. How to Turn Them Off

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iOS 16 software comes with great features including the return of the battery percentage icon and the ability to edit and unsend text messages. However, there are also several features that you'll be less excited about. For instance, there's the new search button on the home screen that's a little too easy to accidentally tap, or the unexpected personal photo pop-ups that might just be a little too personal.
Android Police

5 simple ways to create a burner phone number in seconds

Did you buy one of the best new Android phones, but you don't want to give your phone number to just anybody? Consider getting your hands on a burner phone number. A burner phone number is an expendable, cheaply-obtained phone number that is different from your personal phone number. You can use this number to remain anonymous or to keep certain communications separate from your main phone number.
CELL PHONES

