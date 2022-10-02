Read full article on original website
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Was Initially "Afraid" to Move From Friendship to Romance With Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker are Hollywood's cutest friends to lovers, but the former admits that she was initially hesitant to make the leap. In the latest episode of the "Not Skinny but Not Fat" podcast, Kardashian Barker talked with host Amanda Hirsch at length about her new husband, whom she married in May, and the start of their romance after years of a platonic relationship.
Kylie Jenner’s Sheer Cutout Look Is a Dress and Catsuit in One
Kylie Jenner stepped out on the arm of Mugler Creative Director Casey Cadwallader at Business of Fashion's BoF 500 Gala, which took place during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1. Jenner, 25, has been making the rounds at shows and presentations, debuting a string of high fashion looks put together by stylists Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist, beginning on Sept. 28 in the Acne Studios front row.
Gigi Hadid Calls Kanye West "a Bully and a Joke" Following Instagram Posts Targeting Editor
Gigi Hadid won't put up with bullies, no matter how famous they are. On Oct. 3, fashion editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson caught Kanye West's attention for criticizing the "White Lives Matter" apparel he debuted at his Yeezy presentation during Paris Fashion Week. "The t-shirts this man conceived, produced, and shared with the world are pure violence. There is no excuse, there is no art here," Karefa-Johnson wrote on her Instagram Story after the show. In retaliation, West posted several photos of Karefa-Johnson directly on his Instagram page (most of which have since been deleted), mocking her fashion and writing that he feels she is not someone to be taken seriously.
Did Pete Davidson Remove 1 of His Tattoos For Kim Kardashian?
Since Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's split in August, fans have been wondering whether the comedian will cover up or keep his tattoos dedicated to the entrepreneur. But according to new photos of Davidson, it looks like we may have an answer. On Oct. 3, the "Meet Cute" actor was spotted on the set of his upcoming comedy "Bupkis" with a bandage on his collarbone, which fans noticed was exactly where his "My girl is a lawyer" ink used to be.
Sophie Turner Brings the "Siren Eyes" Makeup Trend to Paris
If you've been keeping up with Paris Fashion Week, you know that there has been quite the display of beauty inspiration — from Doja Cat's many avant-garde makeup creations to Bella Hadid's spiky grunge hairstyle and Nicola Peltz Beckham's barely there bleached eyebrows. Not one to fade into the background, Sophie Turner arrived at the Louis Vuitton womenswear spring/summer show on Oct. 4 along with husband Joe Jonas wearing the "siren eyes" trend — with a twist.
Chloe Bailey's Sheer Catsuit Takes Cutouts to New Extremes
Chloe Bailey knows how to keep her fans engaged on Instagram. The "Have Mercy" singer recently shared an image of herself in a cutout catsuit that would make anyone stop scrolling. Showing off her side profile, she posed in the garment that boasts an eyelet bodice and a prominent midsection cutout. It also features two thin strings wrapped around her waist like a belt. Underneath, Bailey layered a shimmery bra top in shades of black, purple, and blue. Adding to the boldness of her look, she threw on a pair of towering patent leather lace-up boots with clear lucite platforms. She sported a long afro, thick white eyeliner, and long nails. "mood," she captioned her post, likely in reference to her confident stature and attitude.
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot
Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
J.Lo and Josh Duhamel Try to Survive Their Nuptials (Literally) in the New "Shotgun Wedding" Trailer
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel are finally walking down the aisle. The actors are appearing alongside each other in the upcoming rom-com "Shotgun Wedding," which has long been in the works. Now, finally, we have a trailer for the action-packed affair from director Jason Moore, who previously helmed "Pitch Perfect."
Gabrielle Union Shares Videos of Kaavia's Little Mermaid Costume: "Representation Matters"
The Union-Wade family is getting into the Halloween spirit extra early this year. On Oct. 1, Gabrielle Union shared footage of her and Dwyane Wade's 3-year-old daughter, Kaavia, dressed to the nines as Ariel from "The Little Mermaid," and she has that princess energy down to a science. In one...
Kristen Stewart and Jennie's Front-Row Meetup at Chanel Is Going Viral
Virginie Viard presented Chanel's spring/summer 2023 collection at the Grand Palais Éphémère during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 4, inviting brand muses Kristen Stewart and Blackpink's Jennie to sit front row. It was no surprise to see Stewart in attendance — the 32-year-old "Spencer" actor is almost always present for seasonal debuts. She also stars in the French fashion house's newly revealed black and white film by Inez & Vinoodh, which focuses on the reshaping of identity and embodies some of the dark cinema vibes from Viard's latest collection.
Nicola Peltz Beckham's Bleached Eyebrows May Be Her Edgiest Look Yet
The best place to hard-launch a dramatic beauty transformation? At Paris Fashion Week, of course. Nicola Peltz Beckham did just that on Oct. 2, debuting bleached eyebrows at Valentino's spring/summer 2023 presentation. The model's new look was on full display as she sat front row at the runway show, clad in a sheer lace top and wide-leg jeans, alongside husband Brooklyn.
Jacob Batalon Says Living With Tom Holland Was "Not the Best Environment, but the Funnest"
Jacob Batalon is opening up about his enduring friendship with Spider-Man costar Tom Holland — and recounting the early days of filming the MCU franchise together. "I'm very lucky that we all started this journey together," he said in an Oct. 3 interview on "The Tonight Show." "We were all 19 at the time, and so putting a bunch of young kids together on a movie is maybe not the most responsible idea. But through that, through all the trial and tribulations, we've sort of grown together as a family, and now every day is family day."
Tamera Mowry-Housley Shares Support For Sister Tia Amid Cory Hardrict Divorce: "I Love Her Dearly"
Tamera Mowry-Housley is sharing a message of support for her sister, Tia Mowry, amid her divorce from Cory Hardrict. "I love her dearly," Mowry-Housley said on an Oct. 5 episode of "Today With Hoda & Jenna." "She is strong, but I know right now she just kind of just wants to, you know, just kind of process it all, take it all in, and be a little private about that. And as a sister, you know, I'm just going to respect that."
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
From Striped Lips to Gold Body Paint, Doja Cat's Wild Makeup Is Serving Extravagance
Doja Cat is putting on a full production at Paris Fashion Week, and her abstract makeup is proof that she's the star of this show. While most celebrities in attendance made their outfits the focal point of the event, Doja Cat took center stage with a series of wild and wonderful beauty looks that spoke volumes compared to the standard winged eyeliner and swipe of lip gloss.
Romance Novelist Jasmine Guillory on Why She Loves Love: It "Brings People Joy"
Image Source: Yalonda M. James/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images. While chatting with New York Times-bestselling author Jasmine Guillory about her latest novel, the recent big-screen rom-com "The Lost City" comes up. In the film, Sandra Bullock's character is a successful romance novelist but harbors some resentment toward the genre in which she's built her career. She diminishes her dedicated readers with stereotypes, only to be reminded by her cover model, played by Channing Tatum, "Don't minimize the people that love your work by calling it schluck; that's not fair to them. . . . I thought you of all people would know to not judge a book by its cover." When we chatted, I'd recently watched the movie (though Guillory hadn't yet streamed it), and the moment struck me, as a fan of romance and someone who has long hated when contemporary literature is likened to chick-lit. I wondered to Guillory how she as an author tackles those stigmas.
Reese Witherspoon Teases a "Sweet Home Alabama" Sequel: "That Sounds Fun"
Reese Witherspoon is an actor for the people, and she's ready to give the fans what they want. When asked whether she would ever consider bringing back her character Melanie Smooter for a "Sweet Home Alabama" sequel, she said she's totally game. "I hope so. I think that would be a great idea," Witherspoon said during her Oct. 4 appearance on "Today With Hoda & Jenna" after host Hoda Kotb inquired about a potential reboot.
Halsey's Black Pixie Cut and Red "Underliner" Are the Epitome of '90s Grunge
Paris Fashion Week is well underway, and so far, the beauty looks from the stars in attendance are runway-worthy in their own right. On Oct. 2, Halsey attended the Enfants Riches Deprimes womenswear spring/summer 2023 show and sat front row wearing a '90s grunge-inspired look, complete with red "underliner," matte blue pastel eyeshadow, glossy lips, and their newly dyed black hair styled in a spiked pixie cut.
"House of the Dragon"'s Harwin Strong Was a Child Star — What to Know About Ryan Corr
HBO's "House of the Dragon" has certainly shaken up the entertainment world and stirred a frenzy among "Game of Thrones" fans, whether it be for the intriguing storylines or the fresh-faced cast members. The series — a prequel to the events on "Games of Thrones" and based on the novel "Fire & Blood" by George R.R. Martin — stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and other actors, including Ryan Corr.
