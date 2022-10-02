Read full article on original website
Girolma Weeks
2d ago
God only knows what really happened watching All This About Him Only Elevates other Sick People out here To Commit horrendous Crimes Like His😤🙏🏻🙏🏻👹
Reply
2
Richie Pace
3d ago
all the hurt over this movie ...like the facts were not there before....
Reply
7
Related
Joe Berlinger discusses new Netflix documentary ‘Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- True crime hit Northeast Ohio particularly hard more than 30 years ago when the horrors of serial killer and Bath Township native Jeffrey Dahmer came to light. Prior to moving to Milwaukee where he would go on a four-year killing spree with 17 victims total involving necrophilia...
Fox 19
Opening statements to begin in West Chester quadruple murder trial
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Opening statements will begin Wednesday in the capital murder trial of a man accused of gunning down his wife, her parents and her aunt in Butler County more than three years ago. Jury selection began on Monday and was finalized as of Tuesday night, court...
wvxu.org
'The Bikeriders' roar into Cincinnati for latest feature film
Update Wednesday Oct. 5: The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus has joined the cast of The Bikeriders, Jeff Nichols' motion picture filming in Greater Cincinnati with Austin Butler (Elvis) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), according to Deadline. Reedus, whose Zombie survivor Daryl Dixon frequently rode a motorcycle all 11 seasons...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trans teen from Ohio elected homecoming princess as prank vows to wear crown
Kat Steiner said a guidance counselor told her that parents called Mariemont High School saying their children alerted them Steiner was elected as a joke.
whbc.com
Ohio Woman Among Dead From Ian’s Florida Fury
DAYTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A trip to Florida, at the worst possible time. A Dayton woman is among the dead in the Sunshine State. 40-year-old Nishele Harris-Miles was killed in Fort Myers when the roof of the house she was in collapsed during Hurricane Ian and a nail pierced an artery.
Ohio medical marijuana patients still unhappy with prices, though Michigan’s cannabis market may influence their expectations
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new Ohio State University study found that for the first time a majority of patients are satisfied with Ohio’s medical marijuana program. Prices, though, appear to still be a drawback, with patients saying they believe it still costs too much for medical marijuana in Ohio.
When will Ohioans get answers on income tax refunds from the pandemic era? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’m one of thousands of Northeast Ohioans waiting months for a 2021 income tax refund from the city of Cleveland. During the pandemic, we had income taxes deducted from our paychecks based on our office locations, even if we never entered them.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox 19
Pamphlets advocating white supremacy left in Tri-State neighborhood
BRIGHT, In. (WXIX) - Some Indiana residents say they recently received a pamphlet appearing to support white supremacy. Two Dearborn County residents say they the pamphlet appeared in a clear plastic bag in their driveway. They say they don’t want that kind of message spread in their community. “There’s...
Ohio woman among victims killed in Hurricane Ian in Florida, reports say
DAYTON, Ohio — A Dayton woman who traveled to Florida with family members and a friend last week to celebrate her 40th birthday was killed when Hurricane Ian made landfall, according to reports. The roof of the Fort Myers home where Nishelle Harris-Miles was staying with her sister, cousin...
$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
Fox 19
WATCH LIVE: George Wagner IV’s ex-wife takes the stand for second day
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - George Wagner IV’s ex-wife and mother of his son, Tabitha Claytor, returned to the stand Tuesday to continue recalling disturbing details about her time living with his family. Relatives and friends have been testifying for the past few days about the stormy relationship between Hanna...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Most Ohioans want recreational marijuana legalized, with the majority over 35, Spectrum News/Siena College poll shows
OHIO — A majority of Ohioans support legalizing recreational marijuana, with the highest level of support not coming from Ohio’s youngest voters. Ohioans 35 to 49 showed the greatest interest in legalizing recreational marijuana, with 81% in support followed by Ohioans 18 to 34 at 76%. That’s according...
New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views
LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
Ohio teen missing in Jefferson County
Officials in Jefferson County are looking for a missing teen. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 16-year-old Tristian Stewart. Officals say Stewart is/has:, 5’6 150 lbs brown hair brown eyes Stewart was allegedly last seen wearing a black leather jacket with black pants that has a white stripe on September 29 in Smithfield, […]
What comes next for central Ohio family in Florida after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Cleanup continues in Florida, especially in the southwestern portion of the state, where Hurricane Ian left behind some of the worst damage. Some families with ties to central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after riding out the storm. At this point, the Federico family and all the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What are the ‘absolute best’ nachos in Ohio?
Mashed is offering a salute to what it has singled out as the “absolute best” nachos in each state.
Fox 19
Doug Evans ordered to pay $550K for illegal waste dumping
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says Newtown business owner Doug Evans who used his four companies to illegally discard waste at three sites - dumping that may have polluted the Little Miami River – will now now pay a civil penalty of $550,000 and clean up his mess.
The Judds first tour following Naomi Judd’s death to stop in Ohio
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOWK) — Fans will have the chance to say goodbye to Naomi Judd as The Judds, “featuring Wynonna,” will embark on, “The Final Tour,” starting Friday. The Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds, Naomi Judd, died in April 2022 at 76 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, daughter and actress Ashley […]
Fox 19
Legislation proposed to honor Batavia soldier killed during captivity in Iraq
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio representative from West Chester is cosponsoring a House Resolution that would honor the life of a Batavia native soldier who was killed in captivity. Army Staff Sergeant Matt Maupin became the first American Prisoner of War in Operation Iraqi Freedom on April 9, 2004....
Comments / 41