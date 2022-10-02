ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul teases move to MMA, says he's 'working with a big organization' for potential debut

By Danny Segura
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Jake Paul apparently is working toward an MMA debut.

The YouTube star turned professional boxer recently said he’s got a big announcement coming in regard to a venture into MMA. Paul long has teased a move to MMA, but it sounds like the wheels finally are turning.

“I’ve got an announcement coming soon – I can just tease that,” Paul said on his BS w/ Jake Paul podcast. “I’m working with a big organization right now on a whole thing in MMA that also has to do with me fighting, and we’re going to have an announcement soon.”

Paul has an upcoming boxing match scheduled against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Oct. 29 in Phoenix.

He’s still very much focused on his boxing career, and said the potential MMA move would have to come with time because he would need an adjustment period into getting ready for the many facets MMA brings.

“I want to do it, and Javier Mendez said he would train me,” Paul said. “I’ll go to (American Kickboxing Academy). I probably need a year, year and a half, to get the kicks down. I already know jiu-jitsu. I want to be able to do everything in there – at least checking kicks. I know how to wrestle already.”

