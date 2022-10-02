Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
Quiet, sunny Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Today’s weather will be quiet and seasonal before a cold front moves in tomorrow. Highs for Wednesday will reach the low 70s across the region. Our next cold front moves in late in the day on Thursday, bringing chances for rain...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Mild overnight, then more sunshine Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - After sunshine and low-to-mid 70s for Tuesday high temperatures, overnight lows will dip into the upper 30s to low 40s as skies remain mostly clear. With warm air settling in from the west, highs will climb back into the 70s Wednesday afternoon with more sunshine. We will keep 70s in the forecast through Thursday until an arriving cold front brings clouds, a few showers, and much cooler air. Friday looks to bring highs only in the 50s, making for a chilly way to head into the weekend.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Chilly overnight, then warmer, sunny Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Our first Monday of October saw lovely fall weather with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. Skies will remain clear overnight which will allow for a big drop in temperatures. Lows will likely dip to the mid-to-upper 30s with a slight chance for a few areas of patchy frost. Sunshine will follow a chilly Tuesday morning, helping temperatures climb into the low 70s under mostly sunny skies by late afternoon. A stretch of low 70s will persist until Thursday ahead of an arriving cold Thursday evening. The front will bring a slight chance for a few showers followed by a very cool Friday and weekend.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Sunny and seasonable start to the week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Pleasant weekend conditions are on track to continue through the first half of the week. Today will bring temperatures in the upper 60s under sunny skies. Winds will be pretty light out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows tonight drop...
earnthenecklace.com
Gabe Prough Leaving WPTA-TV: Where Is the Indiana Meteorologist Going?
Gabe Prough has been Indiana’s favorite source of all the latest weather news for a long time. Fort Wayne has had the privilege of watching this meteorologist’s forecasts for three years. Now he has got the opportunity to advance his career. Gabe Prough announced he is leaving WPTA-TV in Fort Wayne. Obviously, locals want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Indiana. Find out what Gabe Prough said about his departure from ABC21 here.
September 2022 Fort Wayne weather recap and October preview
September 2022 featured below average precipitation and this trend looks to continue in October.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Silver Alert canceled for missing Yoder woman
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana State Police (ISP) have issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing out of Allen County. ISP says they are searching for 82-year-old Patsy Dafforn, who was last seen in Yoder Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. They say she was last seen driving a tan 2007 Lincoln Town Car with Indiana plate SCW913.
whatzup.com
Things are coming Full Circle at Acme
A little TLC, a freshening up, and a lot of energy and enthusiasm have the Acme Bar and Grill on East State back on its feet, with a goal of opening this month. In 2021, the legendary north-side eatery was closed. Now, after months of 12-hour days, the ol’ girl is ready to dance and looks to steal the show.
WANE-TV
Old Dairy Queen on Parnell torn down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The once-popular neighborhood Dairy Queen along Parnell Avenue near Northside Park was brought down Wednesday morning. An excavator leveled the structure at 2902 Parnell Ave. It had stood since 1950, WANE 15 learned. The Dairy Queen closed after the 2018 season. So what’s the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Man shot, seriously wounded Monday night in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police are trying to solve the city’s latest shooting. Investigators say it happened just after 9 Monday night in the 3600 block of Oliver Street on the city’s southeast side. Police tell Fort Wayne’s NBC News that one man was shot and had serious injuries that were non-life threatening at the time paramedics took him to the hospital.
Atlas Obscura
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa
Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
whatzup.com
StoneyFest returns to Sweetwater Pavilion
U.R.B., The Legendary Trainhoppers with Cassie Beer, and HomeBy10 are set to perform at this year’s StoneyFest at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 1-4 p.m. In addition to the stellar music, there will be food trucks, games and activities for the kiddos, and Stoney’s Mobile...
WANE-TV
Semi rolls off I-69; traffic backed up
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A semi crashed off Interstate 69 south of Fort Wayne on Monday. The crash happened around 10:15 near the 300 milemarker, two miles south of the Jefferson Boulevard/U.S. 24 interchange. Authorities told WANE 15 a southbound semi went off the roadway and rolled into...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Traffic snarled along I-69 following semi turnover crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) officers are asking drivers to avoid the area of southbound I-69, just south of US 24, following a crash in the area Monday morning. ISP tells WPTA a semi went off road while driving along I-69 near the 300 mile-marker and...
wfft.com
Woman killed in crash on Minnich Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman was killed in a car crash at Minnich Road and Hoffman Road around 9:05 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police say a woman was driving north on Minnich Road when she drove off the road for unknown reasons. The car rolled over in a corn...
fortwaynesnbc.com
EACS New Haven buildings placed on lockout following threat
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - East Allen County Schools (EACS) officials say all EACS school buildings are on lockout status on Tuesday. EACS spokesperson Tamyra Kelly says the EACS administration was made aware Tuesday morning of an “outside threat” that was made on Monday against the New Haven Jr/Sr High School. Details around the threat were not disclosed.
WANE-TV
Puppies spread positivity at event to celebrate autumn
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The change in seasons can take a toll on our emotions, and an event Sunday has a goal of spreading happiness with the help of some four-legged friends. The 3rd annual Dog Days of Autumn celebrates pets and their positive effects on mental health....
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crews investigating fatal crash along Minnich Road
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says crews are investigating a fatal crash in southeastern Allen County Wednesday morning. Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 10000 block of Minnich Road, just north of the intersection with Hoffman Road. Crews say the car went off the east side of Minnich Road and went into a corn field before coming to a stop. One person is confirmed dead at this point.
WANE-TV
Salomon Farm Park lights up for cancer research
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Salomon Farm Park is lighting up Sunday night with lanterns to symbolize the fight against cancer. Together with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Light the Night draws supporters every year to bring light to the darkness of cancer, organizers said in a release. It’s a nationwide movement that raises awareness and funding for groundbreaking research and treatment options to eliminate cancer.
lbmjournal.com
Do it Best announces Fall Open Buying Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Do it Best has set the date of its fall Open Buying Day for November 1 as it continues to expand the variety of products it offers to its member-owners from domestic and international vendors. Open Buying Day will be held at Do it Best...
