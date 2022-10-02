Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
Three Gators, Warren Central’s Hall selected to football all-star rosters
The 2022 Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game will be a showcase for Vicksburg High’s football program. Three Gators — defensive backs Jaleel Fleming and J.D. Kelly, and defensive end Caleb Bryant — were selected to the Mississippi roster for the annual all-star game in December. Vicksburg head coach Todd...
Jackson State visit to Alabama State homecoming will bring out five-stars
Two local five-star prospects are coming to see Alabama State host Jackson State this weekend. The post Jackson State visit to Alabama State homecoming will bring out five-stars appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg’s stretch run starts with big game vs. undefeated Callaway
When the calendar flips from September to October, things start to change in the high school football world. Games begin at 7 p.m. instead of 7:30. The evening air is a little cooler. And, most importantly, the games start to mean a whole lot more — as the Vicksburg Gators are about to find out.
gojsutigers.com
Mo Williams Announces New Additions to Basketball Staff
JACKSON, Miss. | Jackson State head men's basketball Coach, Mo Williams has announced the 2022-2023 basketball staff on Tuesday. Williams added assistant coaches Trey Johnson, Tyler Adams, Keith Williams, and Director Of Basketball Operations Khalill Spencer. Coach Trey Johnson joins the Tigers after spending the last two seasons as the...
Vicksburg Post
Four Down Territory: PCA ends a streak, Warren County DBs shine, Lutz misses a FG and history
You’re in Four Down Territory, where each week we’ll look at four notes, stats and trends from the weekend that was in Mississippi high school football, college football and the NFL. 1. By any measure, Porter’s Chapel Academy has turned things around from its darkest times in the...
WAPT
Local travel club, Mississippi's top HS basketball star working to elevate platforms for girl ball players
FLOWOOD, Miss. — The Jackson-based Sisterhood elite travel basketball club partnered with two professional trainers to offer free practices to girls every Sunday for six weeks. "It's free, we don't want anything, we're not charging anybody. We just want to give the opportunity," trainer Charles Lewis said. On the...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Court
Laila Evans was crowned as Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Queen this past Friday. Click through the gallery to see the entire 2022 VHS Homecoming Court. Congratulations, Ladies!
WAPT
Mississippi State Fair kicks off this week
JACKSON, Miss. — The countdown is underway for the start of theMississippi State Fair. The fair kicks off at 11 a.m. Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Gate 1. Fairgoers can continue to expect the best of carnival rides and games, fair food, livestock shows and the Zerbini Family Circus.
Jackson Cannabis Trade Show taking place this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lucky Leaf Expo will host a trade show on October 7 and 8 at the Jackson Convention Complex. Medical marijuana dispensaries are expected to open across the state before the year ends. “We believe the Mississippi market will be tremendously large because of the no cap license that the state has […]
Vicksburg Post
William A. “Bill” Corpus
Bill Corpus passed into the heavenly kingdom of God on September 7, 2022, at Shady Lawn Nursing Home at the age of 84. Born and raised in Williamsville (Buffalo), NY to the late Anthony John and Marie Corpus. Upon graduation of high school, he entered and served in the United States Air Force for eight years; first as a B-47 Stratojet tail gunner mechanic and then as a radar technician. While stationed in Salina, KS, he met and married the love of his life of 64 years, Judith Catherine (Hansen) Corpus.
Vicksburg Post
Reverend Elbert “Kojac” Cox Jr.
Reverend Elbert “Kojac” Cox, Jr. passed away on September 28, 2022, at Madison Merit Health in Canton, MS at the age of 63. In 2010, he was called into the ministry and has served faithfully until his death. Reverend Cox was the pastor of Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
WAPT
Alcorn celebrates 150 years with gala
JACKSON, Miss. — Alcorn State University celebrated 150 years with a gala on Saturday. The event was held at the Jackson Convention Complex. Funds raised from the event benefit scholarships, staff and students, as well as research and programming. 16 WAPT's Troy Johnson emceed the event. R&B singer Charlie...
Vicksburg Post
Love living here: Bergman finds historic digs in Downtown Vicksburg
Call it love at first sight. When Zach Bergman moved to Vicksburg three years ago to become chief financial officer at Ameristar Casino, he began looking for a new home and set his sights on The Warehouse on Washington Street. “I looked at a few places and The Warehouse wound...
Vicksburg Post
Porter’s Chapel Academy crowns 2022 Homecoming Queen
Taylor Rhea Palmer was crowned Homecoming Queen for Porter’s Chapel Academy this past Friday. Click through the gallery to see the entire 2022 PCA Homecoming Court. Congratulations, Ladies!
Vicksburg Post
Navy Circle closed two days for improvements
Navy Circle will be temporarily closed from Oct. 3 through 4 for improvements, according to information from the Vicksburg National Military Park. Park officials said contractors are replacing a grassed-over asphalt walkway with a new concrete walkway and adding a concrete pad to improve the experience for visitors. The closure...
WAPT
Threat against Rankin County students leads to school lockdown
FLOWOOD, Miss. — A threat led to a lockdown Monday at Northwest Rankin middle and high schools. "There was an incident which involved a student from another school which had made comments toward NWR students," the Flowood Police Department said on Facebook. Flowood police and the Rankin County Sheriff's...
WLBT
Magic of Lights coming to Brandon Amphitheater on November 18
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A light show that doesn’t make too many stops in the South is making its way to the Brandon Amphitheater this holiday season. The Magic of Lights is coming to Brandon for the first time ever as this area right here behind the amphitheater is going to look a lot different in the next two weeks, according to Mayor Butch Lee.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Warren School District announces graduation date changes
Graduation day has inched just a little closer for seniors in the Vicksburg Warren School District. VWSD announced Tuesday that graduation dates had officially been moved one week earlier than previously planned, following a vote by the School District Board of Trustees last Thursday. According to the district, this change...
William “Polo” Edwards denied bond
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing Better Men Society Founder Robert Davis was denied bond on Wednesday, October 5. Judge Faye Peterson determined that William “Polo” Edwards was deemed a flight risk during a bond hearing. Edwards previously appeared in court on September 13 where he pled not guilty to murder. […]
WAPT
Stokes wants state to clear abandoned tire shop
JACKSON, Miss. — Ward 3 Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants the state to intervene and clear an abandoned tire shop. Stokes said the site at Holmes Avenue and Medgar Evers Boulevard is an environmental hazard. Stokes claims tires are covering at least an acre around the property. "We...
