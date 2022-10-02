ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 2

Travis Orlando
3d ago

Sounds like you need a new police chief Governor and mayor But this is what you voted for A governor that protects convicted felons

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
bkreader.com

Canarsie Grocery Worker and Customer Shot in Store

A supermarket worker and a customer were shot and wounded in a Brooklyn grocery store, police said Monday. The victims were inside Awesome Food Corp. at the corner of E. 105th St. and Glenwood Rd. in Canarsie when a gunman drove up. “She just went in to purchase something and...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Pair of pickpockets steal wallet of woman, 75, in Brooklyn: NYPD

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a pair of pickpockets who stole a 75-year-old woman’s wallet in a Brighton Beach grocery store. The victim was inside the Tashkent Supermarket on Brighton Beach Avenue near Coney Island Avenue around noon on Sept. 14 when a man and a woman […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Residents allegedly harassed in Harlem apartment building

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Residents of a Harlem apartment building say they have been harassed inside their lobby by a group of teenagers for the last two months. “It’s crazy; we have no protection, no security guards,” Blanca Molinuevo said. Tonia Bacon described the teens as dangerous. “They are walking around with weapons. I visually, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Bus Driver#East Harlem#Violent Crime#Rider Threatens
PIX11

Suspect, 17, accused of fatally shooting teen in the Bronx, police say

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy is accused of gunning down another teen in the Bronx last week, police said. The suspect, who has not been identified due to his age, was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Jordany Aracena, 17, on Sept. 25, police […]
BRONX, NY
Queens Post

Man Allegedly Gropes Young Woman on 7-Train: NYPD

The police are looking for a man who allegedly groped a woman on board a Flushing-bound 7 train in Queens Monday. The suspect allegedly approached a 21-year-old woman at around 6 p.m. on the train as it was approaching the Mets – Willets Point station. The suspect, police say, stood behind the victim and then grabbed her buttocks.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
queenoftheclick.com

Women in Green Bodysuits Robbed Two Women on The Train – Men Didn’t Help

On Sunday, October 2nd at 2:00 am, two 19-year-old women were attached and tossed around on a Queens-bound N train. The two college students were out celebrating a birthday. The greenies robbed the college students of a cell phone and a purse. (Story here) The paper says there are six greenies, I counted nine in green bodysuits. See video:
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy