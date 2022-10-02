MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy is accused of gunning down another teen in the Bronx last week, police said. The suspect, who has not been identified due to his age, was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Jordany Aracena, 17, on Sept. 25, police […]

BRONX, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO