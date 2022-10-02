ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books that are set in North Carolina

By Jason O. Boyd
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Every state has its hallmark writers.

Mississippi has William Faulkner and his incomparable (fictional) Yoknapatawpha County and Missouri can lay claim to Mark Twain. The state of Maine is gifted with Pulitzer winner Richard Russo and horror icon Stephen King. Rural Pennsylvania is the playground of the much-heralded (and occasionally maligned) John Updike, and when many bibliophiles think of New Jersey, they also think of Richard Ford’s series of novels featuring recurring Everyman character Frank Bascombe. Illinois can lay claim to William Maxwell, Sandra Cisneros, and Adam Langer, among numerous others. And what reader can think of Washington State without contending with the sparkle-vampire yarns of Stephanie Meyer?

What makes authors like these inextricably associated with a particular state is not simply the matter of their having been born there or choosing to live there. The connection, from a writerly standpoint, is deeper than that—their work, nearly all of it, is set in “their” state.

Of course, there are certainly exceptions. Whether a writer sets a tale in the town where they went to college or spent part of their childhood—like Donna Tartt’s “The Secret History” and its New England arts school setting and the almost-factual small town of Jo Ann Beard’s “In Zanesville,” respectively—or crafts a story that follows a social or political theme to a location they know little about but lay narrative claim to anyway, the world is rife with books known, loved, and respected that also capture the essence of place—books where setting itself is one of the strongest characters.

Stacker compiled a list of books set in North Carolina from Goodreads . Whether you’re looking for a good read set in the state you call home, or you’re looking to expand your curiosity with a writer you’re already familiar with, we’ve got you covered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZHrX8_0iJGNUXh00

1 / 47Goodreads

Where the Crawdads Sing

– Rating: 4.44 (2.1 million ratings)
– Author: Delia Owens
– Published: August 14, 2018
– Genres: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Mystery, Audiobook
2 / 47Goodreads

Cold Mountain

– Rating: 3.88 (234,705 ratings)
– Author: Charles Frazier
– Published: January 1, 1997
– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Historical, Romance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jmFMq_0iJGNUXh00

3 / 47Goodreads

Nights in Rodanthe

– Rating: 3.84 (164,524 ratings)
– Author: Nicholas Sparks
– Published: January 1, 2002
– Genres: Romance, Fiction, Chick Lit, Contemporary
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CTvXU_0iJGNUXh00

4 / 47Goodreads

Just Listen

– Rating: 4.05 (244,006 ratings)
– Author: Sarah Dessen
– Published: April 6, 2006
– Genres: Young Adult, Romance, Contemporary, Fiction
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fHgY7_0iJGNUXh00

5 / 47Goodreads

Garden Spells (Waverley Family, #1)

– Rating: 4.05 (94,949 ratings)
– Author: Sarah Addison Allen
– Published: August 28, 2007
– Genres: Fiction, Magical Realism, Fantasy, Romance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1JsK_0iJGNUXh00

6 / 47Goodreads

The Truth About Forever

– Rating: 4.12 (219,023 ratings)
– Author: Sarah Dessen
– Published: May 11, 2004
– Genres: Young Adult, Romance, Contemporary, Fiction
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JcDL8_0iJGNUXh00

7 / 47Goodreads

Raney

– Rating: 3.94 (3,719 ratings)
– Author: Clyde Edgerton
– Published: January 2, 1985
– Genres: Fiction, Humor, Southern, Novels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aa2aJ_0iJGNUXh00

8 / 47Goodreads

Ellen Foster

– Rating: 3.78 (29,787 ratings)
– Author: Kaye Gibbons
– Published: January 21, 1987
– Genres: Fiction, Southern, Coming Of Age, Young Adult
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z7Ilk_0iJGNUXh00

9 / 47Goodreads

The Wish

– Rating: 4.41 (74,211 ratings)
– Author: Nicholas Sparks
– Published: September 28, 2021
– Genres: Romance, Fiction, Audiobook, Contemporary
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uoFcQ_0iJGNUXh00

10 / 47Goodreads

The Fiery Cross (Outlander, #5)

– Rating: 4.24 (196,396 ratings)
– Author: Diana Gabaldon
– Published: November 6, 2001
– Genres: Historical Fiction, Romance, Fantasy, Fiction
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29r1AF_0iJGNUXh00

11 / 47Goodreads

All the Missing Girls

– Rating: 3.77 (166,909 ratings)
– Author: Megan Miranda
– Published: June 28, 2016
– Genres: Mystery, Thriller, Fiction, Mystery Thriller
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AuZsA_0iJGNUXh00

12 / 47Goodreads

What Happened to Goodbye

– Rating: 3.95 (86,657 ratings)
– Author: Sarah Dessen
– Published: May 10, 2011
– Genres: Young Adult, Romance, Contemporary, Fiction
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S3W0E_0iJGNUXh00

13 / 47Goodreads

Big Lies in a Small Town

– Rating: 4.12 (77,805 ratings)
– Author: Diane Chamberlain
– Published: January 14, 2020
– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Mystery, Audiobook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=450H76_0iJGNUXh00

14 / 47Goodreads

First Frost (Waverley Family, #2)

– Rating: 3.97 (33,561 ratings)
– Author: Sarah Addison Allen
– Published: January 20, 2015
– Genres: Magical Realism, Fiction, Fantasy, Romance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pnlfp_0iJGNUXh00

15 / 47Goodreads

Where the Lilies Bloom

– Rating: 3.84 (2,532 ratings)
– Author: Vera Cleaver
– Published: January 1, 1969
– Genres: Historical Fiction, Young Adult, Fiction, Classics
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTu2e_0iJGNUXh00

16 / 47Goodreads

At Home in Mitford (Mitford Years, #1)

– Rating: 4.12 (62,585 ratings)
– Author: Jan Karon
– Published: October 28, 1994
– Genres: Fiction, Christian Fiction, Christian, Adult Fiction
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lWYam_0iJGNUXh00

17 / 47Goodreads

The Sugar Queen

– Rating: 3.98 (52,134 ratings)
– Author: Sarah Addison Allen
– Published: May 20, 2008
– Genres: Fiction, Magical Realism, Romance, Fantasy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KPQCG_0iJGNUXh00

18 / 47Goodreads

One Second After

– Rating: 3.95 (56,400 ratings)
– Author: William R. Forstchen
– Published: March 17, 2009
– Genres: Fiction, Post Apocalyptic, Science Fiction, Apocalyptic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h6Rm7_0iJGNUXh00

19 / 47Goodreads

The Rest of the Story

– Rating: 4.06 (28,916 ratings)
– Author: Sarah Dessen
– Published: June 4, 2019
– Genres: Young Adult, Romance, Contemporary, Fiction
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dbhvd_0iJGNUXh00

20 / 47Goodreads

Bootlegger’s Daughter (Deborah Knott Mysteries, #1)

– Rating: 3.97 (7,071 ratings)
– Author: Margaret Maron
– Published: May 1, 1992
– Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Mystery Thriller, Southern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LgEp2_0iJGNUXh00

21 / 47Goodreads

Keeping the Moon

– Rating: 3.85 (66,475 ratings)
– Author: Sarah Dessen
– Published: September 1, 1999
– Genres: Young Adult, Romance, Contemporary, Fiction
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bX4H1_0iJGNUXh00

22 / 47Goodreads

This Lullaby

– Rating: 4.02 (177,076 ratings)
– Author: Sarah Dessen
– Published: May 27, 2002
– Genres: Young Adult, Romance, Contemporary, Fiction
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XWrlo_0iJGNUXh00

23 / 47Goodreads

Along for the Ride

– Rating: 4.04 (200,833 ratings)
– Author: Sarah Dessen
– Published: June 16, 2009
– Genres: Young Adult, Romance, Contemporary, Fiction
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BCNvh_0iJGNUXh00

24 / 47Goodreads

Serena

– Rating: 3.54 (34,840 ratings)
– Author: Ron Rash
– Published: October 7, 2008
– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Historical, Southern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QC9BK_0iJGNUXh00

25 / 47Goodreads

Lock and Key

– Rating: 4.00 (147,541 ratings)
– Author: Sarah Dessen
– Published: April 22, 2008
– Genres: Young Adult, Romance, Contemporary, Fiction
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nj8x5_0iJGNUXh00

26 / 47Goodreads

Look Homeward, Angel

– Rating: 3.92 (13,960 ratings)
– Author: Thomas Wolfe
– Published: January 1, 1929
– Genres: Fiction, Classics, Literature, Novels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AupOW_0iJGNUXh00

27 / 47Goodreads

The Moon and More

– Rating: 3.63 (38,879 ratings)
– Author: Sarah Dessen
– Published: June 4, 2013
– Genres: Young Adult, Romance, Contemporary, Realistic Fiction
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGv5p_0iJGNUXh00

28 / 47Goodreads

Confederates in the Attic: Dispatches from the Unfinished Civil War

– Rating: 4.09 (22,886 ratings)
– Author: Tony Horwitz
– Published: March 3, 1998
– Genres: Civil War, History, Nonfiction, American History
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1adLnF_0iJGNUXh00

29 / 47Goodreads

Someone Like You

– Rating: 3.92 (101,707 ratings)
– Author: Sarah Dessen
– Published: May 1, 1998
– Genres: Young Adult, Romance, Contemporary, Fiction
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bZemU_0iJGNUXh00

30 / 47Goodreads

That Summer

– Rating: 3.47 (54,755 ratings)
– Author: Sarah Dessen
– Published: January 1, 1996
– Genres: Young Adult, Contemporary, Romance, Fiction
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zvYmG_0iJGNUXh00

31 / 47Goodreads

Cataloochee

– Rating: 3.81 (1,285 ratings)
– Author: Wayne Caldwell
– Published: January 1, 2007
– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Southern, Historical
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23hlZV_0iJGNUXh00

32 / 47Goodreads

Safe Haven

– Rating: 4.21 (363,721 ratings)
– Author: Nicholas Sparks
– Published: January 1, 2010
– Genres: Romance, Fiction, Chick Lit, Contemporary
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LxF47_0iJGNUXh00

33 / 47Goodreads

Book Lovers

– Rating: 4.29 (377,004 ratings)
– Author: Emily Henry
– Published: May 3, 2022
– Genres: Romance, Contemporary, Fiction, Contemporary Romance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDVbg_0iJGNUXh00

34 / 47Goodreads

The Last Road Home

– Rating: 4.17 (492 ratings)
– Author: Danny Johnson
– Published: July 1, 2016
– Genres: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Adult Fiction, Literary Fiction
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qka8p_0iJGNUXh00

35 / 47Goodreads

Smoky Mountain Tracks (Raine Stockton Dog Mysteries, #1)

– Rating: 4.02 (1,702 ratings)
– Author: Donna Ball
– Published: January 1, 2006
– Genres: Mystery, Dogs, Fiction, Cozy Mystery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uCrZp_0iJGNUXh00

36 / 47Goodreads

Tell Me No Lies (An Ava Logan Mystery #1)

– Rating: 4.22 (130 ratings)
– Author: Lynn Chandler Willis
– Published: February 7, 2017
– Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Cozy Mystery, Adult Fiction
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vdi2j_0iJGNUXh00

37 / 47Goodreads

Christmas in Fair Bend

– Rating: 4.07 (85 ratings)
– Author: Angie Ellington
– Published: February 22, 2017
– Genres: Christmas, Romance, Audiobook, Contemporary Romance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eulo7_0iJGNUXh00

38 / 47Goodreads

Personal (Jack Reacher, #19)

– Rating: 3.97 (67,600 ratings)
– Author: Lee Child
– Published: September 2, 2014
– Genres: Thriller, Fiction, Mystery, Crime
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s5Wj8_0iJGNUXh00

39 / 47Goodreads

Lunch at the Piccadilly

– Rating: 3.37 (1,328 ratings)
– Author: Clyde Edgerton
– Published: January 1, 2003
– Genres: Fiction, Humor, Southern, Adult Fiction
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fkXu4_0iJGNUXh00

40 / 47Goodreads

A Timely Vision (A Missing Pieces Mystery, #1)

– Rating: 3.95 (1,407 ratings)
– Author: Joyce Lavene
– Published: May 4, 2010
– Genres: Mystery, Cozy Mystery, Fiction, Paranormal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U1D9I_0iJGNUXh00

41 / 47Goodreads

Lookaway, Lookaway

– Rating: 3.18 (3,180 ratings)
– Author: Wilton Barnhardt
– Published: May 7, 2013
– Genres: Fiction, Southern, Family, Contemporary
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHq0D_0iJGNUXh00

42 / 47Goodreads

Carolina Harmony

– Rating: 3.49 (84 ratings)
– Author: Marilyn Taylor McDowell
– Published: January 1, 2009
– Genres: Historical Fiction, Realistic Fiction, Juvenile, Historical
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0US4Z8_0iJGNUXh00

43 / 47Goodreads

Joyland

– Rating: 3.93 (142,305 ratings)
– Author: Stephen King
– Published: January 1, 2013
– Genres: Horror, Mystery, Fiction, Thriller
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cF9Sn_0iJGNUXh00

44 / 47Goodreads

Road to Tater Hill

– Rating: 3.96 (364 ratings)
– Author: Edith M. Hemingway
– Published: January 1, 2009
– Genres: Middle Grade, Historical Fiction, Realistic Fiction, Young Adult
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2anJQY_0iJGNUXh00

45 / 47Goodreads

Jessie’s Mountain

– Rating: 4.08 (93 ratings)
– Author: Kerry Madden
– Published: February 1, 2008
– Genres: Historical Fiction, Childrens
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00rEwv_0iJGNUXh00

46 / 47Goodreads

So Many Beginnings: A Little Women Remix

– Rating: 3.97 (2,109 ratings)
– Author: Bethany C. Morrow
– Published: September 7, 2021
– Genres: Historical Fiction, Young Adult, Retellings, Fiction
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xvBbN_0iJGNUXh00

47 / 47Goodreads

The Notebook (The Notebook, #1)

– Rating: 4.13 (1.5 million ratings)
– Author: Nicholas Sparks
– Published: October 1, 1996
– Genres: Romance, Fiction, Chick Lit, Contemporary
