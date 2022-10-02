ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Jersey City poets read together this weekend at JCTC

Local literary luminaries will be sharing their work at the Jersey City Theater Center on Friday, Oct. 7, when JCTC presents Jersey City Reads Poems from 7 to 9 p.m. Jersey City Reads Poems is a series that celebrates local poets from Jersey City and nearby areas. The series is meant to show the city’s diversity and culture. This live reading incudes poetry by Christopher Greggs, Julia Guez, and Brenda Shaughnessy.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Dollhaus II picks up the pieces with new show that is sure to slay

It all started with two pink mannequins, and it ended with a land use permit. After a unanimous vote on Sept. 19 granted Bayonne’s Dollhaus II its land use permit, the gallery is opening its next show, “Fever Dreams,” on Friday Oct. 7, with an opening reception at 6 p.m. While that’s good news for the gallery, it’s not exactly all joy for gallerist Emma-Louise.
BAYONNE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
City
Rahway, NJ
Newark, NJ
Society
NJ.com

Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion

The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ras Baraka
queenoftheclick.com

Women in Green Bodysuits Robbed Two Women on The Train – Men Didn’t Help

On Sunday, October 2nd at 2:00 am, two 19-year-old women were attached and tossed around on a Queens-bound N train. The two college students were out celebrating a birthday. The greenies robbed the college students of a cell phone and a purse. (Story here) The paper says there are six greenies, I counted nine in green bodysuits. See video:
QUEENS, NY
roi-nj.com

Urby kicks off leasing at its newest location in Newark (SLIDESHOW)

Urby has officially kicked off leasing at its newest location, in Downtown Newark, immediately adjacent to Rutgers University, according to a Tuesday announcement from Urby and LMXD, which teamed up to develop the newest mixed-use community. Prospective residents can now schedule private tours of Urby’s studio to three-bedroom apartments and...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Localevent#Festival#Black People#Black Boys#Black Culture#Broad Street#Wakanda
jcitytimes.com

How do Jersey City Schools Stack Up According to a New Study?

Niche, a ranking and review site for schools, recently posted the rankings for best public-school districts and schools around the country using data from the Department of Education, the U.S. Census, and the FBI. The Jersey City Times took a deep dive into the rankings, and below you’ll find interesting statistics on our city’s schools as a whole and on many of the 39 individual schools the district operates. But first, a word about Niche’s methodology.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NJ.com

Redevelopment plan approved for long abandoned N.J. movie theater

After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy