Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)justpene50Queens, NY
Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant ShipYana BostongirlManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
Newark Cop Guilty of Murder, Attempted MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Related
It’ll be a real double feature with this Halloween show at Harsimus Cemetery
The shadowcast of a beloved classic returns this weekend in preparation for the approach of Halloween. The Cosmic Light Cabaret returns to The Historic Jersey City and Harsimus Cemetery on Friday, Oct. 7, with an outdoor Halloween show and shadowcast of the Rocky Horror Picture Show. The Rocky Horror Shadowcast...
Gibbypalooza celebrates over 40 years of Hoboken music for three nights
Hoboken has always had a rich history of music, and Gibbypalooza is celebrating over 40 years of that history at Finnegan’s Pub this weekend. The event, which runs from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, offers three nights of music and more than 20 performers from Hoboken’s music legends to its rising stars.
Jersey City poets read together this weekend at JCTC
Local literary luminaries will be sharing their work at the Jersey City Theater Center on Friday, Oct. 7, when JCTC presents Jersey City Reads Poems from 7 to 9 p.m. Jersey City Reads Poems is a series that celebrates local poets from Jersey City and nearby areas. The series is meant to show the city’s diversity and culture. This live reading incudes poetry by Christopher Greggs, Julia Guez, and Brenda Shaughnessy.
Dollhaus II picks up the pieces with new show that is sure to slay
It all started with two pink mannequins, and it ended with a land use permit. After a unanimous vote on Sept. 19 granted Bayonne’s Dollhaus II its land use permit, the gallery is opening its next show, “Fever Dreams,” on Friday Oct. 7, with an opening reception at 6 p.m. While that’s good news for the gallery, it’s not exactly all joy for gallerist Emma-Louise.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘So far to NYC!’ in former Jersey City resident’s film featuring Eighth Street at the New Yorker’s screening room
If growth in Jersey City is driven by its proximity to NYC, Yoo Lee’s short animated film, “7lbs 8oz,” speaks to another truth: there are older and longtime residents for whom Manhattan is far away and not a destination at all. Screening now at the NewYorker.com’s screening...
Diwali in Jersey City; Berta, Berta at MST; more to do in Hudson
The Saraswati Cultural Association of New Jersey and the City of Jersey City will have their Festival of Lights - Diwali 2022 celebration on Sunday, Oct. 9, from noon to 6 p.m. at the 9/11 Memorial at Exchange Place in Jersey City. The day will include cultural performances; speeches by...
Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion
The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
Walk to support Caven Point protection bill; 5th annual Jump 4 Jerry Day; more in Hudson County
Friends of Liberty State Park (FOLSP) will have their Advocacy Walk to the Liberty State Park Caven Point Natural Area to support the Caven Point Protection bills S2956 and A4468 on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. The walk is to protect the natural habitat from further golf course expansion.
RELATED PEOPLE
queenoftheclick.com
Women in Green Bodysuits Robbed Two Women on The Train – Men Didn’t Help
On Sunday, October 2nd at 2:00 am, two 19-year-old women were attached and tossed around on a Queens-bound N train. The two college students were out celebrating a birthday. The greenies robbed the college students of a cell phone and a purse. (Story here) The paper says there are six greenies, I counted nine in green bodysuits. See video:
Turning a Newark ‘no-man’s land’ into a residential neighborhood
Jay Dunbar had just hustled across Newark’s busy intersection of Broadway, Broad and Clay streets on a recent weekday when he paused to describe the nondescript neighborhood surrounding it. “It’s definitely a no-man’s land,” said Dunbar, 22, of West Orange, who had been shopping for Caribbean food a few...
roi-nj.com
Urby kicks off leasing at its newest location in Newark (SLIDESHOW)
Urby has officially kicked off leasing at its newest location, in Downtown Newark, immediately adjacent to Rutgers University, according to a Tuesday announcement from Urby and LMXD, which teamed up to develop the newest mixed-use community. Prospective residents can now schedule private tours of Urby’s studio to three-bedroom apartments and...
Bloods gang witness said caller sounded ‘like a Soprano, like a Goodfella’
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An admitted member of the Bloods gang testified Tuesday in a federal “murder-for-hire” trial that a “caucasian man” told another gang member over the phone that, “this needs to be done as soon as possible.” Kalik McFarlane, 40, who made a recent government deal to cooperate, wore a yellow prison jumpsuit when […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
jcitytimes.com
How do Jersey City Schools Stack Up According to a New Study?
Niche, a ranking and review site for schools, recently posted the rankings for best public-school districts and schools around the country using data from the Department of Education, the U.S. Census, and the FBI. The Jersey City Times took a deep dive into the rankings, and below you’ll find interesting statistics on our city’s schools as a whole and on many of the 39 individual schools the district operates. But first, a word about Niche’s methodology.
15-year-old boy slashed in the face in unprovoked attack in Brooklyn
A 15-year-old was slashed in the face in an unprovoked attack in Downtown Brooklyn Tuesday.
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the great state of New York were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Newark airport loses status as NYC airport, could affect travelers' rates
Newark Liberty International Airport lost its status as a New York City airport on Monday in a move that could affect flight costs for travelers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Facebook page hack may impact huge N.J. holiday lights display, homeowner says
This is the time of year when Brandon Gress usually begins ramping up activity on his Facebook page for The Gress House Holiday Light Spectacular — a massive holiday display with over 300,000 lights at his Union Beach home that raises money for charity. But this year, the Gress...
Redevelopment plan approved for long abandoned N.J. movie theater
After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
jerseydigs.com
Rare to Market Oversized One Bedroom with Private Terrace Listed in Downtown Jersey City
This listing is brought to you by Scott Waldman of Compass. Want a listing featured? Contact us, [email protected]. If your dream home features copious natural daylight and a private terrace, this beautiful residence in a highly desirable Jersey City location is waiting for you. The thirteenth-floor residence offers a...
‘Comrade Sisters’ Visually Captures The Transformative Contributions Of Women In The Black Panther Party
The book ‘Comrade Sisters’ visually captures the unwavering resilience of women in the Black Panther Party. The post ‘Comrade Sisters’ Visually Captures The Transformative Contributions Of Women In The Black Panther Party appeared first on NewsOne.
NJ.com
NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0